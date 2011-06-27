Vehicle overview

Whether people are willing to admit it or not, wagons are often more practical, space-efficient, and easier to drive than SUVs or even some crossovers. In fact, because most crossovers are trying to disguise themselves as light-duty SUVs, they often feature high step-in and seat heights that are not necessarily family-friendly. The hard-to-classify 2012 Toyota Venza has everything you like about the space in an SUV, only in a package as easy to live with as a wagon. But forget trying to define the Venza. It avoids the apparent arrogance of an SUV, the stigma of a minivan and the ambivalence of a crossover; it simply works.

And if there's one thing the 2012 Toyota Venza is, it's family-friendly. The driving experience is completely non-taxing, since the Venza is not trying to out-sport European sport wagons. While most folks will be completely happy with the standard four-cylinder engine (unless the future holds fully loaded trips to the mountains or towing), the V6 offers nearly the same fuel economy and is probably the better choice for all-purpose drivability. All-wheel drive is offered with either engine.

The Venza's generously proportioned interior abounds with clever design that's meant to be useful rather than trendy. There are numerous bins, cubbies and storage options. The 60/40 rear seats easily accommodate rear-facing child seats and fold conveniently with the pull of a lever to expand cargo capacity to SUV scale. In addition, a full complement of features and conveniences are offered for modern families, either as standard or optional equipment. Even the base model Venza comes very well equipped, and the various option packages mostly upgrade rather than augment existing equipment levels. Standout options include a panoramic moonroof and a voice-activated navigation system (with traffic and an integrated reverse camera).

It's difficult to select a direct competitor for the 2012 Toyota Venza, but those who have considered the Honda Crosstour and its unique attributes (and shortcomings) or the Nissan Murano because of its eye-catching style would do well to check out the Venza. The Subaru Outback is another vehicle to consider if you want something a bit more rugged-looking. Overall, we think very highly of the 2012 Toyota Venza, because it offers just about everything you'll find in a typical crossover, only with fewer drawbacks when it comes to everyday usability.