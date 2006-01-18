Used 2015 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 43,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,597
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Sport Line, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Sunroof, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control. Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB32F1108984
Stock: YF1108984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 76,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,994$2,322 Below Market
Village Toyota of Homosassa - Homosassa / Florida
2015 Toyota Prius c TwoBLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat. Recent Arrival!The Dimmitt Advantage Program includes the following benefits up to $5,000 for 12 months or 12,000 miles on every purchased vehicle! >Roadside Assistance >Theft Benefit > Windshield Repair > Tire Road Hazard > Key Replacement > Rental Car > Paintless Dent Repair > Courtesy Vehicle Appraisal > 27-Point Vehicle Inspection > Courtesy Shuttle Service > Free Carfax Report > Full Fuel Tank.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB37F1102467
Stock: 20060118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 81,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,499$1,987 Below Market
Volkswagen of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
Classic Silver Metallic 2015 Toyota Prius c Four FWD CVT 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i 53/46 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB39F1096963
Stock: 20107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2015 Toyota Prius c Two51,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,710$2,858 Below Market
Toyota of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
TOYOTA CERTIFIED!! FREE HOME DELIVERY!! Prius c Two, 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim, Clean Carfax Certified, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Magnetic Gray Metallic Prius c Two FWD CVT 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i53/46 City/Highway MPGToyota Certified Used Hybrids Details:* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 174 Point InspectionReviews:* Stellar fuel economy; favorable pricing; roomy interior; nimble and easy-to-park size. Source: Edmunds* The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryTOYOTA OF TAMPA BAY ADVANTAGE At Toyota of Tampa Bay, you receive exclusive features and benefits to both enhance and protect your vehicle. From protective coatings for you paint, headlights, and interior surfaces such as surface sanitation to nitrogen tire service and roadside assistance, we provide you the MOST VALUE for your money. GUARANTEED! (See dealer for more details) Toyota of Tampa Bay near Brandon and Wesley Capel is a full-service dealership that offers a wide variety of services to our visitors and guests. Just one visit and you'll see just how dedicated we are to your complete satisfaction. We have a friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to help you every step of the way. Whether it's sales, service, body shop or financing, you'll always get the attention you deserve from Toyota of Tampa Bay. Call or Text us at (813) 534-5197 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1101 E Fletcher Ave Tampa, FL 33612. Fast, Friendly, Fair & Fun! Final vehicle sale price subject to s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36F1107207
Stock: U378908A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 86,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,500$1,782 Below Market
Sammy's Enterprise - Bellflower / California
GUARANTEE CLEAN TITLE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.SAMMYSCARS.COM, WARRANTY AND CARFAX AVAILABLE, WE TAKE TRADE, CALL: 562-888-5000 OR TEXT : 714-615-3678
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36F1110074
Stock: 10074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,000$2,044 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2015 Toyota Prius c 5dr Two features a 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Black Sand Pearl with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Radio: Entune Audio with 6 Speakers, 6-Way Driver & 4-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, Synthetic Leather Rear Console Box with Armrest, Tonneau Cover & Try Trim, Hi Painted Front Grille, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Roadside assistance coverage: 24 months/ unlimited distance Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB3XF1585579
Stock: SS5579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 61,807 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,298$1,398 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i. Odometer is 9403 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Stellar fuel economy; favorable pricing; roomy interior; nimble and easy-to-park size. Source: Edmunds* The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35F1581584
Stock: 704016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 51,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,577
Pegues Hurst Ford - Longview / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB38F1113526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,989
Hill Country Honda - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 2015 Toyota Prius c Four Sparkling Sea Metallic FWD CVT 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i 53/46 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Stellar fuel economy; favorable pricing; roomy interior; nimble and easy-to-park size. Source: Edmunds * The worlds first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If youre looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the cars wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB3XF1101720
Stock: B480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,975$1,464 Below Market
Clare Auto Sales, Inc. - Clare / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35F1104864
Stock: 2974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,995$1,413 Below Market
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB30F1105971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,921 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,993
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35F1100037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,995$394 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2015 Toyota Prius c hybrid. Leather interior heated seats sunroof navigation. One owner no accidents.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB33F1106290
Stock: 25531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$11,999$1,489 Below Market
Absolute Auto Center - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Scores 46 Highway MPG and 53 City MPG! This Toyota Prius c has a dependable Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Non-smoker vehicle. Wheels: 5J x 15" Steel w/Full Covers, Variable intermittent wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Two-Tone Fabric Seat Trim, Trip computer.*Helping the Environment With This Toyota Prius c Doesn't Mean Giving Up The Latest Options*Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tonneau Cover & Try Trim, Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: low rolling resistance and temporary spare tire/wheel (T125/70 D16), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Synthetic Leather Rear Console Box w/Armrest, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Non-smoker vehicle! According to Carfax's history report: No Accidents Reported, Absolute Auto Center graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Absolute Auto Center located at 415 S E Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB37F1587239
Stock: 7239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 44,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$1,455 Below Market
Steve White Motors - Newton / North Carolina
There are no additional FEES to be added to our price! This saves you up to $1499 over what other dealers charge in extra fees including Documentary, Notary, Prep, and Environmental. We are one of the only stores in the USA with no fees, that is why we sell all over the country - saving our customer's thousands! Many customers don't realize how much in extra fees they pay when buying a car. This is a 2015 Toyota Prius C Hatchback that comes with our 5 day money back guarantee. It is equipped with Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/SXM Radio, Back up Camera, USB Input for Mobile Devices, Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls, Heated Front Seats, and 2 keys. The exterior of this Toyota is in great condition with a few small blemishes. The interior of this vehicle looks to be in great condition with normal wear. Price and/or Payment do not include sales tax, you only have to pay sales tax in your home state. *Financing: Sample payments are based on approved credit. Finance rates are available through Ally Bank or TD Bank. The price or payment does not include sales tax/tag, this is due to each state having a different sales tax rate. *A.P.R. - Annual Percentage Rate - The annual rate that is charged for borrowing, expressed as a number that expresses the yearly cost for the term of the loan. Click here for more information - www.consumerfinance.gov AutoCheck: Please click on the free AutoCheck link for full details about this vehicle. (eBay shoppers the link is located at the bottom of the listing). Money Back Guarantee - It comes with our 5 day money back guarantee. Please call us at 828-464-3458 and Ask for more details on the 5 Day Guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB30F1093398
Stock: S11798Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 59,945 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,900$865 Below Market
Green Family Hyundai - Moline / Illinois
TANGERINE SPLASH PEARL, BLACK CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM/CD/MP3 WITH AUX AND USB PORTS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, TILT AND TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE IN, AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB31F1107471
Stock: H17242C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 85,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,989$1,455 Below Market
Ken Garff West Valley Ford - West Valley City / Utah
Ken Garff West Valley Ford is INDEED pumped up to offer this outstanding, CLEAN CARFAX 2015 Toyota Prius c Four in Super White. This is a great looking/driving front wheel drive hybrid. It comes with alloy wheels, front bucket seats, backup camera, navigation, Entune, rear spoiler and more. Hurry in today this one won't last long.Ken Garff West Valley Ford is proud to be a member of the Ken Garff Family. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience in satisfying our customers' needs. Our staff is dedicated to finding you the right car at the right price. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing options!Reviews: * Stellar fuel economy; favorable pricing; roomy interior; nimble and easy-to-park size. Source: Edmunds * The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the Prius' 51cty/48 hwy mpg rating is still king. The plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power at ratings of 95 MPGe. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The available Solar Roof is embedded with solar panels that can power a fan to circulate ambient air through the cabin when parked in direct sunlight. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. Available safety features include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which can regulate vehicle speed when cruise control is engaged, a Pre-Collision System which can automatically apply brakes if collision is detected, and Lane Keep Assist which can give a warning notification or when Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is engaged it can gently correct steering. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36F1583165
Stock: F1583165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2015 Toyota Prius c Two65,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,991$1,155 Below Market
Toyota of Gladstone - Gladstone / Oregon
GOOD CARFAX!!/ JUST ARRIVED LOCALLY OWNED TOYOTA PRIUS C/ JUST ARRIVED LOCALLY OWNED TOYOTA PRIUS/ 15" ALLOY WHEELS/ 6.1" TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY/ BLUETOOTH/ CRUISE CONTROL/ AIR CONDITIONING/ SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START/ POWER DOORS, LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS/ TOYOTA CERTIFICATION INCLUDES 12 MONTH/ 12,000 MILE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, 160 POINT QUALITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM, 1 YEAR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, TOYOTA POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 05/29/2022 OR 100,000 MILES INCLUDED IN PRICE. Recent Arrival! 53/46 City/Highway MPGA One Year or 15,000 mile vehicle maintenance plan (with 24 hour roadside assistance) is included on this used vehicle. At Toyota of Gladstone we keep only the finest selection of pre-owned vehicles. Our pre-owned vehicles include trade-ins, lease terminations and private party purchases. This results in us having a fine collection of reliable and safe pre-owned vehicles that we can sell with complete confidence. Our philosophy is not to just fix the cosmetics of an used car but to properly recondition our pre-owned vehicles mechanically as well which results in a great pre-owned vehicle you can buy and drive with peace of mind. * We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and/or other sources and therefore exact configuration, color, specifications & accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed. Under no circumstances will we be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer(s), do not include taxes, registration fees, finance and/or documentation charges. To ensure your complete satisfaction, please verify accuracy with the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB30F1093708
Stock: T03239A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2020
