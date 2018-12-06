Used 2009 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
- 171,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988$1,100 Below Market
- 122,500 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,490$1,337 Below Market
- 142,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000$1,013 Below Market
- 84,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$1,737 Below Market
- 115,270 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,981$929 Below Market
- 110,053 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$763 Below Market
- 117,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,490
- 87,836 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,996$401 Below Market
- 134,759 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,794
- 72,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,268$459 Below Market
- 114,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$11,489
- 123,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,871
- 132,298 miles
$10,980
- 108,362 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 108,924 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,339
- 146,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,542
- 93,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998
- 119,157 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,994$298 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Venza
Overall Consumer Rating4.6230 Reviews
mjwilli1,12/11/2014
4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
Purchased new in 2009, I have a 4 cyl, with the towing package. That was the best investment I made. I have moved three times and can tow any trailer form Uhaul. No maintenance issue to date, but have replaced the tires once. They are expensive. The gas is not that great (Ave 25 MPG) especially when you tow (average MPG) but it runs great. 61,000 miles as of 12/2014. A/C is OK, not great. No complaints from passengers. Plenty of room in the back even for tall people. Back seats come down so I can haul almost anything a typical homeowner needs. Overall - Excellent! It's now 2017 and I am about to replace the brakes for the first time. I have replaced the tires recently. Considering it is a cross over and 2009 the fuel economy is pretty good. I get around 24 around town and 26-28 on the highway. I am at 98,000 miles now and my biggest issues to date is I had a sensor go bad in one of my tires. So the check tire light was on all the time. Not a big deal, so I got that replaced after a while (about $80 total). Overall I can't believe that they stopped producing the vehicle. Of course mine was the first year they made them so maybe the ones after that were not as good. Who knows. I am on 8 years with no real problems to speak of. Update as of 6/12/2018 - I now have 108,000 and it is running strong. No issues since I changed out the sensor see above.
