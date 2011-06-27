  1. Home
2009 Toyota Venza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, powerful and efficient engines, pleasant driving demeanor, comfy ride, innovative interior storage.
  • No third-row seat, can't tow or haul as much as other crossovers, dull driving experience.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Toyota Venza is a new breed of vehicle, mixing crossover SUV attributes with a wagon. We think many families will find it to be pleasantly useful transportation.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Toyota Venza has a certain "what is it?" nature to it. This five-passenger vehicle is clearly not a wagon, but it's not a crossover SUV, either. However, as with the RAV4, Highlander and Lexus RX before it, Toyota has a knack for creating desirable new types of vehicles before the public realizes they actually want them. That's called being a trendsetter. Of course, only time will tell if the Venza turns out to be the latest trend in family transportation, but it certainly seems like a strong contender.

In terms of size, the Venza falls in between two mechanically related Toyota products. It is the same length as the Camry sedan, shares the Highlander crossover's width and ride height, and is 5.5 inches taller than the Camry and 4.7 inches shorter than the Highlander. Like those two vehicles, the Venza offers four- and six-cylinder engine choices. Although the V6 option is basically identical among all three, the Venza shares the Highlander's larger 2.7-liter inline-4 -- albeit with 5 fewer horsepower. In terms of interior space, the five-passenger Venza provides a bit more spread-out space (particularly for hips and shoulders) than the Camry, but it lacks the Highlander's third row. Its 70 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is obviously way bigger than its sedan sibling but is far short of the Highlander (it's about the same as that of the Ford Edge).

One area in which the Venza stands out is in interior design and quality. It bucks the recent downward trend exhibited by Toyota products, with better materials and improved fit and finish. The nifty multi-bin center console design is unique to the Venza, as are the high-mounted console shifter and simplified climate controls.

This middle ground established by the Venza is intended for Toyota customers who need more vehicle than the Camry offers but don't need as much as the Highlander. We think this is a recipe for success, and in fact, the Venza seems more desirable and better-rounded than both its siblings. Also, compared to similarly sized crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, the less cumbersome feeling that goes along with the Venza's wagonlike lower center of gravity is much appreciated. Even if we're not quite sure how to describe what the 2009 Toyota Venza is, we can say this: It is quite good.

2009 Toyota Venza models

The 2009 Toyota Venza is a five-passenger wagon available in two trim levels that correspond to the two available engines. Standard features on the 2.7-liter Venza include 19-inch alloy wheels, auto on/off headlights, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power driver seat, reclining and folding 60/40 rear seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, universal garage-door opener, cruise control, trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack. The V6-powered Venza adds 20-inch alloy wheels.

The availability of Toyota options and packages often depends on region, so check with your local dealer to determine what is offered in your area. Nevertheless, options on the Venza (mostly grouped into packages) include a power tailgate, a rearview camera, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, HID headlamps, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery and steering wheel, wood trim, heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. A 13-speaker surround sound audio system with Bluetooth and satellite radio is also available. It can be ordered separately or bundled with the optional voice-activated touchscreen navigation system or the rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Toyota Venza is an all-new crossover wagon based on the Camry sedan.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Toyota Venza is available with four- or six-cylinder engines, as well as front- or all-wheel drive. All feature a six-speed automatic. The 2.7-liter four-cylinder produces 182 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. Estimated fuel economy with this engine and front-wheel drive is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway (combined has not yet been released); all-wheel drive drops those numbers by 1 mpg. The 3.5-liter V6 makes 268 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. Its fuel economy with front-wheel drive is an EPA-estimated 19 city/26 highway and 22 combined. Once again, all-wheel drive produces a 1-mpg loss in all categories.

Safety

Each 2009 Venza comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and front-seat active head restraints.

Driving

It shouldn't come as a shock that the 2009 Toyota Venza is hardly a wagon in the ilk of sporty European models. Instead, like the Camry on which it is based, the Venza is designed for comfort and ease of driving. Unlike the Camry, however, this crossover wagon gives the impression of being robust, with a more solid feel over bumps. The electric power steering also provides a bit more feedback than its sedan cousin, but it still feels pretty disconnected from the front wheels. Parking lot maneuvers couldn't be easier for a vehicle of this size, however. Both engines provide ample power to move this sizable wagon, although the V6 is obviously the way to go if passing folks on the highway takes precedence over achieving the best fuel economy.

Interior

While other recent Toyota products have disappointed us in their build and materials quality, the 2009 Venza manages to avoid these problems. The front cabin's sleek center console is important to note, as its high-mounted shifter located next to the climate controls frees up space between the seats for a large bin covered by cupholders and a smaller bin designed for iPods and other small devices. There's another compartment designed specifically to hold Blackberrys, other PDAs and MP3 players. The audio and climate controls are a new design for Toyota, but they remain user-friendly. A high-mounted LCD screen shows trip computer and climate control information along with the optional back-up camera display.

Although it lacks a third-row seat, the Venza provides loads of passenger space -- particularly in the rear, which features a reclining seatback. A bit more driver seat adjustment would be nice, though. The trunk can swallow 70 cubic feet of stuff with the rear seat folded, while boasting 34.4 cubes with the seats up (both numbers are a smidgen more than those of the Ford Edge and just a bit less than a RAV4).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Toyota Venza.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
230 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 230 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than expected Modified to Much Better than
mjwilli1,12/11/2014
4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
Purchased new in 2009, I have a 4 cyl, with the towing package. That was the best investment I made. I have moved three times and can tow any trailer form Uhaul. No maintenance issue to date, but have replaced the tires once. They are expensive. The gas is not that great (Ave 25 MPG) especially when you tow (average MPG) but it runs great. 61,000 miles as of 12/2014. A/C is OK, not great. No complaints from passengers. Plenty of room in the back even for tall people. Back seats come down so I can haul almost anything a typical homeowner needs. Overall - Excellent! It's now 2017 and I am about to replace the brakes for the first time. I have replaced the tires recently. Considering it is a cross over and 2009 the fuel economy is pretty good. I get around 24 around town and 26-28 on the highway. I am at 98,000 miles now and my biggest issues to date is I had a sensor go bad in one of my tires. So the check tire light was on all the time. Not a big deal, so I got that replaced after a while (about $80 total). Overall I can't believe that they stopped producing the vehicle. Of course mine was the first year they made them so maybe the ones after that were not as good. Who knows. I am on 8 years with no real problems to speak of. Update as of 6/12/2018 - I now have 108,000 and it is running strong. No issues since I changed out the sensor see above.
2009 Venza Steering Column Rattle Noise 25000 miles
fair2us,08/06/2012
Recently I purchased a 2009 Venza (base 4-cly). I am having issues with a knocking feel and steering column rattle noise. Toyota gave me the TSB for a Steering Column Rattle Noise, T-SB-0005-11, and said my Venza is one month out of the Toyota 3yr basic warranty. The dealership will charge $1,333.68 for parts and $243.53 for labor to address this issue. This is the second time that I bought a Toyota with a steering column and warranty issue (the first time was a 2006 Camry, Intermediate Steering Column TSB ST001-06). There will NOT be a third time for Toyota to do this to me. I will go back to driving Hondas.
Toyota Venva Rollover
bluejaybird,09/13/2011
My wife and I were involved in a 65MPH rollover in our 2009 Venza rolled over 3 time per wittnesses i walk way with only a scratch on my elbow my wife came out only 3 stitches on her hand and bruises from the overhead airbags just wanted to say the Venza is a very safe car we ordered a new one
2009 Toyota Venza Issues after 3 years
skyke101,07/14/2014
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my Toyota Venza in '11 with 32K miles on it.... It's a fully loaded V6 AWD, everything except the DVD screen. I wrote a review a couple years ago, here is the updated version... The drive is great, power and get up-n-go are awesome. Gas mileage is not the greatest, about 20-21mpg mostly city driving, but it's got almost as much room as a much larger SUV. Love the 20 inch wheels, hate buying tires for them. $1600 for 4 Michelins. Have replaced the sun visors twice now on the driver side and once on the passenger side. I've read that I'm not the only one that has problems with the sun visors. The road noise is terrible at speeds above 50m mph. It sounds as if I'm driving with a window open. I've since traded it in (Dec 30th, 2015) on a $51,000 2015 Toyota Highlander LTD platinum AWD. They have the same engine, but the Venza definitely had much more get up n go. Even thought I ordered the best stereo I could possibly get for the Highlander, the 13 speaker JBL Synthesis stereo that was in the Venza sounded much better, had alot more ooomph! The Toyota Highlander has the same issue with road noise, sounds like I'm driving with a window open, must just be an issue with Toyota engineering. Of course the dealership said that is just the way it sounds. The dealer also only offered me $9500 for a trade in on my 2009 Venza. I sold it on Craigslist for the Blue Book value, which was $14,400 (95,000 miles). It sold in two days, and the 1st person that looked at it had cash.
See all 230 reviews of the 2009 Toyota Venza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Toyota Venza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Toyota Venza

Used 2009 Toyota Venza Overview

The Used 2009 Toyota Venza is offered in the following submodels: Venza Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Toyota Venza?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Toyota Venza trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Toyota Venza Base is priced between $8,446 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 92178 and160369 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Toyota Venzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Toyota Venza for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2009 Venzas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,446 and mileage as low as 92178 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Toyota Venza.

Can't find a used 2009 Toyota Venzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Venza for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,631.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,003.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Venza for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,009.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,930.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Toyota Venza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

