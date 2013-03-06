Used 2013 Toyota Prius c for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Habanero Light Blue Gray/Black; Fabric Seat Trim Model Two Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Prius c treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Toyota Prius c One is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Toyota Prius c. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius c: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. This model sets itself apart with new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, proven reliability, and Leading fuel economy AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 53 City/ 46 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKDTB3XD1048840

Stock: D1048840

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020