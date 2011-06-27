  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2015 Toyota Venza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin
  • superb optional V6 engine
  • easy ingress and egress.
  • Disappointing fuel economy with base four-cylinder engine
  • missing some of the latest safety features
  • spotty interior quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The two-row 2015 Toyota Venza is an intriguing wagonlike alternative to a variety of crossovers, but its dated design has it lagging behind in some respects.

Vehicle overview

The Edmunds "C" rating earned by the 2015 Toyota Venza shows just how competitive the midsize crossover segment has become. A few years ago, the Venza was one of our favorites, winning plaudits for its carlike feel and generous standard equipment. Fast-forward to the present, though, and the Venza's star has dimmed a bit, thanks largely to lackluster four-cylinder fuel economy and a lack of some of the latest safety features. These weaknesses aren't new, but now they're being exploited by fresher rivals that generally have more to offer.

That's not to say that the Toyota Venza is suddenly uncompetitive. On the contrary, its confident V6 engine continues to be a class leader, and its technology offerings have been streamlined for 2015 with a 6.1-inch touchscreen that includes enhanced infotainment features and a rearview camera. As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows. Moreover, the Venza's tall doors and low step-in height make it a great fit for mobility-challenged shoppers.

But if you're looking for a two-row crossover in this price range, there are others we'd recommend first. Chief among them is the all-new 2015 Subaru Outback, which beats the four-cylinder Venza by a whopping 7 mpg on the highway, provides relatively upscale interior appointments and even throws in one-touch folding rear seatbacks to match the Toyota. Other fresh faces are the redesigned 2015 Ford Edge and the 2015 Nissan Murano, two more conventional crossovers that bring cutting-edge styling and technology to the segment. The Venza still has some things going for it, particularly with that excellent V6 under the hood, but overall it's past its prime by current standards.

2015 Toyota Venza models

The 2015 Toyota Venza is a two-row, five-passenger midsize crossover available in LE, XLE and Limited trim levels.

The LE comes standard with the four-cylinder engine, 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, rear privacy glass, a rear spoiler, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seatbacks. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with voice controls, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB connectivity, satellite radio and HD radio.

The XLE adds power-folding exterior mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, an upgraded trip computer and an upgraded infotainment suite with a navigation system and smartphone app integration (including Bing, Pandora and Yelp).

When equipped with the optional V6, the XLE also comes with 20-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips and a towing prep package.

The V6-only (and all-wheel-drive-only) Limited shares those extras with the XLE V6, and it tacks on xenon headlights, automatic high beam control, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and a 13-speaker JBL audio system.

The XLE can be equipped with the panoramic sunroof and JBL audio via the Premium package. There are otherwise no factory options on any Venza trim level.

2015 Highlights

All 2015 Venzas come with the same 6.1-inch touchscreen interface (albeit with split-screen, navigation and mobile-app functionality reserved for XLE and Limited), and a rearview camera is also standard across the lineup. Additionally, the towing package is standard on all V6 models, the entry-level LE is now four-cylinder only, and a simplified equipment roster limits options to a single package on the XLE.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Toyota Venza LE and XLE start with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 181 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option. EPA fuel-economy estimates check in at 23 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway) with front-wheel drive and a nearly identical 22 mpg combined (20 /26) with AWD. Most other four-cylinder crossovers return superior fuel economy.

Optional on XLE and standard on Limited is a 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 268 hp and 246 lb-ft. The same six-speed automatic transmission is employed, with AWD optional on the XLE V6 and standard on the Limited. Fuel economy is comparable to the four-cylinder at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (18 /25) with AWD.

In Edmunds performance testing, a four-cylinder Venza with front-wheel drive sauntered from zero to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, which is competitive with the four-cylinder Outback and better than a four-cylinder Kia Sorento. A V6 front-wheel-drive model was much quicker at 7.1 seconds, while a V6 AWD model needed just 6.9 seconds.

With the standard towing package, the Venza V6 can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

All 2015 Toyota Venza models are equipped with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and hill start assist are also standard, but parking sensors are included only on the Limited. Increasingly common safety technologies like blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision mitigation are noticeably absent.

In Edmunds brake testing, a four-cylinder Venza XLE came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet. That's a shorter than average distance for a midsize crossover with all-season tires, although a soft-feeling brake pedal was also noted.

In government crash testing, the Venza received an overall rating of five out of five stars, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Venza its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Likewise, the Venza's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Toyota Venza tackles corners with more composure than expected, delivering carlike handling that does its Camry-based chassis proud. That's partly down to the unusually large tires: 19-inchers with the four-cylinder, 20s with the V6. The ride quality is still pretty smooth, though, and it's complemented by low levels of road and wind noise, giving the Venza a relaxed character at speed. The biggest disappointment is the four-cylinder engine, which is much less powerful than the V6 but only a hair more fuel-efficient, and makes a racket during hard acceleration. The familiar V6, of course, is a gem, with gobs of civilized power on tap for passing or merging.

Interior

The Venza's front cabin is both distinctive and functional, highlighted by a daring dashboard design with an integrated shifter that's carved stylishly into the center stack. There's plenty of room below for a large console bin, generously sized cupholders and smaller bins that are perfect for smartphones and other personal items. The materials that Toyota selected are unimpressive, however, comprising a mishmash of textured and smooth plastics along with unconvincing fake wood inserts. The look is pleasing from a distance, but the quality isn't there on a closer inspection.

The Venza's modest 6.1-inch touchscreen is hampered at times by small virtual buttons, but it's easy enough to figure out, if less graphically rich than some rival screens. We appreciate that FM/AM and satellite radio presets can be mixed and matched, and available smartphone app integration (standard on XLE and Limited) enables you to stream Pandora Internet radio, buy movie tickets, reserve a restaurant table, read Yelp reviews or even search the Web with Bing. As for the traditional controls, they're quite user-friendly, consisting mostly of clearly marked buttons and large knobs.

As noted, the Venza's large doors and low step-in height make it an exceptionally convenient crossover for the mobility-challenged. The front seats aren't especially comfortable on long hauls and could use more padding, but the backseat offers ample legroom, with the added benefit of reclining seatbacks. The cargo area measures a healthy 36.2 cubic feet behind the backseat, and flipping down the rear seatbacks with the handy remote lever on the cargo wall reveals 70.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Venza.

5(64%)
4(24%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love love love my 2015 Toyota Venza XLE
Chelsea,05/10/2016
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
I test drove countless crossovers and suv's before settling on the Venza (highlander, 4-runner, pilot, escape, explorer, outback, forester, etc). It provides the luxury, comfortability, and safety that I require in a vehicle. I wish it got a little better gas mileage, had a better turn radius, and the Bluetooth were a little clearer. Other than those minor complaints, the Venza has more than lived up to my standards. No complaints from passengers either. Easily fits 6'3" 250# males in the back seat, without feeling squished. Plenty of leg room for all passengers. I would not trade it in for anything. It was also a great value at $32k new, having all my required features (leather heated seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry). Wish they wouldn't have discontinued this model.
Best Car Ever
Janet Paulk,10/13/2015
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I can't believe the quality of this car, but then it IS a Toyota. The ride is quiet and sound. The engine and drive-train perform flawlessly. Its tough to remark on how positive this car is as its tough to find any deficiencies. The only trouble we have it that it does so much. We are always going to the manual to find out "How do I ...". But this is something most modern cars and owners face. This is the best car we've ever owned and actually, ridden in.
Toyota 2016 Mistake
David Pearson,07/14/2018
XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Toyota had a real winner with the Venza model.This vehicle gives you the all wheel drive security in bad weather with the comfortable feel found in a Camry. The mistake that Toyota made was not continuing to offer this exceptional model. These comments are from an individual who has owned two Camrys and two Venzas. A 2016 and beyond Venza should still be offered to the motoring public.
Great value for a great crossover!
Randall Hedrick,04/04/2016
LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
We wanted the versatility that an SUV offers, good fuel economy, comfort and reliability; the Venza does all of that and more. Shortly after we purchased this vehicle, we had to drive over the Sierra Nevada mountains through snowy conditions, it performed flawlessly. I would not hesitate recommending the Toyota Venza. After six months of driving, no regrets about purchase. We've taken two road trips and were pleased with comfort and fuel economy. After 18 months, we have been pleased. We're at two years and no problems. 30 months of trouble free driving. Very happy with our Venza.
See all 33 reviews of the 2015 Toyota Venza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota Venza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Toyota Venza

Used 2015 Toyota Venza Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota Venza is offered in the following submodels: Venza Wagon. Available styles include XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota Venza?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota Venza trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE is priced between $15,788 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 36226 and71472 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Venza Limited is priced between $16,990 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 87473 and87473 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE is priced between $20,750 and$20,750 with odometer readings between 41080 and41080 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Toyota Venzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Toyota Venza for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2015 Venzas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,788 and mileage as low as 36226 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Toyota Venza.

Can't find a used 2015 Toyota Venzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Venza for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,906.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Venza for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,231.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,949.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Toyota Venza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Venza lease specials

