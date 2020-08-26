Used 2013 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire

** AutoLand Value Special ** This Fantastic > Dealer Serviced > New Hampshire State Inspected > 2013 Toyota Venza LE 4D Sport Utility 2.7L AWD with a 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive transmission in Cypress Pearl on Ivory Cloth just came in on trade and Only has 134,847 miles and its looks and drives Excellent. This Fantastic 2013 Toyota Venza was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee on every vehicle we sell.PackagesP M4 New England Package (includes) All Weather Floor Mats (Front and Rear) Black, Roof Rack (low profile) with removable Cross Bars, Mud Guards four piece setF CQ LE Convenience Package: Includes Power Liftgate with Jam Protection and Backup CameraF FE 50 State EmissionsP WL Wheel LocksMECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE2.7L DOHC 16-Valve 4Cyl with Dual VVT-i 6-Spd Elect Controlled Auto Transmission All Wheel Drive; 4-Wheel Ind Suspension 19" Alloy Wheels w/P245/55R19 Tires Electric Power Steering (EPS)SAFETY & CONVENIENCEStar Safety System: includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution, Brake Assist & Smart Stop Technology Driver & Front Pass Adv Airbag System w/ Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags; Fr & Rr Side Curtain Airbags; Driver Knee Airbag Driver/Front Passenger Active Headrests LATCH-Lwr Anchors & Tethers for CHildren Daytime Running Lights (DRL) with On/Off TirePressure Monitor; Engine ImmobilizerEXTERIORProjector-Beam Headlamps; Fog Lamps Htd Pwr Outside Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator,Puddle Lamps,Blind Spot Mirror Var Int Winshield Wipers & Wiper De-Icer Privacy Glass: Rr Side/Quarter &Liftgate Rear Spoiler w/LED High-Mount Stop LampINTERIORDual Zone Auto Climate Control w/Filter Display Audio: 6.1" Touch Screen, AM/FM/CD w/ MP3/WMA, 6 Spkrs, Aux Jack, USB w/ iPod Conn & Bluetooth 3.5-inch Multi-Information Display 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat 60/40 Split, Reclining, One Touch Fold- Flat Rear Seats with Center Armrest Tilt/Telescopic Steering Whl w/Controls Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control Power Windows, All With Auto Up/Down Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass Front Map Lamps & Sunglasses Storage Homelink; Three-12V Aux Power Outlets Center Console w/Sliding Armrest Rear Reading Lamps and Air Vents Reviews: * Spacious interior; powerful and efficient V6; pleasant ride; innovative interior storage; well equipped. Source: Edmunds20/26 City/Highway MPGAlbrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2013 Toyota Venza LE is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3BA3BB1DU035203

Stock: P7134A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020