Used 2016 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

- 21,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,999$1,847 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius c Three18,029 miles
$16,810$1,736 Below Market
- 120,990 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,971$1,214 Below Market
- 121,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,072 Below Market
- 50,928 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,753$1,847 Below Market
- 40,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,812$2,086 Below Market
- 71,395 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,888$962 Below Market
- 59,896 miles
$11,500$1,137 Below Market
- 64,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,888$688 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius c One10,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,985$1,205 Below Market
- 22,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991$769 Below Market
- 14,869 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,149$423 Below Market
- 24,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,261$606 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius c Four50,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,983$943 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius c One55,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,624
- 102,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,574$567 Below Market
- 31,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,944$475 Below Market
- 84,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,588
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius c
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius c
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.312 Reviews
Report abuse
KW,05/13/2016
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought this car as a secondary commuting car to save massive amounts of gas money, as I drive probably 70-80 miles a day during the week. I figured it would just be a means to get me from point A to B, with four wheels, a steering wheel, and great gas mileage. I was pleasantly surprised, even on the test drive, but even more so after driving it daily for the past 5,000 miles. Let me start off with my complaints, although they are somewhat trivial: - The driver seat needs some lower lumbar support, at least for my back. My Jeep has an adjustment on the seat that does that; this car does not. - The forward view from the driver seat is great; however there are enormous blind spots on the side and the rear windshield is tiny. Makes changing lanes in Chicago traffic interesting to say the least. - The front collision "sensor" on the windshield gets "blocked" by the slightest rain/condensation/dirt on the windshield, and flashes an irritating warning on your dashboard until it is corrected. That's really it. Everything else about the car I really enjoy. The sound system is surprisingly decent, I love the Audio controls of AM/FM/CD/XM/Pandora/Spotify, it's so easy to switch between them and the information provided is great. The Nav works well, although I still prefer to use Google Maps on my phone when that is available. Acceleration you could say is an issue, but this is a 99hp *hybrid*. If you take that into consideration, it's more than fine. I have no trouble merging into horrific Chicago traffic every morning (Advice: Turn off "Eco" mode when you do, however). Gas mileage has been way more than stated so far, I have been getting usually 55-60mpg, and that's with absolutely no consideration on how I'm driving the car. I've gotten a few 66mpg driving days as well! Handling on both curving roads and straightaway highway has been fine. When you have a crosswind on the highway though, use two hands on the wheel, this car is pretty light and can veer in heavy wind. Driving it at night is a joy, the dashboard lighting and the LED highlights are fantastic. Also, driving the kids to a friends house on a rainy day just a few blocks away in EV mode (all electric) is amusing, also be careful in parking lots as the gas engine doesn't usually turn on and you can sneak up on people! Anyways, I could go on. The point is this car is much more than just four wheels to get you to your destination. At this price, for the gas mileage and Toyota quality you get, after a thorough test drive it really was a no-brainer for me.
