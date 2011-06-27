  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2018 Toyota Prius c Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reliably returns excellent fuel economy
  • Surprisingly roomy interior for such a small car
  • Compact form factor makes it easy to maneuver and park
  • Comes standard with active safety tech and touchscreen infotainment
  • Stiff ride, uncomfortable on rough roads
  • Slow acceleration, even for a hybrid
  • Quite a few low-rent materials in the interior
  • Noticeable wind and road noise at highway speed
List Price Range
$16,600 - $17,069
Which Prius c does Edmunds recommend?

While the Prius C One has everything you absolutely need in a car, and not much less than even the highest trim, we'd opt for the Two. Little practicalities like the split-folding rear bench and center armrest with a storage compartment, not to mention cruise control, will make it more pleasant to live with in the long run.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The practical, economical compact hatchback is a staple of Toyota's lineup — just ask anyone who grew up in the back seat of a Tercel. This latest iteration of the formula, first launched in 2012, might not be as cheap as a Tercel, but it's still one of the most affordable ways to get into a hybrid.

While the Prius C lacks Toyota's latest hybrid powertrain technology (it's used in the newest version of the regular Prius), the C is still reliably frugal and should surpass its EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined in real-world driving. It's also a maneuverable little car that's a breeze to park, making it an ideal city runabout for people who prize efficiency. You can also factor in Toyota's reputation for reliability and low running costs as advantages.

Of course it's still an entry-level vehicle. In spite of the recently updated infotainment system and additional safety features, the Prius C is a pretty basic car. The interior is full of hard plastics and doesn't offer much in the way of sound insulation. The ride quality is often harsh. And with just 99 horsepower on tap, the Prius C is one of the slower cars on the road. But overall we think the Prius C's advantages outweigh the compromises.

2018 Toyota Prius c models

Every trim comes standard with a limited version of Toyota's Safety Sense. In the Prius C, this system includes forward collision alert with automatic braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.

Beyond this safety equipment, the Prius C One comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, LED headlights and taillights, power mirrors, keyless entry, automatic climate control, cloth seats with a folding rear bench, and a tilting-and-telescoping adjustable steering wheel. Entertainment duties are handles by a 6.1-inch touchscreen system with voice commands, Bluetooth, a USB port and a four-speaker stereo. Frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning are also included.

The Prius C Two upgrades the rear seats to a 60/40-split folding bench and adds two-tone fabric upholstery, a center armrest with a storage compartment, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and two additional speakers for the stereo.

With the Three, buyers get proximity entry with push-button start and an upgraded infotainment system. The Three retains the 6.1-inch screen, but adds navigation, satellite radio and Toyota's Entune app suite. A sunroof is available as an optional extra.

The range-topping Prius C Four adds LED foglights, heated power mirrors, the sunroof and simulated leather upholstery. Sixteen-inch alloy wheels are also available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2012 Toyota Prius C Three (1.5L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD). This rating has been carried forward from a prior year because the current model has no substantial differences.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Toyota Prius C has received some revisions, including upgraded infotainment and active safety technology, and a cosmetic refresh. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Toyota Prius C, however.

Driving

It's very solid and reassuring, but it's not exactly sporty. Still, there's more to like than you'd expect for something that can exceed 50 mpg.

Acceleration

The Prius C is not speedy, but it gets up to freeway speed adequately and holds its own in city traffic. It's about what you would expect from a car that can deliver up to 50 mpg.

Braking

3.0
The brake pedal comes across as reassuring thanks to a solid feel. In light use there's a faint whine as the hybrid system turns braking energy into electricity for the battery.

Steering

Generally steering is responsive and direct. Smaller tires and wheels allow the One, Two and Three trims to make tighter U-turns than the top-of-the-line Four model.

Handling

The Prius C is well-balanced and agile, but its fuel-saving low-rolling resistance tires don't have lots of grip. It's competent but rarely impressive in this area.

Drivability

Toyota's hybrids are built around a stepless continuously variable automatic transmission that's butter-smooth. It sometimes doesn't sound that way as the motor cycles on and off, though.

Comfort

The Prius C is a small car that rides bigger than you'd guess by looking at it. The seats are also surprisingly comfortable despite their basic adjustments and cloth upholstery.

Seat comfort

They don't come across as plush, but the seats are comfortable enough for putting in long hours behind the wheel.

Ride comfort

Better than you might expect from a small car with tires designed for mileage over comfort. At times, it even seems more settled and less up on tiptoes than its older brother, the regular Prius.

Noise & vibration

At or slightly above the class average in terms of wind and road noise. On the other hand, the hybrid system emits characteristic noises at unpredictable intervals.

Climate control

It's a fairly spartan arrangement, with essentially one large dial for temperature control and a handful of buttons for mode, fan speed, recirculation and defrost functions. A pretty clean setup.

Interior

The simple, well-placed controls make the C easy to live with, and its long wheelbase opens up usable cabin room for occupants. Trunk space starts off modest, but with seats folded, the hatchback adds versatility.

Ease of use

Unlike other Prius models, the C's shifter is conventional. The automatic climate controls are elegant and easy, and there are numerous useful steering wheel buttons.

Getting in/getting out

The front doors open wide, and there are no obstructions. The rear is similar but not as well suited for those taller than 6 feet.

Roominess

Plenty of front-seat space for tall guys, and the steering wheel tilts and telescopes for the proper fit. Rear-seat space is a bit tighter, though.

Visibility

Slender pillars and lots of glass add up to good forward and rear side visibility, but the rear roof pillar is thick and the rear window is small.

Quality

Hybrids are more expensive than their conventional counterparts, but Toyota hasn't scrimped to offset the hybrid premium. It feels more substantial than typical subcompacts and cheaper non-hybrids in the same size class.

Utility

The base model features a fold-down rear seatback, which is handy but not quite as handy as the 60/40-split folding rear seat on the Two trim level and above.

Small-item storage

It's a nice surprise to find a single cupholder that flips out from the back of the center console. Two or more rear-seat passengers might need to fight over it, but it's there nonetheless.

Cargo space

3.0
There's enough space behind the rear seats for groceries (17.1 cubic feet), and a large suitcase just fits. Fold down the rear seats and this small hatchback becomes fairly voluminous.

Technology

The Prius C has one of the easier touchscreen interfaces to work with, and it's standard across the board. Intuitive functions and menu structure, crisp graphics. Even the base model comes with Bluetooth and voice commands.

Audio & navigation

The audio system tops out at six speakers. It's nothing memorable, but it does the job. An integrated navigation system comes at the Three and Four trim levels and works well.

Smartphone integration

Entune is Toyota's smartphone app package, offering the ability to connect with apps such as Pandora, Yelp and Facebook while on the go. But it doesn't include Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Driver aids

Toyota's Safety Sense package comes standard on all models, and includes forward collision mitigation, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. It's a pretty generous and uncommon offering at this level.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Prius c.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car!
Jen,02/11/2018
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I like driving a smaller car with terrific gas milage and the Prius C gives me that and more. My last car was a 2005 and the safety, comfort and technology have made leaps and bounds in progress since then. I'm getting 50-51 miles/gallon after about 1700 miles of driving. I'm 5'4" so getting into and out of it is no difficulty but might be less comfortable for someone much taller. I drive a lot of country roads and it handles beautifully on them. But I also drive freeway and in the city and am happy with its performance there as well (I have a 100 mile round-trip commute to work). In short, I couldn't be more pleased with my new car. I paid $29790 out the door with a few extras (moonroof, mats, extended warranty & extended maintenance because I put a lot of miles/year on my car).
Prius C3 Gets an A+
Alan Wilder,06/17/2018
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
With front and rear cameras for safety, Blue tooth, 50+ mpg, Navigation and a price tag of just under $21000 on the road (Costco Auto Buying Service ), this car is a great deal compared to similarly equipt vehicles from other car companies.
Little car big savings
Bill,07/09/2018
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It's a little car but for a small vehicle the ride and the handling are very good. It's a great vehicle for around town.
Liked my old Yaris better
L.,02/15/2020
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My previous car was a 2006 Yaris, but with over 200,000 kilometers, it was time to get a newer model. I love Toyota; I find they provide the most bang for my buck. I purchased my 2018 Prius C, used, with only 6000 kms on it. Now I know why. It's not as peppy (not as much horsepower) as my old Yaris. If I try to floor it (say, on the onramp to the hwy), it is slow to pick up speed and complains loudly when I try. It's roomier inside than my old Yaris, but the car length is longer. I was excited that it had the electronics that my Yaris didn't, but am finding it's not very intelligent. The bluetooth is glitchy; i.e. when I ask it to make a call, the response is sometimes that the person I'm calling only has one number and would I like to call that number...no duh! I've had my Prius C for almost a year and I'm still trying to figure out the heating and cooling. The 'Auto' button had the 'Air Conditioning' on even though it was below zero and I couldn't shut the air off. Just recently, it shut off on it's own. I can't change the air flow when 'Auto' is on; this also changed of it's own accord; now it's stuck on the floor. Also, the spoiler on the back prevents the top of the back window from being cleaned when I go through the car wash - that's getting old! All this being said, I'm usually the only one in the car and I work in the same community that I live. My Prius C gets me to work and back, sometimes grudgingly, but that's the point of having a car, right?
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Prius c
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
48 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
99 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Prius c features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Prius c models:

Pre-Collision System
Warns the driver of potential frontal collisions and may reduce the vehicle's speed to mitigate damage.
Lane Departure Alert
Alerts the driver when the vehicle departs from its lane without signaling.
Automatic High Beams
Switches high beams on and off for maximum visibility, depending on road conditions and the presence of other vehicles.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Prius c?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Prius c trim styles:

• The Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Four is priced between $17,069 and$17,069 with odometer readings between 21066 and21066 miles.
• The Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Two is priced between $16,600 and$16,600 with odometer readings between 32029 and32029 miles.

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Prius c?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Prius c trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Four is priced between $17,069 and$17,069 with odometer readings between 21066 and21066 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Two is priced between $16,600 and$16,600 with odometer readings between 32029 and32029 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota Prius cs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Prius c for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Prius cs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,600 and mileage as low as 21066 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Prius c.

