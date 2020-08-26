Used 2013 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
- 149,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,876$2,598 Below Market
Don Miller Subaru East - Madison / Wisconsin
Step into the 2013 Toyota Venza! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB2DU083645
Stock: 80-514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 76,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BBXDU076461
Stock: T06493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,114 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$13,500$1,489 Below Market
Jim Marsh Chrysler Jeep - Las Vegas / Nevada
WAS $14,997, $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, LIGHT GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET KEY FEATURES INCLUDE XLE PREMIUM PKG panoramic glass roof w/front pwr tilt/slide sunroof, JBL synthesis surround sound system, AM/FM w/CD player, USB port w/iPod connectivity & control, MP3/WMA capability, 6.1"" touch-screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone & music streaming w/phonebook access & advanced voice recognition, SiriusXM satellite radio to XM Select pkg, aux audio input, Entune, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, (13) JBL synthesis surround sound system speakers w/subwoofer, navigation system, CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET, XLE PKG pwr liftgate w/jam protection, pwr adjustable heated mirrors w/memory & reverse tilt, backup camera, navigation system, Entune, AM/FM stereo w/CD player, 6.1"" touch-screen display, MP3/WMA capability, aux audio input, USB port w/iPod connectivity & control, SiriusXM satellite radio to XM Select pkg, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, Bluetooth hands-free phone & music streaming w/phonebook access & advanced voice recognition, (6) speakers, heated driver & front passenger seats, 4-way pwr front passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, Smart Key system w/push-button start, alarm system, LIGHT GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C AFFORDABILITY This Venza is priced $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB2DU052281
Stock: J4745B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 124,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,900$1,555 Below Market
Faulkner Mazda of Harrisburg - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
2013 Toyota Venza LE Cosmic Gray Mica Clean CARFAX. *Hands Free Calling*, *Bluetooth*, *New Tires*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Local Trade*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*, AWD, 3.5" TFT Multi-Information Display, Back-Up Camera, LE Convenience Package, Power Lift-Gate w/Jam Protection.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/26 City/Highway MPGOUR OFFERINGS Faulkner Mazda serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Hershey, Reading, and Carlisle is proud to be an automotive leader in our community. Since opening our doors, Faulkner Mazda has maintained a solid commitment to you, our customers, offering the widest selection of Mazda vehicles while maintaining a friendly and courteous staff to assist you. Even if you have bad credit or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Faulkner Mazda will get you into the automobile of your choice. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB4DU037785
Stock: DU037785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 100,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,599
CarMax El Paso - Now offering Curbside Pickup - El Paso / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB7DU058495
Stock: 18999068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,699$1,362 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Rear Defrost, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB7DU089201
Stock: 089201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 104,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,943 Below Market
Finish Line Motors - Canton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB0DU044961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,276 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$1,179 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Xle Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Special Paint Tow Prep Pkg Lower Body Moldings Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cargo Net 50 State Emissions Blizzard Pearl Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim Xle Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB3DU061961
Stock: DU061961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 72,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999$1,928 Below Market
DELLA Toyota - Plattsburgh / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB8DU043816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,764 Below Market
Belknap Subaru - Tilton / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BBXDU075682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,277 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,000$1,468 Below Market
Krause Toyota - Breinigsville / Pennsylvania
*JUST TRADED IN ON A NEW TOYOTA!!! This 2013 Toyota Venza XLE AWD has had only 2 owners!!! Very nicely equipped wiith a glass panoramic power moonroof, GPS navigation, tow package, bluetooth wireless technology, back up camera, power windows and door locks, and so much more!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB3DU084643
Stock: 23308A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 103,225 milesGood Deal
$10,995$1,260 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2013 Toyota Verza LE. Clean car-fax! Gets 26 MPG. It has options including premium alloy wheels, tinted windows, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, power windows and locks, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7DU066454
Stock: 066454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 134,847 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,795$902 Below Market
Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire
** AutoLand Value Special ** This Fantastic > Dealer Serviced > New Hampshire State Inspected > 2013 Toyota Venza LE 4D Sport Utility 2.7L AWD with a 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive transmission in Cypress Pearl on Ivory Cloth just came in on trade and Only has 134,847 miles and its looks and drives Excellent. This Fantastic 2013 Toyota Venza was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee on every vehicle we sell.PackagesP M4 New England Package (includes) All Weather Floor Mats (Front and Rear) Black, Roof Rack (low profile) with removable Cross Bars, Mud Guards four piece setF CQ LE Convenience Package: Includes Power Liftgate with Jam Protection and Backup CameraF FE 50 State EmissionsP WL Wheel LocksMECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE2.7L DOHC 16-Valve 4Cyl with Dual VVT-i 6-Spd Elect Controlled Auto Transmission All Wheel Drive; 4-Wheel Ind Suspension 19" Alloy Wheels w/P245/55R19 Tires Electric Power Steering (EPS)SAFETY & CONVENIENCEStar Safety System: includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution, Brake Assist & Smart Stop Technology Driver & Front Pass Adv Airbag System w/ Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags; Fr & Rr Side Curtain Airbags; Driver Knee Airbag Driver/Front Passenger Active Headrests LATCH-Lwr Anchors & Tethers for CHildren Daytime Running Lights (DRL) with On/Off TirePressure Monitor; Engine ImmobilizerEXTERIORProjector-Beam Headlamps; Fog Lamps Htd Pwr Outside Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator,Puddle Lamps,Blind Spot Mirror Var Int Winshield Wipers & Wiper De-Icer Privacy Glass: Rr Side/Quarter &Liftgate Rear Spoiler w/LED High-Mount Stop LampINTERIORDual Zone Auto Climate Control w/Filter Display Audio: 6.1" Touch Screen, AM/FM/CD w/ MP3/WMA, 6 Spkrs, Aux Jack, USB w/ iPod Conn & Bluetooth 3.5-inch Multi-Information Display 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat 60/40 Split, Reclining, One Touch Fold- Flat Rear Seats with Center Armrest Tilt/Telescopic Steering Whl w/Controls Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control Power Windows, All With Auto Up/Down Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass Front Map Lamps & Sunglasses Storage Homelink; Three-12V Aux Power Outlets Center Console w/Sliding Armrest Rear Reading Lamps and Air Vents Reviews: * Spacious interior; powerful and efficient V6; pleasant ride; innovative interior storage; well equipped. Source: Edmunds20/26 City/Highway MPGAlbrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2013 Toyota Venza LE is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB1DU035203
Stock: P7134A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 104,750 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,994$1,092 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
CLEAN CAR! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GET THIS COMMUTER'S SPECIAL FOR UNDER $15,000! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB5DU040775
Stock: DU040775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 123,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,448$802 Below Market
Acura of Auburn - Auburn / Massachusetts
Thank you for your interest in one of Acura of Auburn's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Toyota Venza LE with 123,875mi. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Toyota. This pre-owned Toyota Venza looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This vehicle's exterior has been babied. The paint is in excellent condition with nearly zero flaws or signs of age. More information about the 2013 Toyota Venza: The Venza starts at under $28,000, offering a lot of space and utility for the money. However, the vehicle can be optioned up fairly substantially for those wanting a bigger dose of luxury and increased utility. Prices eventually top out at around $38,000 for a fully loaded V6 version with all-wheel drive. The Venza's main trick, is offering up the space and utility of an SUV without the compromised handling and fuel economy that would accompany such a vehicle. This model sets itself apart with comfortable, versatile, Spacious, and available all-wheel-drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB9DU040973
Stock: A031406A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 81,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,988$482 Below Market
Herb Chambers Volvo Cars Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Venza includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES LE PREFERRED PKG pwr liftgate w/jam protection, backup camera, panoramic glass roof w/front pwr tilt/slide sunroof, display audio w/Entune, SiriusXM satellite radio to XM Select pkg, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, advanced voice recognition for Bluetooth, navigation system. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota LE with MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 181 HP at 5800 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com's review says 'It looks pretty good, offers all-wheel drive andâ 'okay, fine, we admit this can be a good thingâ 'a higher seating position.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB8DU042584
Stock: VG05440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 135,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,900$1,540 Below Market
Euro-Asian Cars - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8DU066690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,744 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,488$1,132 Below Market
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2013 TOYOTA VENZA LE AWD WITH 108K MILES. IT COMES WITH A CLEAN FLORIDA TITLE. ALSO HAS POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH AND CRUISE CONTROL. NO DEALER FEES. WE OFFER GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT OK! COME AND BUILD OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT WITH US. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR FILL OUT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION FOR QUICK CREDIT APPROVAL. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE AUTOCHECK. A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED. TEXT 561 516-0006
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB8DU038048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
