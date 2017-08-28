Used 2017 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico

Call Now 505-780-4996. For special offers: call 505-303-4462. PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Classic Silver 2017 Toyota Prius c Two of Santa Fe, New Mexico, stock #H1595586P, has only 27840 miles. Prius c Two is a 5D Hatchback FWD . 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i engine. Light Blue Gray/Black w/Two-Tone Fabric Seat Trim (FM).. Classic Silver 2017 Toyota Prius c Two FWD CVT 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i Verified against manufacturer description, WL Alloy Wheel Locks, 5D Hatchback, 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i, CVT, FWD, Classic Silver, 6-Way Driver & 4-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Body Side Molding (PPO), Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Model Two Package, Remote keyless entry, Synthetic Leather Rear Console Box w/Armrest, Tonneau Cover & Try Trim, Traction control.Certified. Toyota Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program)* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50Call right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKDTB39H1595586

Stock: H1595586P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-08-2020