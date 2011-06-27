  1. Home
2012 Toyota Venza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior
  • powerful and efficient V6
  • pleasant ride
  • innovative interior storage
  • well equipped.
  • A few disappointing interior bits
  • not particularly involving to drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Toyota Venza is hard to define, but whether you call it a wagon or a crossover, it's a competitive and comfortable family vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Whether people are willing to admit it or not, wagons are often more practical, space-efficient, and easier to drive than SUVs or even some crossovers. In fact, because most crossovers are trying to disguise themselves as light-duty SUVs, they often feature high step-in and seat heights that are not necessarily family-friendly. The hard-to-classify 2012 Toyota Venza has everything you like about the space in an SUV, only in a package as easy to live with as a wagon. But forget trying to define the Venza. It avoids the apparent arrogance of an SUV, the stigma of a minivan and the ambivalence of a crossover; it simply works.

And if there's one thing the 2012 Toyota Venza is, it's family-friendly. The driving experience is completely non-taxing, since the Venza is not trying to out-sport European sport wagons. While most folks will be completely happy with the standard four-cylinder engine (unless the future holds fully loaded trips to the mountains or towing), the V6 offers nearly the same fuel economy and is probably the better choice for all-purpose drivability. All-wheel drive is offered with either engine.

The Venza's generously proportioned interior abounds with clever design that's meant to be useful rather than trendy. There are numerous bins, cubbies and storage options. The 60/40 rear seats easily accommodate rear-facing child seats and fold conveniently with the pull of a lever to expand cargo capacity to SUV scale. In addition, a full complement of features and conveniences are offered for modern families, either as standard or optional equipment. Even the base model Venza comes very well equipped, and the various option packages mostly upgrade rather than augment existing equipment levels. Standout options include a panoramic moonroof and a voice-activated navigation system (with traffic and an integrated reverse camera).

It's difficult to select a direct competitor for the 2012 Toyota Venza, but those who have considered the Honda Crosstour and its unique attributes (and shortcomings) or the Nissan Murano because of its eye-catching style would do well to check out the Venza. The Subaru Outback is another vehicle to consider if you want something a bit more rugged-looking. Overall, we think very highly of the 2012 Toyota Venza, because it offers just about everything you'll find in a typical crossover, only with fewer drawbacks when it comes to everyday usability.

2012 Toyota Venza models

The Toyota Venza is a five-passenger wagon available in three grades: LE, XLE and Limited. The LE and XLE are available with all powertrain combinations: four-cylinder or V6 engine, either of which may be paired with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Limited is powered by a V6 only, in either FWD or AWD.

The 2012 Toyota Venza LE comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels (20 inches on V6), automatic headlamps, foglamps, privacy glass, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (includes power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer display, and Bluetooth with audio streaming. The LE's sound system includes six speakers, a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Along with its bigger engine, the 2012 Toyota Venza LE V6 adds 20-inch wheels. To this, the XLE grade adds an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer, keyless ignition/entry, a power liftgate, an upgraded trip computer display, a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a four-way power passenger seat.

The top-of-the-line Limited augments the XLE's standard equipment with xenon headlamps (with automatic high beams), a panoramic sunroof, a voice-activated touchscreen navigation system and a JBL 13-speaker sound system with a CD changer.

The availability of Toyota options and packages often depends on the region, so check with your local dealer. In general, there are four major packages that mimic equipment found in higher grades, and a V6 tow-prep package that includes an oil cooler, larger radiator fan and heavy-duty alternator.

The LE Convenience package includes a power liftgate and a back-up camera. To that, the LE Preferred package further adds the panoramic roof. The XLE Premium package includes the above, plus the JBL audio system. The XLE Navigation package includes the navigation system as well as the JBL audio system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Venza now assumes traditional Toyota hierarchy with LE, XLE and Limited trim levels. Visually and mechanically, however, it is a carryover from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Toyota Venza is available with a four- or six-cylinder engine mated to either front- or all-wheel drive. All versions feature a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.7-liter four-cylinder produces 182 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a four-cylinder, front-drive Venza went from a standstill to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds -- an average time compared to similarly powered crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 20/25/22 with all-wheel drive.

The 3.5-liter V6 produces 268 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Venza V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19/26/22 with front drive and 18/25/21 with AWD. Those are impressive mileage numbers for a vehicle of this size and power. Properly equipped, a V6 Venza can tow 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Every 2012 Toyota Venza comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and front-seat active head restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, the Venza came to a stop from 60 mph in a respectable 122 feet.

The Toyota Venza has received an overall four-star rating (out of a possible five) in government crash testing, which is comprised of three stars for front crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Venza earned the highest rating of "Good" performance in its frontal-offset, side and roof-strength tests.

Driving

It shouldn't come as a shock that the 2012 Toyota Venza is hardly a wagon in the ilk of sporty European models. Instead, the Venza is designed for comfort, utility and ease of driving. If it weren't for the vague feel of its electric-assist steering, the Venza might actually be interesting to drive instead of merely pleasant. Parking lot maneuvers couldn't be easier, however. Both engines provide ample power to move this sizable vehicle, although the V6 is obviously the way to go if passing folks on the highway takes precedence over achieving the best fuel economy.

Interior

The 2012 Venza doesn't quite exhibit the top-notch interior quality of past Toyota models, but the overall design is rather fetching and practical, with a sleek center console that features a high-mounted shifter that frees up space between the seats. This allows for a large console bin, generously sized cupholders and smaller bins perfect for iPods and other small devices. The audio and climate controls are a design departure for Toyota, but they remain user-friendly.

Although it lacks a third-row seat, the Venza provides loads of passenger space, particularly in the rear, which features reclining seatbacks. A bit more driver seat adjustment would be nice, though. The cargo area can swallow 70 cubic feet of stuff with the rear seats folded and a healthy 34.4 cubes with the seats up. These numbers put the Venza a smidgen ahead of the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano.

Consumer reviews

5(39%)
4(50%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.2
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 month Owner
army4,03/21/2012
I have owned my Venza now for about four months and really enjoy the vehicle. The only thing I made a constructive critique about is the shifter is in the way of the seat heater, getting to the cups in the cup holder, adjusting the temperature. It just feels like I always have to reach around the sifter all the time.
Comfort, speed, sound!
dbbksl,08/03/2012
Drove a Camry XLE V6. Adored that car, never had a problem, averaged 15K yearly, got better than EPA fuel economy. Considered new Camry when I bought car in March 12, but test drive of Venza XLE V6 changed my mind. Incredible seat comfort, versatile storage, stylish interior, and magnificent stereo. Also exceeds EPA rating for fuel economy, just like my reliable Camry did. Not a jiggle or squeak in the body. Traction and stability control make this car perform faultlessly in pouring rain and on slick streets. Braking also excellent.
2012 Venza Limited
roadrunner70,04/23/2012
Had 2012 Venza limited since 3/24. Like others, copared to Ford Edge, GM crossovers, Kia Sorrento. Came down to sorrento vs. venza. Preferred the sorrento for price and features but didn't care for seat comfort. Overall happy with purchase. Too soon to rate most catagories, but have to agree that the shifter is poorly designed. It is too long and should be 2 or 3 inches shorter. Not happy that CD player requries opening nav unit. Presume that 2013 venza has corrected these design issues. However, if it gives the same level of reliability that my 2002 highlander has given (two minor repairs in 125,000 miles), I will be very happy. Oveall, a good vehicle.
New to me, happy so far
aguy8910,02/03/2015
LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I recently purchased a used 2012 Venza (3.5l, AWD) and am very happy with it so far. I am wagon fan and had a hard time finding a suitable replacement for you 2005 Subaru Legacy GT. I've had many Subarus, but really did not feel like going down that road again and was very happy with what the Venza had to offer. The car is very solid, powerful and comfortable. The only issue I have so far is that my favorite coffee cup doesn't sit well in the oddly shaped cup holders... Also, the MPG isn't great, but I knew that when opting for the more powerful V6 version.
See all 18 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Venza
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2012 Toyota Venza Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Venza is offered in the following submodels: Venza Wagon. Available styles include LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Venza?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Venza trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Venza LE is priced between $12,995 and$13,598 with odometer readings between 89119 and129859 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Venza XLE is priced between $12,225 and$13,495 with odometer readings between 99944 and112984 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Venza Limited is priced between $14,390 and$14,390 with odometer readings between 104109 and104109 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Venzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Venza for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 Venzas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,225 and mileage as low as 89119 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Venza.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Venzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Venza for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,796.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Venza for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,832.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,392.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Venza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

