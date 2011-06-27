  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2014 Toyota Prius c Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stellar fuel economy
  • favorable pricing
  • roomy interior
  • nimble and easy-to-park size.
  • Ride can be stiff over some roads
  • poor interior materials quality
  • noticeable wind noise
  • slow acceleration
  • cumbersome setup process for Entune connectivity.
List Price Range
$10,342 - $12,998
Used Prius c for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

As the entry-level model, the 2014 Toyota Prius C represents a more responsive and affordable Prius. It has some drawbacks, but for top fuel economy on a budget, you won't do any better.

Vehicle overview

Setting: Dagobah. Luke is resting after another round of whining to Yoda about how learning the force is just too hard. Making small talk, he asks Yoda what kind of car he should buy to replace his X-Wing, which is now inconveniently buried cowl deep in the swamp. The wizened Yoda cocks his head and replies: "If ultimate fuel efficiency is what you seek, then the 2014 Toyota Prius C should be at the top of your list, mmm?"

Hey, it could happen.

The smallest and lowest priced of the Prius family, the hybrid Prius C earns an astounding EPA-estimated 50 mpg in combined driving conditions. We had a long-term Prius C, and even with our lead-footed staff, it averaged 45 mpg. Truly, you'll find no better combination if affordability and fuel economy are priorities. But as any Jedi master can tell you, there's also a dark side to the Prius C.

For one, Toyota, in its quest for making the cheapest Prius yet, chose to cut back on refinement. As a result, the C can seem like less of a car for what you paid, at least in the way it drives. It's kind of loud, it's slow, and the ride quality can be harsh. There are other factors as well. Inside, hard plastics abound and even though the top trim level comes with "SofTex," a faux leather upholstery, it feels nothing like supple cow hide. And if you want heated seats, you'll have to live with the SofTex as well.

Overall, though, we don't consider these to be deal breakers given this car's chief mission. And thanks to its lighter weight and smaller dimensions, the Prius C boasts more agility and responsiveness compared to its larger Prii siblings. As a complete fuel-sipping package deal, there's really nothing else that can touch it. The 2014 Honda Insight is similarly priced, but the Prius C beats it in fuel economy and rear seat room. Honda's 2014 CR-Z is sportier, but seats only two and gets even lower fuel mileage than the Insight.

The Prius C: it's no X-Wing, but for an affordable car with out-of-this galaxy fuel economy, there is no other.

2014 Toyota Prius c models

The 2014 Toyota Prius C hybrid is a four-door, subcompact hatchback offered in four trim levels named One through Four.

The Prius C One comes with 15-inch steel wheels, automatic climate control, full power accessories, a folding rear seat, a 3.5-inch multifunction display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB/iPod interface.

The Prius C Two adds cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a center console storage bin and armrest, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a cargo cover and a six-speaker sound system.

Upgrading to the Prius C Three gets you keyless ignition/entry, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, smartphone app integration (Entune), satellite radio and voice controls. Alloy wheels are available as an option.

The range-topping Four adds alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, faux-leather seat upholstery and heated front seats. A sunroof is available on both the Three and Four. The Four can also be optioned with 16-inch wheels.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Prius C is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Prius C is powered by a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor that's fed by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Combined power output comes to 99 horsepower, and it is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds performance testing, the Prius C needed 11.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is quite slow for either a hybrid or even a subcompact car.

As with any Prius, however, the most important numbers relate to fuel economy, and the Prius C does not disappoint. EPA-estimated mileage stands at 50 mpg combined (53 mpg city/46 mpg highway), making it one of the most economical non-plug-in hybrids on the market.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2014 Toyota Prius C models include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), hill start assist, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and unique front seat cushion airbags that help prevent occupants from sliding under the seatbelts in the event of a collision.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius C came to a stop from 60 mph in a better-than-average 118 feet.

In government crash testing, the Prius C received a rating of four stars out of a possible five for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. The government also posted a "safety concern" about rear passenger protection, although that concern is not reflected in the ratings.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Prius C the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal offset test, however, the Toyota got the lowest score of "Poor". The Prius C's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Toyota Prius C feels a little more sprightly when driving through city turns than other Prius models thanks to its smaller footprint and lower overall weight. It's also quite easy to park in small spaces (although watch out for the optional 16-inch wheels, as they significantly increase the car's turning radius). However, ultimate grip and agility and road feel through the steering wheel are notably missing when compared to some conventional hatchbacks. Acceleration is comparatively slow as well, but as long as you keep your expectations in check, the C's power should be perfectly acceptable for around-town driving and getting up to highway speeds.

Naturally, fuel economy is outstanding. Outside of a plug-in hybrid, you're not going to do better than a Prius C. An unfortunate downside to the C, however, is its poor ride quality over broken pavement. Severe road imperfections cause uncharacteristic harshness and, combined with noticeable wind noise at higher freeway speeds, give the Prius C a budget-car feel.

Interior

Inside, the Prius C features a sleek, modern design with a mix of the familiar as well as the unconventional. Gauges are mounted up high and in the center of the dash, which can be a bit odd at first, but actually makes for easier reading. Sadly, the cabin's plastics are several steps below what you'll find in other subcompacts like the Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent. The cloth seat upholstery is nothing special, but it's certainly preferable to the cheap-feeling leatherette found elsewhere in the segment.

The C's top-of the-line audio system also features a suite of smartphone-connected services that include the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio and real-time sports and stock information. Getting started with the smartphone integration system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use it.

In terms of comfort, the Prius C presents a mixed bag, particularly for taller passengers. The driving position is slightly compromised by the lack of enough extension for the steering wheel's telescoping function, and the tall, upright dash can be hard for shorter folks to peer over. The front passenger may also take issue with the glovebox that intrudes into the footwell. Backseat occupants will likely fare better, as there's ample head- and legroom for adults, and the completely flat floor allows for even more flexibility.

The base Prius C One's rear seat folds down as one piece, but Two and above trims feature a 60/40 split seat for greater passenger/cargo versatility. With all the seats in use, cargo capacity stands at 17.1 cubic feet, which is about what you'd expect from a hatchback in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Prius c.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Far better then I thought.
joecar5,09/18/2014
I got the Pricus C 3 for 1 reason, the advertised MPG. I have an 80 mile round trip commute that consist of 85% highway driving and was tired of filling my SUV up every 3 days for $55+ each time. I now average 64MPG each way and fill up every 6 days for $25. I'm totally blowed away with the amount of money I'm saving. There are loads of YouTube videos that show how to drive a Prius, I highly recommend them if you do buy a Prius. As for the car itself I find the seats to be very comfortable, the build materials are fine after all it is an inexpensive car. The 3 level has some cool features like push button start, doors unlock when they detect the key, and touch screen with navigation.
MPG heavily dependent on velocity
skh3,02/26/2015
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought my Prius C a couple years ago. It is a generally well-built car, but it is pretty slow to accelerate and is rather loud when the accelerator is pressed. Perhaps most importantly, it MPG is heavily dependent on the speed at which you travel. I mainly drive on the highway and if I drive 75-80 mph, I noticed that I only averaged about 40 mpg whereas if I drove 55-60 mph, I seem to have gotten over 50 mph. I don't know how the reviewer on this site stated that he is getting 64 mpg. He must be driving REALLY conservatively on the hwy.
A tale of two cars
DJC,11/21/2015
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We are previous owners of the regular Prius lift back. When it came to get another Prius the C caught our eye. The interior was comfortable for a small car and we got a good deal. Around town the car is great. It's nimble and fun. Also it's very easy to park. Breaks are responsive as well. On the highway however, the car struggles mightily. It's difficult to pass or accelerate uphill without flooring it. Everything else is fine. The seats are comfy, the car looks good inside and out, mileage can't be beat, and the handling is enjoyable. An upgraded infotainment system would be nice. If you do mostly city driving it's a great little runabout.
To the Moon with my Prius C
matt_adams,07/31/2014
First a disclaimer, this is my first hybrid and my fourth Toyota. Secondly, this is a sub-compact, economy, hybrid. So comments about lack of room and poor acceleration are a little silly. If you want a luxury or sports car, buy a luxury or sports car! I absolutely love this car. I considered the Prius lift back, but am so glad I got the Prius C Three. The cargo storage is limited, but with the fold down seat it's adequate for my needs. The interior is not plush, but it's very nice and comfortable. I love the look of it all! The Prius C is extremely easy to park. The turning radius is super short. The radio and navigation system are awesome. I average 55+ MPG!
See all 11 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Prius c
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
53 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
99 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Prius c features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Toyota Prius c

Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Prius c is offered in the following submodels: Prius c Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Prius c?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Prius c trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three is priced between $11,350 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 49907 and76908 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two is priced between $10,342 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 69394 and75176 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Prius cs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Prius c for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2014 Prius cs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,342 and mileage as low as 49907 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Prius c.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius c lease specials

