Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Port Richey - New Port Richey / Florida

*CLEAN CARFAX*, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, *LEATHER*, Venza XLE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L I4 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Silver. Vehicle sale price includes $1000 Trade Assistance and $1000 Finance Assistance. Must have trade-in and must finance through dealer's participating lender to receive either, or both, allowances. Trades must be 2013 or newer 100,000 miles or less. Second Keys, Floor Mats, and Owner's Manual may not be available on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Odometer is 10657 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Roomy cabin; superb optional V6 engine; easy ingress and egress. Source: Edmunds * The 2015 Toyota Venza excites with a stylish look and wide, athletic stance that stands out from other crossovers. Its stunning exterior styling includes sleek lines, a stylish upper and lower grille, and modern looking fog lamps and taillights. The 2015 Toyota Venza offers a sophisticated profile and sleek design to make every arrival a powerful one, while a luxurious cabin and spacious interior provide plenty of comfort. The 2015 Venza is offered in 3 trims: the base LE, the mid range XLE, and the top level Limited. A 2.7-Liter, 4-Cylinder, 181hp engine is standard on the LE and XLE, but is unavailable on the Limited. Alternatively, a 3.5-Liter, V6 engine with 268hp is standard on the Limited and available on the lower trims. Whatever engine options you go with, they are both paired with a 6-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission. While Front-wheel drive comes standard, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as an option on all Venza trims. Fuel economy is almost the same on all trims and drivetrain combinations, but the 4-Cylinder Front-wheel drive is the best performer with an EPA estimated 21MPG CTY and 27 MPG HWY. The 2015 Toyota Venza has an interior that is big in all directions with generous head and leg room. Based on the trim, comfortable seating options include cloth or leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with power lumbar support. The Venza offers an impressive 70.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Plus, it features one-touch fold-flat levers located in the cargo area for the rear seats. Standard safety features include 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, a tire pressure monitor system, and much more. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3BA3BB3FU069016

Stock: 20J645A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020