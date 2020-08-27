Used 2016 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

428 listings
Prius c Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 428 listings
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Two in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Two

    21,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,999

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Three in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius c Three

    18,029 miles

    $16,810

    $1,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Two in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Two

    120,990 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,971

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    121,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Four in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Four

    50,928 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,753

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Three in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Three

    40,211 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,812

    $2,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Two in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Two

    71,395 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,888

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    59,896 miles

    $11,500

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    64,909 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,888

    $688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    10,895 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,985

    $1,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Three in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Three

    22,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    14,869 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,149

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    24,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,261

    $606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Four in Silver
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius c Four

    50,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,983

    $943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    55,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,624

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Two in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Two

    102,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,574

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c One in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c One

    31,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,944

    $475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Prius c Two in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Prius c Two

    84,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,588

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius c searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 428 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius c

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius c
Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3 out of 12 Reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 1
    (8%)
An Unexpected Surprise!
KW,05/13/2016
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought this car as a secondary commuting car to save massive amounts of gas money, as I drive probably 70-80 miles a day during the week. I figured it would just be a means to get me from point A to B, with four wheels, a steering wheel, and great gas mileage. I was pleasantly surprised, even on the test drive, but even more so after driving it daily for the past 5,000 miles. Let me start off with my complaints, although they are somewhat trivial: - The driver seat needs some lower lumbar support, at least for my back. My Jeep has an adjustment on the seat that does that; this car does not. - The forward view from the driver seat is great; however there are enormous blind spots on the side and the rear windshield is tiny. Makes changing lanes in Chicago traffic interesting to say the least. - The front collision "sensor" on the windshield gets "blocked" by the slightest rain/condensation/dirt on the windshield, and flashes an irritating warning on your dashboard until it is corrected. That's really it. Everything else about the car I really enjoy. The sound system is surprisingly decent, I love the Audio controls of AM/FM/CD/XM/Pandora/Spotify, it's so easy to switch between them and the information provided is great. The Nav works well, although I still prefer to use Google Maps on my phone when that is available. Acceleration you could say is an issue, but this is a 99hp *hybrid*. If you take that into consideration, it's more than fine. I have no trouble merging into horrific Chicago traffic every morning (Advice: Turn off "Eco" mode when you do, however). Gas mileage has been way more than stated so far, I have been getting usually 55-60mpg, and that's with absolutely no consideration on how I'm driving the car. I've gotten a few 66mpg driving days as well! Handling on both curving roads and straightaway highway has been fine. When you have a crosswind on the highway though, use two hands on the wheel, this car is pretty light and can veer in heavy wind. Driving it at night is a joy, the dashboard lighting and the LED highlights are fantastic. Also, driving the kids to a friends house on a rainy day just a few blocks away in EV mode (all electric) is amusing, also be careful in parking lots as the gas engine doesn't usually turn on and you can sneak up on people! Anyways, I could go on. The point is this car is much more than just four wheels to get you to your destination. At this price, for the gas mileage and Toyota quality you get, after a thorough test drive it really was a no-brainer for me.
Report abuse
