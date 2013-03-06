Used 2013 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me
- 128,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$1,544 Below Market
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB38D1054765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,950
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB37D1048472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,999$1,571 Below Market
Stallions Auto Sales - Birmingham / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB34D1528002
Stock: 203879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,545 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,800$1,174 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Great condition 2013 Toyota Prius C hatchback for sale by pristine auto group Automatic transmission Hybrid 87,xxx miles Clean title Serviced and detailed Financing available Se habla español
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB31D1530709
Stock: 530709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Navigation System, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB38D1544400
Stock: TD1544400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 96,617 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,922$1,154 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jackson / Tennessee
1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 31018 miles below market average!53/46 City/Highway MPGSilver 2013 Toyota Prius c Four 5D Hatchback 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i CVT FWDSERRA Chevrolet-Cadillac-Buick-GMC-Kia . . One Destination, So Many Choices! Number ONE GM Certified selling dealer in west TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35D1547898
Stock: P28230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 86,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Habanero Light Blue Gray/Black; Fabric Seat Trim Model Two Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Prius c treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Toyota Prius c One is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Toyota Prius c. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius c: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. This model sets itself apart with new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, proven reliability, and Leading fuel economy AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB3XD1048840
Stock: D1048840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 41,283 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,999$1,008 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Classic Silver Metallic Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Toyota Prius c One speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Prius c makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Clean interior? How about flawless. This Toyota Prius c looks like has never been used. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius c: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. Interesting features of this model are new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, proven reliability, and Leading fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB34D1048865
Stock: D1048865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 51,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,998$437 Below Market
Dick Hannah Subaru - Vancouver / Washington
Remarkable service history with over 12 service records reported to Carfax!Performed maintenance: including four brand new tires, taillights, oil & filter change, cabin & engine air filter, wiper blades, professional detail, and 100+ point safety & mechanical inspection.Clean CARFAX.1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i, 5J x 15" Steel Disc Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: HD Radio w/Navigation & Entune, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control.--Call and schedule your test drive experience today. You won't be disappointed. Open 7 days a week.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36D1051377
Stock: 702542T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 66,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,749$975 Below Market
Koons Annapolis Toyota - Annapolis / Maryland
2013 Toyota Prius c Three Absolutely Red 5J x 15' Steel Disc Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Radio: HD Radio w/Navigation Entune, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 19907 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB38D1548141
Stock: 0J17475C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 141,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,990$484 Below Market
Middletown Toyota - Middletown / Connecticut
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Toyota Prius c? This is it. This 2013 Toyota Prius c comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Toyota Prius c One is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Prius c One speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius c: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. This model sets itself apart with new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, proven reliability, and Leading fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35D1049636
Stock: 2005120UA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 57,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,051$1,030 Below Market
Napleton's Autopark Urbana Pre-owned - Urbana / Illinois
2013 Toyota Prius c Two 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i FWD CVT Blue Local Trade, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 20 loaner vehicles and offer free car washes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers. FREE Car Washes for the LIFE of your vehicle at Napleton's Auto Park, WiFi, Shuttle Service In Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, State-of-the-art service center with clean and comfortable children's play area, customer waiting area, and FREE refreshments. SERVING: CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, SPRINGFIELD, DECATUR, DANVILLE, RANTOUL, MAHOMET, CHARLESTON, MATTOON, SAVOY. We are right off exit 184 in I74 and Cunningham Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35D1545620
Stock: PREPT54620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 80,734 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,499$670 Below Market
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB30D1538705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 239,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,000
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD Radio w/Navigation & Entune, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 5J x 15" Steel Disc Wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Fabric Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear window wiper, Roof Rails, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Great Service History, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD Radio w/Navigation & Entune, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.White 2013 Toyota Prius c Three 5D Hatchback 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i FWDReviews: * Stellar fuel economy; favorable pricing; roomy interior; fairly sporty for a hybrid. Source: Edmunds53/46 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB34D1534494
Stock: T20653A3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 51,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,500$913 Below Market
Cars R Us - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB36D1551958
Stock: 6315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,998$627 Below Market
Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick - Gorham / New Hampshire
FREE DELIVERY*!!, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, RECENT TRADE IN, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i. 2013 Toyota Prius c One FWD CVT Gray Recent Arrival! 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-i 53/46 City/Highway MPG At Berlin City Honda of Portland you can buy with confidence knowing all of our certified vehicles undergo a rigorous reconditioning process and come with a 2 month/2,000 mile warranty. And if for any reason you are not fully satisfied with your purchase bring it back within 4 days or 200 miles, no questions asked. Want to save more time, we'll even deliver it to your doorstep within 24 hours. Thats how we make car buying easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB37D1554500
Stock: HH107414B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 72,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Brunswick Auto Mart - Brunswick / Ohio
PREVIEW: Summer Rain Metallic exterior and Light Blue Gray/Black interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 46 MPG Hwy/53 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, MODEL TWO PKG, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: MODEL TWO PKG 6-speakers, tonneau cover. Toyota Two with Summer Rain Metallic exterior and Light Blue Gray/Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 73 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "As the entry-level model, the 2013 Toyota Prius C represents a more responsive and affordable Prius.". Great Gas Mileage: 53 MPG City. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Brunswick Toyota we are proud to offer you the highest quality in sales and service in the Cleveland and Akron Ohio area. Prices may be in lieu of special financing. Please contact dealership to confirm pricing. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB35D1046753
Stock: SB202087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 74,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,998
Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Prius c includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. To learn more about Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston, our impressive lineup of new Toyota vehicles, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. OPTION PACKAGES MODEL TWO PKG 6-speakers, tonneau cover. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start Toyota Two with Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Light Blue Gray/Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 73 HP at 4800 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection EXPERTS RAVE 'As the entry-level model, the 2013 Toyota Prius C represents a more responsive and affordable Prius.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKDTB38D1552674
Stock: P12503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius c
- 5(67%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(4%)
