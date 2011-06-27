My previous car was a 2006 Yaris, but with over 200,000 kilometers, it was time to get a newer model. I love Toyota; I find they provide the most bang for my buck. I purchased my 2018 Prius C, used, with only 6000 kms on it. Now I know why. It's not as peppy (not as much horsepower) as my old Yaris. If I try to floor it (say, on the onramp to the hwy), it is slow to pick up speed and complains loudly when I try. It's roomier inside than my old Yaris, but the car length is longer. I was excited that it had the electronics that my Yaris didn't, but am finding it's not very intelligent. The bluetooth is glitchy; i.e. when I ask it to make a call, the response is sometimes that the person I'm calling only has one number and would I like to call that number...no duh! I've had my Prius C for almost a year and I'm still trying to figure out the heating and cooling. The 'Auto' button had the 'Air Conditioning' on even though it was below zero and I couldn't shut the air off. Just recently, it shut off on it's own. I can't change the air flow when 'Auto' is on; this also changed of it's own accord; now it's stuck on the floor. Also, the spoiler on the back prevents the top of the back window from being cleaned when I go through the car wash - that's getting old! All this being said, I'm usually the only one in the car and I work in the same community that I live. My Prius C gets me to work and back, sometimes grudgingly, but that's the point of having a car, right?

