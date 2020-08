Used 2013 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

Don Miller Subaru East - Madison / Wisconsin

Step into the 2013 Toyota Venza! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3BK3BB2DU083645

Stock: 80-514

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020