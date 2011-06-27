Vehicle overview

Not everyone needs three rows of seating in a family crossover, or the big and SUV-like styling that comes along with it. Enter the 2014 Toyota Venza, a tall, midsize wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. Thanks to its lower stance, it drives far more like a car than similarly priced midsize SUVs you might consider -- and that, along with its reliable Toyota genes, is what makes it most appealing.

From the driver seat, the Venza feels like a wagon. Though it has a taller ride height than the similarly sized Camry sedan, you don't sit as high as you would in a traditional SUV. Instead, it's akin to sitting in a 2014 Subaru Outback, a perennial SUV alternative and a key rival for the Venza. As you'd expect in a wagon of this size, the rear seats offer plenty of room for a couple of adults or three kids, and when they're folded down, you'll have an impressive 70 cubic feet of cargo space at your disposal.

On the road, a composed ride and quiet cabin give the Toyota Venza a decidedly grown-up feel. There's nothing sporty about Toyota's wagon, but it's an easy vehicle to drive in the everyday grind. Toyota offers both a four-cylinder and V6 engine. Your practical side might be inclined to go for the four-cylinder, but in this case, the V6 is the smarter choice as it offers better performance and nearly identical fuel economy.

Because of its wide-ranging appeal, the 2014 Toyota Venza can be cross-shopped against quite a few different vehicles. The Outback is an obvious choice, of course, especially since it tends to be less expensive while offering a little more off-road capability for camping trips. Other possibilities include crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge, Kia Sorento and Nissan Murano, which have similar space and amenities, but sit a little higher off the ground. Although the Venza doesn't have any significant advantages over these rivals, it's a solid option for consumers who want more utility than a traditional midsize sedan offers but aren't quite sold on the SUV lifestyle.