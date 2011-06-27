  1. Home
2014 Toyota Venza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior
  • powerful and fuel-efficient V6
  • pleasant ride
  • innovative interior storage
  • well equipped.
  • So-so acceleration and fuel economy from four-cylinder engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether you call the five-passenger 2014 Toyota Venza a wagon or a crossover, it's a competitive and comfortable family vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Not everyone needs three rows of seating in a family crossover, or the big and SUV-like styling that comes along with it. Enter the 2014 Toyota Venza, a tall, midsize wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. Thanks to its lower stance, it drives far more like a car than similarly priced midsize SUVs you might consider -- and that, along with its reliable Toyota genes, is what makes it most appealing.

From the driver seat, the Venza feels like a wagon. Though it has a taller ride height than the similarly sized Camry sedan, you don't sit as high as you would in a traditional SUV. Instead, it's akin to sitting in a 2014 Subaru Outback, a perennial SUV alternative and a key rival for the Venza. As you'd expect in a wagon of this size, the rear seats offer plenty of room for a couple of adults or three kids, and when they're folded down, you'll have an impressive 70 cubic feet of cargo space at your disposal.

On the road, a composed ride and quiet cabin give the Toyota Venza a decidedly grown-up feel. There's nothing sporty about Toyota's wagon, but it's an easy vehicle to drive in the everyday grind. Toyota offers both a four-cylinder and V6 engine. Your practical side might be inclined to go for the four-cylinder, but in this case, the V6 is the smarter choice as it offers better performance and nearly identical fuel economy.

Because of its wide-ranging appeal, the 2014 Toyota Venza can be cross-shopped against quite a few different vehicles. The Outback is an obvious choice, of course, especially since it tends to be less expensive while offering a little more off-road capability for camping trips. Other possibilities include crossover SUVs like the Ford Edge, Kia Sorento and Nissan Murano, which have similar space and amenities, but sit a little higher off the ground. Although the Venza doesn't have any significant advantages over these rivals, it's a solid option for consumers who want more utility than a traditional midsize sedan offers but aren't quite sold on the SUV lifestyle.

2014 Toyota Venza models

The 2014 Toyota Venza is a midsize crossover SUV that seats five people and is available in LE, XLE and Limited trim levels.

The LE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a windshield wiper de-icer, privacy glass, a blind-spot mirror, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, reclining rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo cover, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The V6-powered Venza gets 20-inch wheels.

The LE Convenience package adds a power liftgate and a rearview camera. The LE Preferred package adds these items plus a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system and Toyota's Entune suite of smartphone-based app services.

The XLE trim includes the Convenience package items plus keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, Entune, satellite radio and HD radio with iTunes tagging. The XLE Premium package adds the panoramic sunroof, a larger (6.1-inch) touchscreen interface, a navigation system, traffic updates (plus other services) and a 13-speaker JBL sound system.

The Limited trim level includes the Premium package items plus bi-xenon headlights, automatic high beams, LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, and an upgraded navigation system with a higher-resolution 7-inch touchscreen display. There is a tow package available on all V6-powered Venzas.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Toyota Venza receives minor equipment changes. The XLE trim gets power-folding mirrors, while the Limited gets front and rear parking sensors.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Venza has a choice of two available engines: a four-cylinder or a V6. Both engines come with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. The LE and XLE trims have the four-cylinder engine as standard with the six-cylinder as an option, while the Limited trim is exclusively equipped with the V6.

The 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine produces 181 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a four-cylinder, front-drive Venza went from a standstill to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, a typical time for a midsize crossover with a four-cylinder engine, but about 2 seconds slower than a V6 Venza. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway). The all-wheel-drive version gets 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway). These numbers are on the low side when compared with the Subaru Outback or any number of smaller crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota's own RAV4.

A better choice for most buyers is the 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is rated at 268 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive, V6-equipped Venza V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, while an AWD Venza V6 did it in 6.9 seconds -- in both cases, quick times for a six-cylinder midsize crossover. Fuel economy is almost identical to that of the four-cylinder Venza, with an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway) on front-drive versions and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with AWD.

With the optional towing package, the Venza V6 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Every 2014 Toyota Venza comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera is optional on the LE and standard on the XLE and Limited. Front and rear parking sensors are standard on the Limited only.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2014 Venza XLE came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet: shorter than the average distance for a midsize crossover with all-season tires.

In government crash testing, the Venza received a rating of five stars out of five for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Venza the best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests. The Venza also earned a "Good" Rating for its head restraints/seatbelt performance regarding whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Like most other midsize crossovers, the 2014 Toyota Venza is designed for comfort, utility and ease of driving. The base four-cylinder engine delivers adequate power for most driving situations, but you'll notice it when pushed to the limit, so we'd still recommend paying extra for the smoother V6 engine. Not only does it provide quick acceleration, its fuel economy pretty much equals the four-cylinder's mpg ratings.

If you're used to driving smaller, sportier cars, you might find the Venza's steering short on feedback, but in general, this tall wagon grips and handles exceptionally well considering its utilitarian purpose. More relevant to most consumers is ride comfort, and the Venza has it in spades. Even with the 20-inch wheels, its suspension does a fine job of smoothing out pockmarked pavement.

Interior

The interior design of the Toyota Venza is attractive and practical, with a sleek center console that features a high-mounted shift lever for the transmission that frees up space between the seats. This allows for a large console bin, generously sized cupholders and smaller bins that are perfect for smartphones and other personal effects.

The Venza's standard touchscreen audio interface is easy to use. We appreciate its ability to mix and match FM/AM/XM radio presets, and the accompanying steering-wheel-mounted controls are well designed. For those with more high-tech tastes, the Venza also can be equipped with Toyota's Entune system. By connecting the car to a smartphone via Bluetooth, it allows you to control Pandora Internet radio, buy movie tickets or reserve a restaurant table through the car's touchscreen. Getting started with Entune can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your smartphone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection through your cell phone to use it.

Tall doors and a low step-in height make the Venza one of the easiest cars to get in and out of, even in tight spaces. For the mobility-challenged, it is one of the better vehicles to consider. And like the Outback and similarly sized midsize crossover SUVs, the Venza's backseat offers plenty of legroom, and reclining seatback cushions increase comfort on long trips. And there's enough shoulder- and hiproom to seat three children across back here. The driver seat is less comfortable, however, and it could use more padding, greater lateral support and a greater range of adjustability. The cargo area can swallow 70 cubic feet of stuff with the rear seats folded and a healthy 36.2 cubes with the seats up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Venza.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not your father's Camry wagon.
Ted Adams,01/14/2017
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
January 2019 Update. This car continues to provide us with great performance & reliability. Another home run purchase for us, and my wife loves this car! Other than a couple of oil changes and tire rotations, we're good to good! Bad move on Toyota's part on the discontinuance of the Venza. I've read too many picky reviews on this model on the Web. For a car that's nearly two tons, it handles better than our 2001 Avalon, has a quieter cabin, & has all wheel drive with nearly as much zip. This is the fourth Toyota product we have owned over the years, and if this one gives us the same great reliability that our 2001 Avalon did, it'll be a keeper on the long term. Odd that they still make this model for export, but not for the USA. We bought this car for the ease of access to the cabin, easy in & easy out, perfect height without having to step up or squat down to occupy. This car provides a great height for driving ( major complaint with the Avalon) and has all wheel drive. It's not for everyone, but for someone that ain't so young any more, this is the best we found out there. My wife loves this car, and I had to pry the Avalon out of her hands after 15 years. Odd that there are so many of them on the road in the Northeast where we are, and Toyota Stopped selling them here in the U.S. Built on the Highlander platform, I'm going to go with the premise that it was hurting the Highlander sales.
2014 xle V6
Terri,08/27/2017
XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I was a VW driver for 25 years. It was very difficult for my husband to get me out of the german car I was in. We had been looking for over a year for a new(er) vehicle to move me in to, with the VW having 212,000 miles. He offered me many different options. I did not want another 4 door sedan, but I didn't like any of the SUVs or crossovers we were looking at...they were either too small (which made me feel unsafe) or too large. My coworker purchased a Toyota Highlander, which steered us to look more into the Toyota line. We had already looked at & test drove the Avalon, though I still wasn't sold on the 4-door sedan. But looking into that Highlander directed our attention to the Venza. We spent a few months researching the Venza, reading about it, going through the personal reviews all around online, Edmunds, and many other websites, learning that they ended the line & contacting Toyota to inquire about that as well. We finally decided to find one locally and take a test drive. Husband and I were both very happy with it, made the purchase and have had it since February. I still look at my husband and cannot believe this vehicle never hit our radar sooner. It is the perfect size for me. It did take me a few months to get comfortable driving it, but I really do love it. Its bigger, higher, a heavy vehicle, has nice interior space (leg room, etc) for driver and passengers in both front & back, and I love the trunk space. I am a commuter and drive 80-90 miles a day and am getting a bit better gas mileage that my previous car (a VW Passat).
Great Car So Toyota Discontinued It
Vic,04/13/2018
LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Buy a Toyota. Like it. They'll discontinue it. This occurred with a 2002 Highlander, a 2008 RAV4 V6, and a 2014 Venza. Except for being a few, 2 or 3, inches too wide, the 2014 Venza V6 is excellent. The extra width, on the other hand, may give it the very good stability on turns that it has.
Finally got our Venza!!
carol laituri,09/05/2016
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We couldn't afford the brand new Venza and ended up buying the Toyota Sienna even though a new Venza was our first choice My husband needed a larger car because of a serious back injury and we found a used 2014 Limited Venza through Edmunds with a little less than 19,000 miles at Dublin Toyota. It is a fabulous car and we are very happy to have our first choice!! Too bad they discontinued the model as it is great for travel and carrying cargo and people too!!
See all 13 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Venza
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Toyota Venza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
