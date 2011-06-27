For some folks, the Prius v, with reclining rear seats is a must and while most are drawn to the Prius liftback, (the Prius that started it all) I have to emphasize the amazing parkability of the Prius c! I was given a Prius c for a day by the dealership and at the time, decided the car was too small for the long term. A month later my roomate got the Prius c and for the last two years, I've had the pleasure of test driving it on weekends. Living in Los Angeles, it is extremely satisfying to be able to fit into parking spaces that you wouldn't even attempt with the worlds best selling car, also built by Toyota. That one parking space that is truly just big enough for a compact car, squeezed-in between a cement pillar on one side, and a large truck parked at an angle over the dividing line on the other,..The only space available in the lot because nobody else could fit in one so small and compromised,.. Pull in with pride in your Prius c! Sometimes, this is the difference between making your appointment on time and circling up or down level after level in a parking structure. The interior is spacious and comfortable and it drives with a wonderful center of gravity giving it the feel of a much heavier car. There's also the fact that the Prius c is the highest mileage non plug-in hybrid car available. I've averaged as high as 92.4 miles per gallon going from point A to point B 'from trip start.' Otherwise nothing short of 50 MPG under normal driving conditions. It has a surprising amount of pep for it's size an if you step down hard on the pedal, the car definitely holds its own. I've wanted a Prius for a long time, am the last one in my circle of friends and family to get one and am happier with the car than I’d anticipated. Passing fuel stations for weeks at a time and filling a nine gallon tank when I visit one is more exciting to me now than hearing the roar of a racing car engine used to be. If you don't know the awesome definition of SULEV, may I suggest you look it up, or better yet, call a Toyota store and ask. It is the best reason to get this car! Id like to see the Prius assembled in America like many other Toyota vehicles. A nice update would be replacing Entune with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is my personal opinion that fog lights are a safety feature and therefor should be an available option on all trim levels.

