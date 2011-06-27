Vehicle overview

Setting: Dagobah. Luke is resting after another round of whining to Yoda about how learning the force is just too hard. Making small talk, he asks Yoda what kind of car he should buy to replace his X-Wing, which is now inconveniently buried cowl deep in the swamp. The wizened Yoda cocks his head and replies: "If ultimate fuel efficiency is what you seek, then the 2014 Toyota Prius C should be at the top of your list, mmm?"

Hey, it could happen.

The smallest and lowest priced of the Prius family, the hybrid Prius C earns an astounding EPA-estimated 50 mpg in combined driving conditions. We had a long-term Prius C, and even with our lead-footed staff, it averaged 45 mpg. Truly, you'll find no better combination if affordability and fuel economy are priorities. But as any Jedi master can tell you, there's also a dark side to the Prius C.

For one, Toyota, in its quest for making the cheapest Prius yet, chose to cut back on refinement. As a result, the C can seem like less of a car for what you paid, at least in the way it drives. It's kind of loud, it's slow, and the ride quality can be harsh. There are other factors as well. Inside, hard plastics abound and even though the top trim level comes with "SofTex," a faux leather upholstery, it feels nothing like supple cow hide. And if you want heated seats, you'll have to live with the SofTex as well.

Overall, though, we don't consider these to be deal breakers given this car's chief mission. And thanks to its lighter weight and smaller dimensions, the Prius C boasts more agility and responsiveness compared to its larger Prii siblings. As a complete fuel-sipping package deal, there's really nothing else that can touch it. The 2014 Honda Insight is similarly priced, but the Prius C beats it in fuel economy and rear seat room. Honda's 2014 CR-Z is sportier, but seats only two and gets even lower fuel mileage than the Insight.

The Prius C: it's no X-Wing, but for an affordable car with out-of-this galaxy fuel economy, there is no other.