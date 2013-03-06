Used 2013 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

428 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius c Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 428 listings
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c One in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c One

    128,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Three in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Three

    147,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c One in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c One

    95,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    87,545 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,800

    $1,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Three in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Three

    113,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Three in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Three

    96,617 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,922

    $1,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Orange
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    86,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,983

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c One in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c One

    41,283 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Three in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Three

    51,688 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,998

    $437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Three in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Three

    66,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,749

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    141,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,990

    $484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    57,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,051

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    80,734 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,499

    $670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    239,477 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    51,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    70,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,998

    $627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    72,398 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius c Two in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius c Two

    74,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius c searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 428 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius c
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Prius c

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius c

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius c
Overall Consumer Rating
4.624 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (4%)
All that I could want
sjg4,06/03/2013
I love my C! It is nimble, well-made, and fun to drive. Plus, unlike so many other hybrids, the mileage is no hype. I average 50 mpg and I've owned my car for about 4 months now. You go so long between fill ups that you almost forget about getting gas. Regarding the comments about acceleration, it's no Ferrari, but I've found it to be fine on on ramps and here in Philly that's no joke. Also, many of the comparable hybrids sacrificed reliability. I don't think I should have to choose between great mileage and being stuck by the side of the road. I picked the C, and am very happy with the choice.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius c
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius c info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings