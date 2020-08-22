Used 2012 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me

354 listings
Venza Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Toyota Venza XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza XLE

    80,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    146,109 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,500

    $924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    73,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,795

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza Limited in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza Limited

    93,095 miles

    $13,997

    $596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    78,555 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,533

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    121,499 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,985

    $859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    132,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    149,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza Limited

    125,941 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    $294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    76,267 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,499

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza XLE

    109,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza XLE in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza XLE

    103,762 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    94,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza Limited in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza Limited

    132,577 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,695

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza XLE

    154,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,750

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    66,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,662

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza XLE in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza XLE

    120,605 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,551

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Venza LE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Venza LE

    189,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $279 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Venza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.218 Reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
4 month Owner
army4,03/21/2012
I have owned my Venza now for about four months and really enjoy the vehicle. The only thing I made a constructive critique about is the shifter is in the way of the seat heater, getting to the cups in the cup holder, adjusting the temperature. It just feels like I always have to reach around the sifter all the time.
