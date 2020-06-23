Used 2018 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Henderson - Henderson / Nevada

Special Color Carpet Mat Package Body Side Moldings Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Gray/Black; Two-Tone Fabric Seat Trim (Fm) Model Two Package Moonglow This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Prius c. This Toyota Prius c will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. The clean interior of this Toyota Prius c makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This Toyota Prius c is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKDTB39J1604096

Stock: J1604096

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020