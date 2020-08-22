Used 2012 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

*DESIRED FEATURES:* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels. This front wheel drive 2012 Toyota Venza LE has a Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior with a Light Gray Interior. With 149,069 miles this 2012 Venza with a 4cyl, 2.7l, 182.0hp engine. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Auxiliary Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s). *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota Venza comes factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.7l, 182.0hp engine, an 6-speed electronically controlled automatic -inc: transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8CU058717

Stock: I202752B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020