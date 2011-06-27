Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Consumer Reviews
Zippy Prius C
Kathie Autumn, 08/28/2017
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I love my Prius C and how it zips around the city. It's the perfect size car for me, especially looking for parking. It's fun to drive and has a "zippy" personality.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
