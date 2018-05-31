Used 2010 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

I bought this car new in Sept. 2010. No problems over 138 K miles (mostly freeway) Excellent mpg as per sticker info. Highest road mileage 33 (actual not computer) results mostly flat driving but some long hill climbing. Consistently gets 28 to 29 mpg highway, 22 city. The 4 cylinder has plenty of power for long climbs and passing and transmission does not hunt for a gear while climbing hills like my Honda did. In reference to the ride quality comments by most here, I notice the car rides much better when loaded with more weight than when it's just me driving. Seems to have SUV like suspension. (stiffer) This car is still on the original set of breaks. My mechanic says they have more than 80% remaining. Seating is excellent for large and tall people and the seats have great support. Cons: Poor rear compartment lighting as others have stated. I added a light to the side wall. Back light for radio info is impossible to see in bright day light and the dash light dimmer knob feels sooo cheap and is awkward to use compared to my Honda and Camry. ( why did you do that Toyota?) Other con: Bluetooth very poor quality sound. (I don't use it as no one could understand me) Over all this has been a great car hope to get a full 200 K out of it. I Wish Toyota were still making them. (almost bought a Chevy Equinox but because it's made in Canada and the Venza was made in Kentucky..I bouoght the USA made car). Good job Georgetown. (: Update 5/31/2018. Now at 150K miles. Still on original set of brakes. No repair problems. Oil changes at 5 - 8 K miles. Tune up and transmission oil and coolant change at 100K. Still planning on 200K miles from Miss Venz. This one has been a great car. I maybe looking at a Highlander for a future replacement or maybe a very well maintained later model low mile Venza.

