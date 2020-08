Used 2009 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana

This used 2009 Toyota Venza FWD in Orleans, INDIANA allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 4 cylinder Tropical Sea Metallic wagon that makes room for the whole family. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3ZE11A19U014908

Stock: U7224A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020