Used 2017 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

- 31,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,951 Below Market
Fordham Toyota - Bronx / New York
CLEAN CAR FAX--NO REPORTED ACCIDENTSHybrid Synergy Drive System, SULEV 1.5L DOHC 16V VVT-i 4-Cylinder Engine EV/ECO Modes 15 Alloy Whls w/Cvrs, P175/65R15 TiresVSC, TRAC, ABS, Elect Brake-Force Distribution, Brake Assist(BA) & Smart Stop Technology, Eng Immobilizer, Tire Press Monitor Sys, Pwr Outside Mrrs w/Turn Signals Intermittent Rear Wiper Rear Spoiler Shark-fin Antenna, Bluetooth,Power Windows,Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Fabric-Trimmed Two-Tone Seats: 6-way Adj Dr Seat, Cruise Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB37H1593447
Stock: FU5175
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 28,461 milesGreat Deal
$14,992$1,880 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 50 State Emissions Absolutely Red Body Side Molding Carpet Floor Mats & Carpet Cargo Mat Light Blue Gray/Black; Two-Tone Fabric Seat Trim (Fm) Model Two Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB3XH1595354
Stock: H1595354
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 23,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,000$1,236 Below Market
DePaula Ford - Albany / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c One with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36H1593553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,403$1,265 Below Market
Hertrich Hyundai - New Castle / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB39H1596205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,450$1,132 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1989542 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB38H1595000
Stock: c100583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 25,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,889$1,321 Below Market
Broadway Volkswagen - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2017 Toyota Prius c Four FWD 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i ** VERY LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE **, BLUETOOTH(R) CONNECTION, REAR BACKUP CAMERA. Odometer is 18390 miles below market average! 48/43 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB32H1597874
Stock: A034232T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 21,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,950$682 Below Market
Auto City - El Cajon / California
This Prius C had only one previous owner and with its great low mileage and high fuel economy youâ€™ll want to go more places together. It comes equipped with features such as mounted steering wheel controls right at your fingertips, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, different drive modes, and a touchscreen radio for your entertainment. It also has privacy glass for peace of mind, folding rear seats for added cargo space, and more.Get more at Auto City! Every car comes with a solid warranty and money back guarantee. That is right! Buy It, drive it, love it or return it! We offer excellent financing for all credit types - good or bad. You will find only highest quality cars at Auto City; and our transparent and up-front pricing means that you do not have to haggle to get a great deal. You are getting a great deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c One with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB31H1592617
Stock: 592617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,388$1,055 Below Market
Penn Toyota - Greenvale / New York
MINI PRIUS!!!!!! Comes With Premium Navigation System, Rear Backup Camera, Lane Departure Warring, Pre Collision System & So Much More!!!!To Ensure Your Safety, All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .Home Delivery Options Are Available. Restrictions May Apply... Call For More Details. We Take Great Measures, To Ensure Your Safety. All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .. Home Delivery Is Available Restrictions May Apply..Price Includes $1000 Bonus Finance Discount. Must Finance With Dealer to Receive Discount. Call For More Details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB30H1595959
Stock: U22568D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 14,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Absolutely Red Black/Graphite; Softex Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB33H1598743
Stock: H1598743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 11,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Low Miles, Navigation, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth*** This Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2017 Toyota Prius c Three hybrid saves greatly on your gasoline bill. For comfort, it has cloth bucket seats and automatic climate control. The audio section includes a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD/CD unit with satellite radio capability and USB/auxiliary inputs. Convenience features include a navigation system, Bluetooth, power locks and windows, keyless ignition and Smart keyless entry, rear window defrost and wiper. Other features include pre-collision system, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, 15-inch alloy wheels, split folding rear seats, LEDs for headlights, daytime running lights, taillights, and side mirror turn signals.. If you are looking for a subcompact that offers unmatched fuel efficiency in its class, look no further than this Prius c Three! This car has never been smoked in! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36H1593407
Stock: P399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 11,799 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$16,999
Billion Auto Honda in Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Despite efforts, it is inevitable that some price/vehicle inaccuracies may be present. Billion Auto reserves the right to correct any pricing errors or any incorrect statement of accessories on a vehicle and change product pricing and specifications as well as the terms of our guarantees and warranties without notice. This vehicle has only had one previous owner, canâ t get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB31H1596537
Stock: 13700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-26-2020
- 11,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35H1598520
Stock: 19217614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,027 milesGood Deal
$15,111$845 Below Market
Toyota Of Surprise - Surprise / Arizona
Just traded-in from a Surprise resident. No Accidents according to the Carfax Vehicle History Report. Properly Maintained and Completely Serviced up to date. Original Books and Service Records included. Includes Bluetooth, Auto Climate Control Entune Audio: 6.1 Touch-Screen, Toyota Star Safety System and much more. EPA Rated 48 City MPG. Great Condition. Clean with No Funny Odors. This is a good one and favorably priced. Thanks for looking. You'll be very pleased. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB31H1594710
Stock: T08694A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 28,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,993
Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
Call Now 505-780-4996. For special offers: call 505-303-4462. PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Classic Silver 2017 Toyota Prius c Two of Santa Fe, New Mexico, stock #H1595586P, has only 27840 miles. Prius c Two is a 5D Hatchback FWD . 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i engine. Light Blue Gray/Black w/Two-Tone Fabric Seat Trim (FM).. Classic Silver 2017 Toyota Prius c Two FWD CVT 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i Verified against manufacturer description, WL Alloy Wheel Locks, 5D Hatchback, 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i, CVT, FWD, Classic Silver, 6-Way Driver & 4-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Body Side Molding (PPO), Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Model Two Package, Remote keyless entry, Synthetic Leather Rear Console Box w/Armrest, Tonneau Cover & Try Trim, Traction control.Certified. Toyota Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program)* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50Call right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB39H1595586
Stock: H1595586P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 24,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,880$632 Below Market
Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Moonglow/Black 2017 Prius C 5Dr Model Two W/ Entune Audio, 6" Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth, Star Safety System w/ Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Auto High Beams, LED Headlights, 48 mpg city/43 highway, and much more! The original MSRP of this vehicle was $22,469 and it is currently sale priced at only $15,880!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB34H1598430
Stock: L37193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 30,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,991
Bill Dube Toyota - Dover / New Hampshire
This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work*** WEB SPECIAL!!! Less than 31k Miles** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB32H1594960
Stock: FT20187B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius c Three26,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,988
Phil Meador Toyota - Pocatello / Idaho
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced Phil Meador Toyota team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Equipment</b> CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER***NAVIGATION***50+ MPG***Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. Light weight alloy wheels on this Toyota Prius c are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This Toyota Prius c has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical and reconditioning processes. Take the stress out of car buying with this certified pre-owned. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. This small car has a 1.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this small car. This vehicle is equipped with front air bags. It is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on it gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This model features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This Toyota Prius c comes equipped with a gas/electric hybrid drive system. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this vehicle. This model looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This small car has satellite radio capabilities. This model gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. Small and nimble it scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. This Toyota Prius c has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. The Prius c comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. This 2017 Toyota Prius c is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. <b>Additional Information</b> Thanks for viewing Phil Meador Toyota's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB31H1594951
Stock: P9301
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 68,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,930
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. 2017 Toyota Prius c One ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius c One with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB37H1592587
Stock: HTH1592587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
