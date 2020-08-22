Used 2012 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 80,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$2,420 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB4CU066327
Stock: 66327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,109 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,500$924 Below Market
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7CU058529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,795$867 Below Market
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2012 Toyota Venza LE, Front Wheel Drive, 2.7 Liter, Automatic, 21/27 MPG, Cloth Interior, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Good Tires, 73,300 Miles, Clean Carfax, Two OwnerExperience the allure of our unique 2012 Toyota Venza LE Wagon shown in Magnetic Gray Metallic. Powered by a 2.7 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 182hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing power. This Front Wheel Drive combination scores near 25mpg on the open road. Our family-friendly Venza LE has the space you admire in an SUV, but with the ease and comfort of a wagon. It is distinguished from other cars in its class by a graceful low roofline.Take look inside the thoughtfully designed LE interior that has colossal space for five adults. The backseat even reclines for ultimate comfort! You'll have plenty of storage cubbies, a large console bin, and other conveniences that today's families demand. A 3.5-inch multi-information display communicates with Bluetooth and an audio system with available satellite radio/ USB/iPod interface to keep everyone connected and entertained as you coast down the road onto your next adventure.You'll arrive safely in our Toyota even if that road is less than ideal thanks to Front Wheel Drive and stability control. Airbags and anti-lock brakes will also safeguard you. A perfect blend of comfort and utility, this car needs to be part of your family! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB0CU059487
Stock: CU059487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 93,095 miles
$13,997$596 Below Market
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Clean Carfax, One Owner *Navigation System, Tow Prep Package *Heated Front Power Seats, Leather Interior *Brake Assist, Backup Camera, Auto Headlights/Brights *Keyless Entry, Panoramic Glass Roof *JBL Audio System 2012 Toyota Venza Limited AWD Magnetic Gray Metallic 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC AWD, 13 Speakers, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panoramic Tilt & Slide Sun Roof & Moon Roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: JBL AM/FM 4-Disc CD Changer, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 8064 miles below market average! Reviews: * Spacious interior; powerful and efficient V6; pleasant ride; innovative interior storage; well equipped. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB4CU068210
Stock: T20454B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 78,555 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,533
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD, Non Smoker, Low Miles, Excellent service history at a Dealership. Clean CARFAX. Magnetic Gray Metallic 2012 Toyota Venza LE 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB7CU033597
Stock: 80186B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 121,499 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,985$859 Below Market
Image Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
This 2012 Toyota Venza LE has a clean car fax with good service history! The car is equipped with dual-zone climate control 8-way power driver’s seat 3.5-inch multi-information display tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls AM/FM/CD with Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming music a USB port and power operation of the windows locks and mirrors. Powering this 2012 Toyota Venza wagon is a 182-horsepower 2.7-liter in-line 4-cylinder that gets 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. This is a clean Venza that is Image priced at $11481 so come in and take it for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB0CU058579
Stock: 058579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$211 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - driver|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 11.7|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders|Interior accents - carbon fiber|Shift knob trim - carbon fiber|Cargo area light|Cargo cover|Center console - dual level front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front illuminated rear|Dimming rearview mirror - auto|Multi-function remote - illuminated entry keyless entry|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area two 12V|Power steering|Reading lights - front rear|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio phone voice control|Storage - seatback|Universal remote transmitter - Homelink - garage door opener|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Clock|Compass|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto on/off|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Energy absorbing steering column|Safety brake pedal system|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat power adjustments - lumbar 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - one-touch fold flat|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 15.9|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 25 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 16 mm|Rear struts - MacPherson|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Phone - hands free|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Wheel spokes - 5|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows - safety reverse|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB8CU051182
Stock: CU051182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-13-2018
- 149,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRED FEATURES:* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels.This front wheel drive 2012 Toyota Venza LE is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior with a Light Gray Interior. With 149,069 miles this 2012 Venza with a 4cyl, 2.7l, 182.0hp engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s). Your Magnetic Gray Metallic 2012 Toyota Venza LE near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Outlet today at *614-340-5859 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Toyota Venza LE! Byers Outlet serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 7077 E. Broad St. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Outlet Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota Venza comes factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.7l, 182.0hp engine, an 6-speed electronically controlled automatic -inc: transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Outlet is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Outlet in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. This 2012 Toyota Venza LE comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Outlet used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2012 Toyota Venza LE will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Toyota Venza for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Outlet finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Toyota Venza for sale. Byers Outlet has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Outlet difference!Byers Outlet Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2012 Toyota Venza LE stock # I202752B.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8CU058717
Stock: I202752B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 125,941 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998$294 Below Market
NorthStar Buick GMC - Zelienople / Pennsylvania
Very Nice. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, IVORY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET, MUD GUARDS, LIMITED PKG CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET, MUD GUARDS, IVORY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, LIMITED PKG HID headlamps, pwr liftgate w/jam protection, rearview monitor, voice activation, touch screen DVD navigation, JBL synthesis surround sound system, AM/FM 4-disc CD changer, USB port w/iPod connectivity, MP3/WMA capability, Bluetooth hands-free phone & music streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio w/NavTraffic &, CD-text display, auto sound leveling, aux audio input, (13) speakers, heated driver & front passenger seats, Smart Key system w/push-button start, alarm system, panoramic tilt/slide sunroof, 4-way pwr front passenger seat w/pwr lumbar support, woodgrain interior trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob. Toyota Limited with Sunset Bronze Mica exterior and Ivory interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE 'It looks pretty good, offers all-wheel drive andokay, fine, we admit this can be a good thinga higher seating position.' -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $37,900*. MORE ABOUT US Dealer of The Year Award for Outstanding Sales Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BBXCU066283
Stock: G7186A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 76,267 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,499
Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB2CU051050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$308 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2012 Toyota Venza XLE Key Features**Navigation System**PANOROMA ROOF**LEATHER SEATS**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Third Row Seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2CU058910
Stock: AU03620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 103,762 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC! FRESH TRADE! OFFERED TO YOU BEFORE WE SEND TO THE AUCTION! VEHICLE MUST PASS OUR MECHANICAL AND SAFETY INSPECTION. CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. Clean CARFAX. KBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,641 KBB Fair Market Range High: $11,676 Recent Arrival! ** FRESH TAMPA NATIVE! 31 SERVICE RECORDS! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! POWER LIFT GATE! EXCELLENT CONDITION! SUPER EASY PAYMENT PLANS FOR EVERYONE! WE MAKE IT EASY! **, 3RD ROW SEATING, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, EMV & Navigation System, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, LEATHER SEATING, Low tire pressure warning, NAVIGATION, Radio: JBL AM/FM 4-Disc CD Changer, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Traction control, UPGRADED WHEELS, XLE Navigation Package.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.Reviews: * Spacious interior; powerful and efficient V6; pleasant ride; innovative interior storage; well equipped. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB0CU059473
Stock: K7055A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 94,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900
Stan King GM SuperStore - Brookhaven / Mississippi
Look at this 2012 Toyota Venza LE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.7L/163 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Venza has the following options: Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: wiper de-icer, Vehicle stability control, Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls, Smart stop technology, Side-impact door beams, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote fuel door release, and Rear window electric defogger. See it for yourself at Stan King GM Superstore, 333 Brookhaven St, Brookhaven, MS 39601.Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB5CU060912
Stock: 306020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 132,577 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,695
Hendrick Toyota Apex - Apex / North Carolina
JUST REPRICED FROM $12,997, PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail!, EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Extra Clean, Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, LIMITED PKG, Aluminum WheelsPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUEWas $12,997. This Venza is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESLIMITED PKG HID headlamps, pwr liftgate w/jam protection, rearview monitor, voice activation, touch screen DVD navigation, JBL synthesis surround sound system, AM/FM 4-disc CD changer, USB port w/iPod connectivity, MP3/WMA capability, Bluetooth hands-free phone & music streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio w/NavTraffic &, CD-text display, auto sound leveling, aux audio input, (13) speakers, heated driver & front passenger seats, Smart Key system w/push-button start, alarm system, panoramic tilt/slide sunroof, 4-way pwr front passenger seat w/pwr lumbar support, woodgrain interior trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob. Toyota Limited with Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Light Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced hereEXPERTS REPORTGreat Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB0CU050169
Stock: 39754A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 154,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,750
Hendrick Toyota Apex - Apex / North Carolina
CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior, XLE trim. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, XLE PKG, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Toyota XLE with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 5800 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESRear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESXLE PKG pwr liftgate w/jam protection, rearview monitor, heated driver & front passenger seats, 4-way pwr front passenger seat w/pwr lumbar support, woodgrain interior trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, Smart Key system w/push-button start, alarm system.VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com explains "It looks pretty good, offers all-wheel drive and okay, fine, we admit this can be a good thing a higher seating position.". Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSAt Hendrick Toyota Of Apex you will always find THE ONE THAT YOU WANT! This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BBXCU060050
Stock: 39914B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 66,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,662
Luther Family Buick GMC - Fargo / North Dakota
In Good Shape, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 66,591! LE trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $13,995, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. CLICK ME! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? GMC dealer of the year 2 years in a row! Proudly serving the F-M area since 1957. Luther fair value pricing allows us to provide our clients the lowest possible price FIRST on all vehicles in stock. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us. At Family Buick GMC we are proud to offer competitive financing options, gas discounts at Holiday Station Stores, 5 day return or exchange policy and excellent service after the sale. Our factory trained technicians service all makes and models. EXPERTS CONCLUDE CarAndDriver.com explains 'It looks pretty good, offers all-wheel drive andokay, fine, we admit this can be a good thinga higher seating position.'. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BBXCU074089
Stock: 20969A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 120,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,551
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Xle Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Classic Silver Metallic Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim Xle Pkg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB9CU051434
Stock: CU051434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 189,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$279 Below Market
Port City Auto Sales - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB5CU062319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Venza searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Venza
- 5(39%)
- 4(50%)
- 3(6%)
- 1(6%)
Related Toyota Venza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Corolla Sarasota FL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Myers FL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota C-HR Santa Ana CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Laredo TX
- Used Toyota Celica Charlotte NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Colorado Springs CO
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017 Saint Paul MN
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013 Hialeah FL
- Used Toyota Tundra 2012 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019