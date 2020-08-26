Used 2013 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Toyota Venza Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza Limited

    149,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,876

    $2,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    76,560 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    74,114 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    124,776 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    100,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    93,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,699

    $1,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    104,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    103,276 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    72,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $1,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Gold
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    104,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    103,277 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,000

    $1,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    103,225 miles
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    134,847 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,795

    $902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza XLE

    104,750 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,994

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    123,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,448

    $802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    81,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,988

    $482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    135,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,900

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Venza LE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Venza LE

    109,744 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,488

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
still pretty happy after 15K
ldecastro1,01/11/2014
I bought my 2013 Venza LE AWD last April, so I have almost had it one year. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase. I liked the exterior design when they 1st came out several years ago. The inside of the car is very roomy all around. The kids have plenty of space in the back and the car is wider than most. I am a pretty big guy, so I appreciate the width of the drivers seat. It also has a nice large trunk. The electric steering take a bit to get used to (feels a little loose at first) and this car also rides pretty rough compared to most American-made cars. You really need to take it for a long test drive before you buy it. This car is absolutely amazing in the snow.
