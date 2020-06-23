Used 2018 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

428 listings
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    14,955 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,991

    $1,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Four in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Four

    3,583 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    92,507 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    24,988 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,500

    $1,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    48,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,866

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Four in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Four

    19,481 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,499

    $268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    9,461 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    11,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,477

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    55,815 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,900

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    31,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,988

    $1,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    22,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,388

    $1,973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    3,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c One in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c One

    23,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,927

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    35,495 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,991

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    47,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,988

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Three in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Three

    16,263 miles

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Two in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Two

    24,905 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,790

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius c Three in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius c Three

    17,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,998

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 3
    (20%)
I love this car!
Jen,02/11/2018
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I like driving a smaller car with terrific gas milage and the Prius C gives me that and more. My last car was a 2005 and the safety, comfort and technology have made leaps and bounds in progress since then. I'm getting 50-51 miles/gallon after about 1700 miles of driving. I'm 5'4" so getting into and out of it is no difficulty but might be less comfortable for someone much taller. I drive a lot of country roads and it handles beautifully on them. But I also drive freeway and in the city and am happy with its performance there as well (I have a 100 mile round-trip commute to work). In short, I couldn't be more pleased with my new car. I paid $29790 out the door with a few extras (moonroof, mats, extended warranty & extended maintenance because I put a lot of miles/year on my car).
Report abuse
