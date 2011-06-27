  1. Home
2010 Toyota Venza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, powerful and efficient engines, pleasant driving demeanor, comfy ride, innovative interior storage, strong crash-test scores.
  • No third-row seat.
Used Venza for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Toyota Venza blends the attributes of a crossover SUV with those of a wagon, resulting in a pleasantly useful form of family transportation.

Vehicle overview

Like the platypus, the 2010 Toyota Venza is a bit hard to categorize among its peers. Not quite a wagon yet not quite a crossover SUV, the Venza puts a new twist on the family car. Yet this crossbreed shouldn't come as a surprise, as Toyota has a knack for creating all-new segments or modifying existing ones for more widespread appeal. Before nearly every manufacturer had a compact crossover SUV, there was the RAV4. And Toyota's upscale Lexus division broke similar ground for the midsize luxury crossover segment with the RX 300.

Using components from the Camry and the Highlander, the Venza falls between the two in terms of size. Its wheelbase is the same as the Camry's, while its width and ride height are similar to the Highlander's. The engine choices are the same as the Highlander's, too (a 2.7-liter inline-4 or a 3.5-liter V6), yet the Venza is more maneuverable, with surprisingly decent handling and a comfortable ride quality to boot.

Thanks to its wider-than-a-Camry body, the Venza provides plenty of space for passengers to spread out. Larger families will lament the unavailability of a third-row seat (you'll need a RAV4 or a Highlander for that), but the Venza's wagonlike body provides a respectable maximum cargo capacity of 70 cubic feet. Another bonus is interior quality; some current Toyota models (e.g., Camry and Corolla) have gone downhill in this regard, but the Venza's cabin could almost be mistaken for that of a Lexus, as quality materials and tight fit and finish are evident throughout.

Indeed, were it not for its price premium, we'd take a Venza over a Camry in a heartbeat. The Venza also makes a strong showing against similarly sized crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, and it's certainly less aesthetically challenged than the new Honda Accord Crosstour and Subaru Outback. Though it may be hard to define, the 2010 Toyota Venza hits an appealing sweet spot between midsize family sedan and crossover SUV.

2010 Toyota Venza models

The 2010 Toyota Venza is a five-passenger wagon available in two trim levels that correspond to the two available engines. Standard features on the 2.7-liter Venza include 19-inch alloy wheels, auto-on/off headlights, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power driver seat, a reclining and folding 60/40 rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, a USB port, iPod connectivity and Bluetooth. The V6-powered Venza adds 20-inch alloy wheels but is otherwise identically equipped.

The availability of Toyota options and packages often depends on region, so check with your local dealer to determine what is offered in your area. Mostly grouped into packages, these options include a power tailgate, a rearview camera, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, xenon headlamps, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery, wood trim, heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield-wiper de-icer. A 13-speaker surround-sound audio system is also available. It can be ordered separately or bundled with the optional voice-activated touchscreen navigation system or the rear-seat entertainment system.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Toyota Venza receives some technology upgrades in the form of a newly standard USB port, iPod connectivity and Bluetooth.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Toyota Venza is available with a four- or six-cylinder engine and can be had in either front- or all-wheel drive. All versions feature a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.7-liter four-cylinder produces 182 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. Estimated fuel economy with this engine and front-wheel drive is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. All-wheel drive drops those numbers by 1 mpg.

The 3.5-liter V6 makes 268 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. Its fuel economy with front-wheel drive is an EPA estimated 19 city/26 highway and 22 combined. Once again, all-wheel drive produces a 1-mpg loss in all categories. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive Venza V6 went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.1 seconds.

Safety

Every 2010 Venza comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and front-seat active head restraints.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Toyota Venza earned perfect five-star scores in all frontal- and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety likewise gave the Venza its highest rating ("Good") in frontal-offset and side-impact tests. Our brake testing resulted in a short 60-0-mph stopping distance of 122 feet.

Driving

Like the Camry on which it is based, the 2010 Toyota Venza is designed for comfort and ease of driving. Unlike the Camry, however, this crossover wagon has a hefty, robust feeling over bumps. Toyota's typical smooth ride quality has been retained, though, and road noise remains low at highway speeds. While both engines provide ample power, the spirited V6 -- one of the best available -- is obviously the way to go if passing power takes precedence over fuel economy. The electric power steering is surprisingly responsive for this class, as is the handling, but there's not much for driving enthusiasts to get excited about beyond that excellent six-cylinder.

Interior

While other recent Toyota products have disappointed us in their build and materials quality, this is not the case with the Venza. The sleek center console is important to note, as its high-mounted shifter frees up space between the seats for a large bin, ample cupholders and a smaller bin designed for iPods and other small devices. There's another compartment designed specifically to hold cell phones. The audio and climate controls are a new design for Toyota, but they remain user-friendly. A high-mounted LCD screen shows trip computer and climate control information along with the optional back-up camera display.

Although it lacks a third-row seat, the Venza provides loads of passenger space -- particularly in the rear, which features reclining seatbacks. A bit more driver-seat adjustment would be nice, though. The cargo area can swallow 70 cubic feet of stuff with the rear seat folded and a healthy 34.4 cubes with the seats up. These numbers put the Venza a smidgen ahead of the Ford Edge and just a bit behind the RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Venza.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

"Still lovin it"
Wayne,11/26/2015
4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car new in Sept. 2010. No problems over 138 K miles (mostly freeway) Excellent mpg as per sticker info. Highest road mileage 33 (actual not computer) results mostly flat driving but some long hill climbing. Consistently gets 28 to 29 mpg highway, 22 city. The 4 cylinder has plenty of power for long climbs and passing and transmission does not hunt for a gear while climbing hills like my Honda did. In reference to the ride quality comments by most here, I notice the car rides much better when loaded with more weight than when it's just me driving. Seems to have SUV like suspension. (stiffer) This car is still on the original set of breaks. My mechanic says they have more than 80% remaining. Seating is excellent for large and tall people and the seats have great support. Cons: Poor rear compartment lighting as others have stated. I added a light to the side wall. Back light for radio info is impossible to see in bright day light and the dash light dimmer knob feels sooo cheap and is awkward to use compared to my Honda and Camry. ( why did you do that Toyota?) Other con: Bluetooth very poor quality sound. (I don't use it as no one could understand me) Over all this has been a great car hope to get a full 200 K out of it. I Wish Toyota were still making them. (almost bought a Chevy Equinox but because it's made in Canada and the Venza was made in Kentucky..I bouoght the USA made car). Good job Georgetown. (: Update 5/31/2018. Now at 150K miles. Still on original set of brakes. No repair problems. Oil changes at 5 - 8 K miles. Tune up and transmission oil and coolant change at 100K. Still planning on 200K miles from Miss Venz. This one has been a great car. I maybe looking at a Highlander for a future replacement or maybe a very well maintained later model low mile Venza.
A Pleasant Surprize
bbrimmer,01/27/2011
I was looking for an AWD vehicle to replace the FWD Toyota Camry Hybrid (great car). the winter travel in New England has become too tough without AWD. I searched hard and had considered Volvo, Lexus and BMW crossovers. The Venza won hands down with all the features of the competition and a price tag of $10-12K less. Personally, I have always had good luck with Toyota. The Venza is very comfortable and drives like a car. My only question had been whether to get the 4 or 6 cylinder. Better gas mileage won out (after all I was driving a hybrid) and I am not disappointed with the amount of zip the 4 cylinder has.
Very Pleased
californiakid,03/20/2012
People need to realize all cars have there potential problems, its part of owning a vehicle. If you look on here, there are only a few neg reviews, which are mostly prompted by an unhappy customer. They sold 48k Venzas in 2010. If you only have a few bad reviews on Edmonds, its a safe bet the car is fine in general. I perfectly happy with mine, not one problem. Poor ride quality could be attributed to air pressure in the tires. Too much pressure=stiff ride. My Venza is great. Never an issue. If your looking to buy a Venza don't let a few reviews affect your decision. If you find a vehicle on here that does not have one problem, let me know what it is, cause I want one.
5,000 mile review
wollace1,05/20/2011
I purchased this car in December of 2010 and now have about 5,000 miles on it. My wife wanted it mainly to haul her dogs and for trips back and forth to the cabin. For both purposes it is a good car; lots of cargo capacity (as much as an Outback), nice hatch opening and the seats lay flat (unlike the new Chevy Equinox). For dirt roads and bad weather the AWD is great, plus the car has the clearance of an SUV without the sub-20 mpg. On average, we get about 23.5 mpg in mixed driving. Oddly, it never gets over 24 on the highway, but we've only owned it in colder months and with lots of ethanol in the gasoline. The seats are comfortable, it handles great, looks great and is powerful
See all 115 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Venza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota Venza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
