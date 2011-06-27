If you are looking for a super-cool one of a kind yuppie worship vehicle, don't buy this. If you are looking for super dependable, safe, reliable economical transportation, buy this. My purchase was made strictly because my new business required these features, not extra cup holders and lots of chrome features. In the two and a half years of ownership I have driven 160,000 miles and the car still runs like new. Maintenance has been synthetic oil/filter change every 5000 miles. Transmission fluid changed at 50,000 miles, tires every 55,000 miles. Tuneup at 100,000 miles, and brakes, rotor replacement at 135,000 miles. I was forced to drive over a wooden pallet at 70 mph on the interstate because I couldn't change lanes . Bent front steering arms , replaced and runs like new. Update at 190,000 miles.....4th set of tires installed last month. Replaced 12 volt battery as a maintenance thing. May change belts and hoses next month. Remarkably well running, economical vehicle. 220,000 mile update...just out of the body shop because an idiot didn't like the shape of a front fender. $2800 later ( insurance reimbursement) and I am glad to have my little go-cart back. Rented a Nissan Sentra for a week.....SO happy to have my Prius back!!! Last month had a shop do it's second tune-up, they said I should expect another 220,000 miles..... this from a hybrid specialty shop! Maintenance costs are no more than normal in frequency and cost. This is a work vehicle for me....so dependable and economical. Prius surprised me, because I didn't expect much from such a little car....I have nothing much to say about styling but I drive the snot out of this thing and it's like the Timex watch commercial...takes a licking and keeps on ticking. If it comes time to replace it, I will get another one with low mileage(75,000 miles) because it depreciates quickly in value but not in performance. Update....266,000 miles and running great until a snowflake in a BMW on a cell phone totaled the Prius. Only because of the hi mileage my insurance company called it a total. Thought I would go cheap and use the insurance money to buy a low mileage Toyota Yaris.....dumb move. Engine burned up in 5,000 miles. Replaced the engine and now looking for another Prius. No brainer what works best for my needs! Burned out the new engine in the Yaris at 10,000 miles!! Toyota dealer took it in trade on a new 2018 Prius C, like my 2014 but with the exception of a back up camera added. Bought it the end of December 2018, now have 26,000 miles on it by May 5 2019....runs just like my 2014 and no complaints at all!!!

