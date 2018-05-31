Used 2010 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
- 109,636 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,648$2,107 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Comfort Pkg Panoramic Glass Roof Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Black Ivory; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Toyota Venza is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Bellevue. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Venza was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Venza . More information about the 2010 Toyota Venza: The Venza combines the comfort and fuel economy of a sedan with the cargo capacity of a sport-utility vehicle while offering the versatile interior of a minivan. The Venza appeals to buyers who don't need all the space and utility of a taller, boxy SUV but more versatility than a sedan. Because of its tall roof, low floor and natural seating position, the Venza also stands as one of the easiest vehicles to get into and out of. Finally, it's one of the only vehicles like it to offer a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. Interesting features of this model are cargo versatility, smooth ride, fuel economy, and Passenger space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7AU024233
Stock: AU024233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 104,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,499$2,649 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB1AU032763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,588$2,048 Below Market
Hawthorne Motors Pre-Owned - Lawndale / California
This 2010 Toyota Venza 4dr 4dr Wagon V6 FWD features a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Classic Silver Metallic with a Light Gray Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Contact Kari Howard at 310-793-9999 or kari@hawthornemotors.com for more information. - Apply for credit now and save time at the dealership.If you are worried about credit you may prefer to Prequalify for Financing before you apply for credit. A soft pull credit check will not affect your credit. POOR CREDIT ...NO PROBLEM PREVIOUS BANKRUPTCY..OK, NO LICENSE ..OK MATRICULA ..OK FIRST TIME BUYER, 1ST TIME ......OK REPO, REPOSSESSION .........OK FORECLOSURE ......OK CHARGE OFF .......OK WORK FOR CASH ..OK *(on approved down payment) - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB7AU033799
Stock: 15103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- 118,865 milesGreat Deal
$11,000
World Car Mazda New Braunfels - New Braunfels / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB6AU043564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,900$903 Below Market
Lance Cunningham Ford - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB0AU030390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,892 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,486$542 Below Market
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
LOCAL TRADE, Contactless purchase, Free home drop-off, Free test drive at home, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 Toyota Venza Base Gray FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC19/26 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 20" x 7.5J 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4.398 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SAT Single Disc w/Bluetooth, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0AU032753
Stock: 07251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 158,030 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,999$507 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
Venza trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $10,849. Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CONVENIENCE PKG, 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR/TRUNK MAT SET, COMFORT PKG, JBL SYNTHESIS SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM.PRICED TO MOVEWas $10,849.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PKG leather pkg, front heated seats, color-keyed foldable heated pwr mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, JBL SYNTHESIS SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, satellite radio receiver, MP3/WMA capability, Bluetooth, (13) speakers, CONVENIENCE PKG Smart Key system w/push-button start, pwr rear door w/jam protection, chrome-accented door handles, 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR/TRUNK MAT SET. Toyota Venza with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com's review says "It offers the closest modern approximation to a Camry wagon and is more practical than a four-door.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.VISIT US TODAYOur passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0AU021106
Stock: P11020B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 103,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,880$589 Below Market
Sellers Subaru - Macomb / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Value Priced! 7 Day Love It Or Leave It Guarantee! Call us at 586-203-4800. Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. This vehicle may have multiple mechanical and/or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS-IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Sellers Subaru assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section.2010 Toyota Venza White Clean Car Fax, Low Miles, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, White, 20" x 7.5J 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/SAT Single Disc w/Bluetooth, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive At Sellers Subaru we are focused on you! No matter what you're looking for, we'll help you find the right car to get you there. Buy with confidence! Our Transparent Pricing and a 7 Day Love It or Leave It Guarantee to prove it! Reputation is Everything!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB5AU029400
Stock: UD20324T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 62,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,161$536 Below Market
Lou Fusz Ford - Chesterfield / Missouri
!!!WE CAN REPLACE THE CAR NOT THE CUSTOMER!!! Gray 2010 Toyota Venza FWD 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4.356 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SAT Single Disc w/Bluetooth, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 61108 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BBXAU031869
Stock: F7639Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 97,092 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,895
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB3AU020855
Stock: LVCW020855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Keewaydin Auto - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB6AU043189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,999$723 Below Market
BMW of Montgomery - Montgomery / Alabama
Only 103,243 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Toyota Venza boasts a Gas I4 2.7L/163 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle stability control -inc: cutoff switch, Traction control, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/audio controls. This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel door release, Rear window electric defogger, Rear Map Lights, Rear intermittent wiper, Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down, jam protection, Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes, Projector-beam headlamps w/auto-off, Privacy glass. Stop By Today Stop by BMW of Montgomery located at 731 N Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2AU035494
Stock: TAU035494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 154,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,900$841 Below Market
Kirk Auto Company - Grenada / Mississippi
Get ready to go for a ride in this 2010 Toyota Venza FWD V6, which comes equipped with a braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $9,900. With an unbeatable 5-star crash test rating, this crossover puts safety first. A stunning silver exterior and a light gray interior are just what you need in your next ride. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Kirk Auto Company, 235 SW Frontage Rd, Grenada, MS, 38901, Phone: 6624177431, E-mail: leads@kirkauto1.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0AU023051
Stock: T8730D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,481
Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Nissan of Bradenton is open for sales, service, and parts! We have taken all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this unexpected time. Our dealership and vehicles are cleaned with a safe chemical agent several times throughout the day. Introducing our fabulous looking One Owner 2010 Toyota Venza Wagon shown in Blizzard Pearl. Powered by a reliable and efficient 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 182hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive Venza offers a smooth ride, excellent maneuverability, and near 29mpg on the open road. The outside shows off roof rails, alloy wheels, fog lamps, and privacy glass all designed with you in mind.You will love the styling and design on the inside as well as out. The layout and efficiency of the dashboard, including placement of the optional trip computer, easy-to-read gauges, and even an abundance of cup holders, get a thumbs-up. Also, you will love the leather interior, AM/FM/CD Player audio system, keyless entry, and power accessories that accent the spacious cabin.Welcome to Nissan of Bradenton! We are a part of the Garber Automotive family! We are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for the customers for which they choose to return and do business with us again.We are located at 1611 Cortez Road West, across from the Lowe's & Best Buy Plaza and are open from 8:30am-8:00pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Bad credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping clients establish or reestablish their credit! Prices plus dealer fee and dealer reconditioning cost. Please call us at 941-755-1571 today about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0AU031649
Stock: 8031649T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 120,598 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,399
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
Power Seat! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB8AU027431
Stock: S002372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 211,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Convenience Pkg Security Pkg Roof Rack 5-Piece Carpeted Floor/Trunk Mat Set Keyless Start Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Classic Silver Metallic Light Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Classic Silver Metallic AWD Toyota Venza handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. Beautiful color combination with Classic Silver Metallic exterior over Light Gray interior making this the one to own! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB3AU042386
Stock: AU042386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 102,148 miles
$10,703
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Navigation System Comfort Pkg Convenience Pkg Security Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System Special Paint Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Blizzard Pearl Ivory; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Chevrolet Cadillac South Corpus Christi has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Toyota Venza. This Toyota includes: SECURITY PKG Back-Up Camera Security System SPECIAL PAINT CONVENIENCE PKG Keyless Start Engine Immobilizer Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release BLIZZARD PEARL 50 STATE EMISSIONS 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR/TRUNK MAT SET (PPO) Floor Mats COMFORT PKG Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. This low mileage Toyota Venza has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This Toyota Venza offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Venza . More information about the 2010 Toyota Venza: The Venza combines the comfort and fuel economy of a sedan with the cargo capacity of a sport-utility vehicle while offering the versatile interior of a minivan. The Venza appeals to buyers who don't need all the space and utility of a taller, boxy SUV but more versatility than a sedan. Because of its tall roof, low floor and natural seating position, the Venza also stands as one of the easiest vehicles to get into and out of. Finally, it's one of the only vehicles like it to offer a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. This model sets itself apart with cargo versatility, smooth ride, fuel economy, and Passenger space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB2AU027778
Stock: AU027778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 192,009 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,999
AutoNation Subaru Roseville - Roseville / California
Jbl Synthesis Surround Sound System Panoramic Glass Roof Convenience Pkg Security Pkg Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Classic Silver Metallic Light Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Check out this gently-used 2010 Toyota Venza we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Toyota Venza will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Classic Silver Metallic on Light Gray Toyota Venza could end up being the perfect match for you. More information about the 2010 Toyota Venza: The Venza combines the comfort and fuel economy of a sedan with the cargo capacity of a sport-utility vehicle while offering the versatile interior of a minivan. The Venza appeals to buyers who don't need all the space and utility of a taller, boxy SUV but more versatility than a sedan. Because of its tall roof, low floor and natural seating position, the Venza also stands as one of the easiest vehicles to get into and out of. Finally, it's one of the only vehicles like it to offer a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. This model sets itself apart with cargo versatility, smooth ride, fuel economy, and Passenger space AutoNation Toyota Hayward is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Toyota Venza only has 191,946mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2010 Toyota Venza comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Toyota Venza is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Beautiful color combination with Classic Silver Metallic exterior over Light Gray interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2010 Toyota Venza: The Venza combines the comfort and fuel economy of a sedan with the cargo capacity of a sport-utility vehicle while offering the versatile interior of a minivan. The Venza appeals to buyers who don't need all the space and utility of a taller, boxy SUV but more versatility than a sedan. Because of its tall roof, low floor and natural seating position, the Venza also stands as one of the easiest vehicles to get into and out of. Finally, it's one of the only vehicles like it to offer a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. This model sets itself apart with cargo versatility, smooth ride, fuel economy, and Passenger space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0AU020585
Stock: AU020585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
