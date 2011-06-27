Vehicle overview

The 2009 Toyota Venza has a certain "what is it?" nature to it. This five-passenger vehicle is clearly not a wagon, but it's not a crossover SUV, either. However, as with the RAV4, Highlander and Lexus RX before it, Toyota has a knack for creating desirable new types of vehicles before the public realizes they actually want them. That's called being a trendsetter. Of course, only time will tell if the Venza turns out to be the latest trend in family transportation, but it certainly seems like a strong contender.

In terms of size, the Venza falls in between two mechanically related Toyota products. It is the same length as the Camry sedan, shares the Highlander crossover's width and ride height, and is 5.5 inches taller than the Camry and 4.7 inches shorter than the Highlander. Like those two vehicles, the Venza offers four- and six-cylinder engine choices. Although the V6 option is basically identical among all three, the Venza shares the Highlander's larger 2.7-liter inline-4 -- albeit with 5 fewer horsepower. In terms of interior space, the five-passenger Venza provides a bit more spread-out space (particularly for hips and shoulders) than the Camry, but it lacks the Highlander's third row. Its 70 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is obviously way bigger than its sedan sibling but is far short of the Highlander (it's about the same as that of the Ford Edge).

One area in which the Venza stands out is in interior design and quality. It bucks the recent downward trend exhibited by Toyota products, with better materials and improved fit and finish. The nifty multi-bin center console design is unique to the Venza, as are the high-mounted console shifter and simplified climate controls.

This middle ground established by the Venza is intended for Toyota customers who need more vehicle than the Camry offers but don't need as much as the Highlander. We think this is a recipe for success, and in fact, the Venza seems more desirable and better-rounded than both its siblings. Also, compared to similarly sized crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, the less cumbersome feeling that goes along with the Venza's wagonlike lower center of gravity is much appreciated. Even if we're not quite sure how to describe what the 2009 Toyota Venza is, we can say this: It is quite good.