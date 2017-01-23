2017 Toyota Prius c Review
Pros & Cons
- Capable of 50-plus miles per gallon
- Interior is surprisingly roomy, given its small dimensions
- It's nimble and easy to park in tight spaces
- Offers a complete package of high-tech safety equipment
- Rides stiffly and uncomfortably over rough roads
- Interior materials look and feel a bit cheap
- Wind and road noise is noticeable at highway speeds
- Acceleration is slow, even for a hybrid
Which Prius c does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Think of the 2017 Toyota Prius C as the skinny latte of the Prius family. It still seats five, has four doors and performs the same Herculean fuel-efficiency feats as the larger Prius and Prius V wagon, but in a slimmer, city-friendly package. This is a car that embraces its life's purpose as a fuel-sipping, easy-to-park and practical little hatchback, a conclusion we reached after spending a year with one.
The smallest of Toyota's hybrid lineup, the Prius C is 19 inches shorter than the standard compact sedan Prius. It's also the lowest-priced of the family and one of the least expensive ways to get into a hybrid. It's no watered-down hybrid, either. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 50 mpg combined, although our yearlong test revealed that number to be a tad optimistic (we averaged 45 mpg combined over 16,000 miles but did achieve a handful of 50 mpg fill-ups). In addition to great fuel efficiency, the C's diminutive size and lighter weight make it more agile and a snap to park.
The downside is that the C's entry-level status is pretty evident. The ride quality can be harsh at times, and the interior is full of uninviting hard plastics. The Prius C is also loud inside and slow compared to its competition. But given its high-mpg mission, we don't consider those deal-breakers. Compromises and annoyances, yes, but not deal-breakers. And given Toyota's rock-solid reputation for reliability and low running costs, there's really no other hybrid out there that compares. To get the best fuel economy on a budget, the Prius C is your car.
2017 Toyota Prius c models
The 2017 Toyota Prius C is a four-door subcompact hatchback offered in four trim levels: One, Two, Three, and Four. The One is pretty basic, but it offers the essentials and a measure of creature comforts. The Two adds a few more conveniences to the mix, while the Three and Four increase the tech and some cabin comforts (heated seats, imitation leather upholstery). All 2017 Prius C trims come standard with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.
The One comes with 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, taillights and brake lights, automatic climate control, power accessories, a folding rear seat, a multifunction display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, voice commands, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB-iPod interface.
The Two adds cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a center console storage bin and armrest, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a cargo cover and a six-speaker sound system. Upgrading to the Three adds keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and voice controls. The range-topping Four adds alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, a sunroof, imitation leather upholstery, a rearview camera and heated front seats.
Options are few. On the Three, you can get 15-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. On the Four, 16-inch alloy wheels are optional.
Trim tested
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Prius c models:
- Toyota Safety Sense C
- Bundles forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.
- Nine Airbags
- Includes driver and passenger front-, side- and seat cushion airbags, driver knee airbag, and front and rear side curtain airbags.
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Minimizes rolling backward when starting on steep inclines.
