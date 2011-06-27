Vehicle overview

The Edmunds "C" rating earned by the 2015 Toyota Venza shows just how competitive the midsize crossover segment has become. A few years ago, the Venza was one of our favorites, winning plaudits for its carlike feel and generous standard equipment. Fast-forward to the present, though, and the Venza's star has dimmed a bit, thanks largely to lackluster four-cylinder fuel economy and a lack of some of the latest safety features. These weaknesses aren't new, but now they're being exploited by fresher rivals that generally have more to offer.

That's not to say that the Toyota Venza is suddenly uncompetitive. On the contrary, its confident V6 engine continues to be a class leader, and its technology offerings have been streamlined for 2015 with a 6.1-inch touchscreen that includes enhanced infotainment features and a rearview camera. As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows. Moreover, the Venza's tall doors and low step-in height make it a great fit for mobility-challenged shoppers.

But if you're looking for a two-row crossover in this price range, there are others we'd recommend first. Chief among them is the all-new 2015 Subaru Outback, which beats the four-cylinder Venza by a whopping 7 mpg on the highway, provides relatively upscale interior appointments and even throws in one-touch folding rear seatbacks to match the Toyota. Other fresh faces are the redesigned 2015 Ford Edge and the 2015 Nissan Murano, two more conventional crossovers that bring cutting-edge styling and technology to the segment. The Venza still has some things going for it, particularly with that excellent V6 under the hood, but overall it's past its prime by current standards.