Used 2015 Toyota Venza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$13,839Great Deal | $881 below market
2015 Toyota Venza LE83,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2015 Red Toyota Venza LE FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC This Toyota Venza has many features and is well equipped including, *Touchscreen Controls, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Keyless Access, Automatic Headlights.Clean CARFAX. 20/26 City/Highway MPGFor your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB5FU091226
Stock: 3091226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- New Listing$17,500Great Deal | $2,140 below market
2015 Toyota Venza XLE50,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Port Richey - New Port Richey / Florida
*CLEAN CARFAX*, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, *LEATHER*, Venza XLE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver. Vehicle sale price includes $1000 Trade Assistance and $1000 Finance Assistance. Must have trade-in and must finance through dealer's participating lender to receive either, or both, allowances. Trades must be 2013 or newer 100,000 miles or less. Second Keys, Floor Mats, and Owner's Manual may not be available on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Odometer is 10657 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Roomy cabin; superb optional V6 engine; easy ingress and egress. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Toyota Venza excites with a stylish look and wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. The 2015 Toyota Venza offers a sophisticated profile and sleek design to make every arrival a powerful one, while a luxurious cabin and spacious interior provide plenty of comfort. The 2015 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181hp engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. Alternatively, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268hp is standard on the Limited and available on the lower trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all trims and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21MPG CTY and 27 MPG HWY. The 2015 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions with generous head and leg room. Based on the trim, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. Standard safety features include 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, a tire pressure monitor system, and much more. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB3FU069016
Stock: 20J645A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$14,499Great Deal | $1,763 below market
2015 Toyota Venza LE72,770 milesDelivery available*
Page Toyota - Southfield / Michigan
Red 2015 Toyota Venza LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3844 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG We are family owned and operated and have been serving the tri-county area for over 45 years. Our goal is to provide our customers with a great deal on a great car. We carry over 120 pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models. We truly care about our customers, just give us a shot and see for yourself! Reviews: * Roomy cabin superb optional V6 engine easy ingress and egress. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Toyota Venza excites with a stylish look and wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. The 2015 Toyota Venza offers a sophisticated profile and sleek design to make every arrival a powerful one, while a luxurious cabin and spacious interior provide plenty of comfort. The 2015 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181hp engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. Alternatively, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268hp is standard on the Limited and available on the lower trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all trims and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21MPG CTY and 27 MPG HWY. The 2015 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions with generous head and leg room. Based on the trim, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. Standard safety features include 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, a tire pressure monitor system, and much more. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB3FU070229
Stock: 74031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $14,995Great Deal | $1,796 below market
2015 Toyota Venza XLE102,491 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Howard Subaru - Morgantown / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB0FU112594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,750Great Deal | $1,165 below market
2015 Toyota Venza XLE80,437 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
Price does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB9FU117227
Stock: Z3604A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $16,990Great Deal | $627 below market
2015 Toyota Venza Limited87,473 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2015 TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED AWD WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / LEATHER SEATS / HEATED SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS/ SUNROOF & MOONROOF/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB1FU118873
Stock: LLM7338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $14,527Great Deal | $1,923 below market
2015 Toyota Venza XLE72,269 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Nissan Of Van Nuys - Sherman Oaks / California
Nissan of Van Nuys is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Toyota Venza XLE only has 72,269mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2015 Toyota Venza comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Toyota Venza XLE has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Venza XLE. More information about the 2015 Toyota Venza: The Venza starts at under $30,000, offering a lot of space and utility for the money. However, the vehicle can be optioned up fairly substantially for those wanting a bigger dose of luxury and increased utility. Prices eventually top out at just under $40,000 for a fully loaded V6 version with all-wheel drive. The Venza's main trick, is offering up the space and utility of an SUV without the compromised handling and fuel economy that would accompany such a vehicle. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel-drive., Spacious, versatile, and comfortable
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7FU090739
Stock: P2135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- $12,997Great Deal | $1,032 below market
2015 Toyota Venza LE102,778 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Venza includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES LOWER DOOR MOLDING. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Toyota LE with CELESTIAL SILVER METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 181 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB7FU066636
Stock: F11258A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $17,990Great Deal | $973 below market
2015 Toyota Venza Limited70,705 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Donovan & Bauer Auto Group - Titusville / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB9FU119706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2015 Toyota Venza LE77,572 milesDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2015 Toyota Venza 4dr LE features a 2.7L L4 FI DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Gray Metallic with a Ivory Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB2FU097095
Stock: 097095FA71449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $15,875Good Deal | $3,198 below market
Certified 2015 Toyota Venza XLE62,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2015 Toyota Venza. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota Venza. A rare find these days. More information about the 2015 Toyota Venza: The Venza starts at under $30,000, offering a lot of space and utility for the money. However, the vehicle can be optioned up fairly substantially for those wanting a bigger dose of luxury and increased utility. Prices eventually top out at just under $40,000 for a fully loaded V6 version with all-wheel drive. The Venza's main trick, is offering up the space and utility of an SUV without the compromised handling and fuel economy that would accompany such a vehicle. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel-drive., Spacious, versatile, and comfortable At Toyota of Rock Hill, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority! We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can reach us at 888-865-7548 or by visiting us online at www.toyotarockhill.com and we look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8FU091026
Stock: FU091026
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $19,654Fair Deal
Certified 2015 Toyota Venza LE33,085 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota of Runnemede - Runnemede / New Jersey
2015 Toyota Venza LE Magnetic Gray Metallic 2015 Toyota Venza LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC 20/26 City/Highway MPG INCLUDES WARRANTY!, ONE OWNER, RECENT TOYOTA OF RUNNEMEDE TRADE, TOYOTA CERTIFIED, Venza LE, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4.356 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, previously leased, Venza LE, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BBXFU070938
Stock: U41000A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $14,909Good Deal | $601 below market
2015 Toyota Venza LE47,859 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2015 Toyota Venza LE Silver Venza LE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Silver. 20/26 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB8FU094542
Stock: 094542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $15,995Fair Deal
2015 Toyota Venza LE36,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2015 Toyota Venza Le LE, 36 K Miles Only, Factory Drive/Train Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Entune, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB1FU093524
Stock: AT12814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $15,900Good Deal | $852 below market
Certified 2015 Toyota Venza LE71,472 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brown's Toyota of Glen Burnie - Glen Burnie / Maryland
Certified. Magnetic Gray Metallic 2015 Toyota Venza LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Good Brakes, Good Tires, LE Package, 15 Service History Records, Seats Five, Venza LE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4.356 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Buy Happy!! 20/26 City/Highway MPGToyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 160 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Transferable WarrantyReviews:* Roomy cabin; superb optional V6 engine; easy ingress and egress. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Toyota Venza excites with a stylish look and wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. The 2015 Toyota Venza offers a sophisticated profile and sleek design to make every arrival a powerful one, while a luxurious cabin and spacious interior provide plenty of comfort. The 2015 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181hp engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. Alternatively, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268hp is standard on the Limited and available on the lower trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all trims and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21MPG CTY and 27 MPG HWY. The 2015 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions with generous head and leg room. Based on the trim, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. Standard safety features include 7 a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB5FU067798
Stock: A192069B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $16,351Good Deal | $975 below market
2015 Toyota Venza XLE92,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carousel Preowned - Iowa City / Iowa
White 2015 Toyota Venza XLEBuy with confidence from Carousel Motors! Serving the community for 4 decades!2015 Toyota Venza XLE 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive20/26 City/Highway MPG 20/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Roomy cabin; superb optional V6 engine; easy ingress and egress. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Toyota Venza excites with a stylish look and wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. The 2015 Toyota Venza offers a sophisticated profile and sleek design to make every arrival a powerful one, while a luxurious cabin and spacious interior provide plenty of comfort. The 2015 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181hp engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. Alternatively, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268hp is standard on the Limited and available on the lower trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all trims and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21MPG CTY and 27 MPG HWY. The 2015 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions with generous head and leg room. Based on the trim, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. Standard safety features include 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, a tire pressure monitor system, and much more. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB5FU072581
Stock: D9823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $19,492Fair Deal
2015 Toyota Venza XLE38,779 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boch Toyota South - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 38,777! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, ROOF RACK, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, 200+ used in stock at Boch South! Non Smoker Vehicle, Clean Carfax AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera. Leather Seats, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: ROOF RACK. Toyota XLE with CELESTIAL SILVER METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 181 HP at 5800 RPM*. 200+ used in stock at Boch South! Non Smoker Vehicle, Clean Carfax EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "As ever, we like how the rear seatbacks fold easily at the pull of a lever to open up a large cargo bay, and passenger space is ample in both seating rows.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System All sale prices are based on paid in full day of sale to qualify for pricing incentives. We do not hold cars. prices on dealer website is valid price. Not responsible for 3rd party price errors.See dealer for full details Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB6FU066658
Stock: P2124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $20,000Good Deal | $990 below market
2015 Toyota Venza XLE47,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Town & Country Motors - Roswell / Georgia
Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out! Buy with confidence, thanks to a CARFAX Title history report! Immaculate condition, inside and out. Gently-driven, low miles! Smoke free vehicle! Never smoked in! Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! A touch of class and elegance with an affordable price!!!! Very Clean Vehicle! The Venza's cabin is very nice and are covered in style and comfort! Also on the plus side, the dashboard has a driver-oriented design. The seats in both rows are comfortable, they have enough side and leg support, which you'll notice on long-distance drives. For installing child safety seats, there are two full sets of LATCH connectors on the outboard rear seats. Notable standard features include a 6.1-inch touch screen, voice recognition, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and HD Radio. Higher trims add navigation, internet apps, a premium audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. Using the touch-screen infotainment system is reasonably straightforward, but the on-screen buttons are a bit small, so they can be hard to tap while on the go. With this available V6, it is smoother and has more performance. Comes with an automatic transmission. The Venza's ride is primarily tuned for comfort, so the ride is very smooth overall. Around corners, the Venza stays composed, with little body lean. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available. Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out! Buy with confidence, thanks to a CARFAX Title history report! Immaculate condition, inside and out. Gently-driven, low miles! Smoke free vehicle! Never smoked in! Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK3BB3FU074776
Stock: S-074776
Certified Pre-Owned: No