Overall rating 3.5 / 5

Think of the 2017 Toyota Prius C as the skinny latte of the Prius family. It still seats five, has four doors and performs the same Herculean fuel-efficiency feats as the larger Prius and Prius V wagon, but in a slimmer, city-friendly package. This is a car that embraces its life's purpose as a fuel-sipping, easy-to-park and practical little hatchback, a conclusion we reached after spending a year with one.

The smallest of Toyota's hybrid lineup, the Prius C is 19 inches shorter than the standard compact sedan Prius. It's also the lowest-priced of the family and one of the least expensive ways to get into a hybrid. It's no watered-down hybrid, either. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 50 mpg combined, although our yearlong test revealed that number to be a tad optimistic (we averaged 45 mpg combined over 16,000 miles but did achieve a handful of 50 mpg fill-ups). In addition to great fuel efficiency, the C's diminutive size and lighter weight make it more agile and a snap to park.

The downside is that the C's entry-level status is pretty evident. The ride quality can be harsh at times, and the interior is full of uninviting hard plastics. The Prius C is also loud inside and slow compared to its competition. But given its high-mpg mission, we don't consider those deal-breakers. Compromises and annoyances, yes, but not deal-breakers. And given Toyota's rock-solid reputation for reliability and low running costs, there's really no other hybrid out there that compares. To get the best fuel economy on a budget, the Prius C is your car.