Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,250
|$14,092
|$16,152
|Clean
|$11,880
|$13,678
|$15,645
|Average
|$11,141
|$12,851
|$14,631
|Rough
|$10,401
|$12,023
|$13,617
2017 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,926
|$14,648
|$16,590
|Clean
|$12,535
|$14,218
|$16,069
|Average
|$11,755
|$13,358
|$15,028
|Rough
|$10,975
|$12,498
|$13,986
2017 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,868
|$16,346
|$18,047
|Clean
|$14,419
|$15,866
|$17,481
|Average
|$13,522
|$14,906
|$16,348
|Rough
|$12,625
|$13,947
|$15,215
2017 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,902
|$15,530
|$17,381
|Clean
|$13,483
|$15,074
|$16,835
|Average
|$12,644
|$14,163
|$15,744
|Rough
|$11,805
|$13,251
|$14,653