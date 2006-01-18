Used 2015 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

TOYOTA CERTIFIED!! FREE HOME DELIVERY!! Prius c Two, 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim, Clean Carfax Certified, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Magnetic Gray Metallic Prius c Two FWD CVT 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i53/46 City/Highway MPGToyota Certified Used Hybrids Details:* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 174 Point InspectionReviews:* Stellar fuel economy; favorable pricing; roomy interior; nimble and easy-to-park size. Source: Edmunds* The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 53 City/ 46 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKDTB36F1107207

Stock: U378908A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020