Vehicle overview

Like the platypus, the 2010 Toyota Venza is a bit hard to categorize among its peers. Not quite a wagon yet not quite a crossover SUV, the Venza puts a new twist on the family car. Yet this crossbreed shouldn't come as a surprise, as Toyota has a knack for creating all-new segments or modifying existing ones for more widespread appeal. Before nearly every manufacturer had a compact crossover SUV, there was the RAV4. And Toyota's upscale Lexus division broke similar ground for the midsize luxury crossover segment with the RX 300.

Using components from the Camry and the Highlander, the Venza falls between the two in terms of size. Its wheelbase is the same as the Camry's, while its width and ride height are similar to the Highlander's. The engine choices are the same as the Highlander's, too (a 2.7-liter inline-4 or a 3.5-liter V6), yet the Venza is more maneuverable, with surprisingly decent handling and a comfortable ride quality to boot.

Thanks to its wider-than-a-Camry body, the Venza provides plenty of space for passengers to spread out. Larger families will lament the unavailability of a third-row seat (you'll need a RAV4 or a Highlander for that), but the Venza's wagonlike body provides a respectable maximum cargo capacity of 70 cubic feet. Another bonus is interior quality; some current Toyota models (e.g., Camry and Corolla) have gone downhill in this regard, but the Venza's cabin could almost be mistaken for that of a Lexus, as quality materials and tight fit and finish are evident throughout.

Indeed, were it not for its price premium, we'd take a Venza over a Camry in a heartbeat. The Venza also makes a strong showing against similarly sized crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, and it's certainly less aesthetically challenged than the new Honda Accord Crosstour and Subaru Outback. Though it may be hard to define, the 2010 Toyota Venza hits an appealing sweet spot between midsize family sedan and crossover SUV.