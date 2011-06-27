Vehicle overview

The Toyota Prius is undoubtedly the poster child of hybrid vehicles. While it wasn't the first hybrid sold in America, it is the most popular and recognizable among the green car segment. Likely bolstering this trend will be the 2012 Toyota Prius C. The "C" stands for city, as this smaller and lighter Prius is touted by Toyota as "an urban-friendly vehicle with an engaging driving experience [and] hatchback utility." While we generally disregard manufacturer positioning statements like these as marketing speak, it's actually a pretty apt description.

The 2012 Toyota Prius C represents the fourth model in the family, joining the conventional Prius (now referred to as the liftback), the Prius Plug-in Hybrid and the larger Prius V. Compared to the Prius liftback, the new Prius C measures about 19 inches shorter lengthwise and 2 inches shorter in height and width, making it slightly bigger than the subcompact Toyota Yaris. It's also more than 500 pounds lighter, which is particularly advantageous for fuel economy and handling.

Under its skin, the Prius C utilizes a similar hybrid powertrain, but with less Prius to push around, it too, has been downsized. The gasoline engine has been reduced from 1.8 liters of displacement to 1.5, and the dual electric motors are also smaller, with reduced output. Combined, the system produces 99 horsepower, compared to the liftback's 134 hp. This all contributes to the Prius C's very impressive fuel economy rating of 53 mpg city/46 mpg highway and 50 mpg in combined driving.

It's worth noting that this is little different from the regular Prius liftback's 51/48/50 mpg rating. However, the C's sticker price starts in the $19,000 range, about $4,000 less than the Prius liftback. And for this outlay you still get a fairly roomy interior, decent utility and improved driving dynamics.

On the downside, the Prius C isn't quite as refined. The ride quality is a bit harsh at times, for instance, and the interior has an overabundance of hard plastics, giving the C a definite economy-car feel. But overall we think the 2012 Toyota Prius C's strengths outweigh its weaknesses. It handily beats its closest competitors in terms of price, it's ahead of the Honda CR-Z and Insight in terms of fuel economy, and it has a nice price advantage over the regular Prius. If you're looking for a budget-friendly vehicle with superior fuel economy and a city-friendly size, the Prius C should work out well.