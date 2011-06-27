  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius c
  4. Used 2016 Toyota Prius c
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2016 Toyota Prius c Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stellar fuel efficiency
  • more affordable than most other hybrids
  • surprisingly roomy interior considering its small exterior dimensions
  • nimble and easy to park in tight spaces.
  • Rides stiffly and uncomfortably over rough roads
  • interior materials look and feel a bit cheap
  • noticeable wind and road noise at highway speeds
  • slow acceleration.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Toyota Prius c for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$10,997 - $16,998
Used Prius c for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you interested in a small, fuel-efficient hybrid? In that case, you should definitely check out the 2016 Toyota Prius C. We think it's well suited as a city car, and you'll get about 50 mpg for a very reasonable price. Read on to learn more about the Toyota Prius C.

Vehicle overview

Comfort and performance take a backseat to affordability and high fuel economy in most entry-level small cars. But for many people who are shopping this segment, that's just fine. For those drivers, the 2016 Toyota Prius C is a fine choice. This is a car that embraces its station in life as a fuel-sipping, easy-to-park and practical little hatchback, a conclusion we reached after spending a year testing our long-term Prius C.

The 2016 Toyota Prius C looks rather sporty here, but in truth, it's all about efficiency.

The Prius C is the smallest (19 inches shorter than a standard Prius) and lowest-priced member of the Prius family. Indeed, it's one of the least expensive ways to get into a hybrid. And it's no watered-down hybrid either, at least when it comes to fuel economy. The EPA estimates that the Prius C delivers an excellent 50 miles per gallon in combined driving. In addition to great fuel efficiency, the C's diminutive size and lighter weight make it more agile and a snap to park. The downside, though, is that the C's entry-level status is pretty evident. The ride quality can be harsh at times, and the interior is full of uninviting hard plastics. Furthermore, the Prius C is loud and slow compared to its competition.

But given this car's chief mission, we don't consider those demerits to be deal breakers. With that 50 mpg rating and Toyota's rock-solid reputation for reliability and low running costs, there's really no other hybrid out there that compares. Honda discontinued its Insight hybrid and Civic Hybrid this year, and that leaves just the two-seat Honda CR-Z to consider. But it can't match the Prius C's fuel economy or practicality. To get the best fuel economy on a budget, the Prius C is your car.

2016 Toyota Prius c models

The 2016 Toyota Prius C is a four-door, subcompact hatchback offered in four trim levels named One through Four, plus the limited-production (1,500 vehicles) Persona Series, which builds off the C Two.

The Prius C One comes with 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, taillights and brake lights, automatic climate control, full power accessories, a folding rear seat, a multifunction display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, voice commands and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB/iPod interface.

Every 2016 Prius C comes standard with a touchscreen interface.

The Prius C Two adds cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a center console storage bin and armrest, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a cargo cover and a six-speaker sound system.

Upgrading to the Prius C Three gets you keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and voice controls.

The range-topping Four adds alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, a rearview camera and heated front seats.

Options are few. On the Three you can get 15-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and the Toyota Safety Sense (C) package (see Safety section below). The Safety Sense (C) package and 16-inch alloy wheels are optional on the Four.

The Persona Series adds to the C Two trim with model-specific 15-inch black alloy wheels, special badging and a black exterior (the only choice) with either Electric Lime or Cherry Pearl accents on the side mirrors, lower grille and beneath the headlights and side windows.

2016 Highlights

After a front and rear restyling in the previous model year, the 2016 Prius C is largely a carryover. It does get Toyota's Safety Sense (C) package of driver assistance technologies and a limited-edition Persona Series Special Edition that adds some contrasting color accents to the exterior paint.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Prius C is powered by a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor that's fed by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Combined power output comes to 99 horsepower, and it is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds performance testing, a Prius C needed 11.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slow for a hybrid or any vehicle for that matter.

As with any Prius, however, the most important numbers relate to fuel economy, and the Prius C does not disappoint. EPA-estimated mileage stands at 50 mpg combined (53 city/46 highway), making it one of the most economical non-plug-in hybrids on the market.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Toyota Prius C models include stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, hill start assist, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and front-seat cushion airbags that help prevent occupants from sliding under the seatbelts in a collision.

The basic Toyota Safety Sense C package is available on the C Three and C Four trims and adds lane departure alert, automatic high beams and a frontal pre-collision system that provides audible and visual alerts if it senses the car is closing too fast on a vehicle or other object. The system also adds extra braking force to help a driver slow down or applies emergency braking to lessen the impact of a crash if the driver doesn't take action.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius C came to a stop from 60 mph in a better-than-average 118 feet.

In government crash testing, the 2015 Prius C received four stars out of five for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. The government also posted a "safety concern" about rear passenger protection, although that concern is not reflected in the ratings.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded the 2016 Prius C its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Prius C got the second-best score of "Acceptable." Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Toyota Prius C feels a bit sprightlier than other Prius models when driving city routes, thanks to its smaller footprint and lower overall weight. It's also quite easy to park in small spaces (although you may want to skip the optional 16-inch wheels, as they significantly increase the car's turning circle). However, agility and road feel through the steering wheel are notably missing when the Prius C is compared with some conventional small hatchbacks.

You'll save plenty of gas driving a 2016 Prius C.

Severe road imperfections cause uncharacteristic harshness and, combined with noticeable wind noise at higher freeway speeds, give the Prius C a budget-car feel. Acceleration is comparatively underwhelming as well, but as long as you keep your expectations in check, the C's power will likely seem adequate for around-town driving and getting up to highway speeds.

Interior

Inside, the Prius C features a mix of the familiar with the unconventional. Gauges are mounted up high and in the center of the dash, which can be a bit odd at first, but actually makes for easier reading. Sadly, the cabin's plastics are rather mediocre in quality, especially compared with those in other subcompacts like the Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent. The addition of piano black and chrome accents on upper trims does lessen the effect somewhat. The cloth seat upholstery is nothing special either, but we actually prefer it over the SofTex vinyl that is used in the top trim level, the C Four.

The Prius C dashboard has an unconventional layout, but it's functional.

The C's top-of-the-line audio system features a suite of smartphone-connected services that include the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio and real-time sports and stock information. Getting started with the smartphone integration system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use it.

In terms of comfort, the Prius C presents a mixed bag, particularly for taller passengers. The driving position is slightly compromised by the lack of enough extension for the steering wheel's telescoping function, and the tall, upright dash can be hard for shorter folks to peer over. The front passenger may also take issue with the glovebox, which intrudes into the footwell. Backseat occupants will likely fare better, as there's ample head- and legroom for adults, and the completely flat floor allows for even more flexibility.

The base Prius C One's rear seat folds down as one piece, but C Two and above trims feature a 60/40-split seat for greater passenger/cargo versatility. With all the seats in use, cargo capacity stands at 17.1 cubic feet, about what you'd expect from a hatchback in this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Prius c.

5(59%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An Unexpected Surprise!
KW,05/13/2016
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought this car as a secondary commuting car to save massive amounts of gas money, as I drive probably 70-80 miles a day during the week. I figured it would just be a means to get me from point A to B, with four wheels, a steering wheel, and great gas mileage. I was pleasantly surprised, even on the test drive, but even more so after driving it daily for the past 5,000 miles. Let me start off with my complaints, although they are somewhat trivial: - The driver seat needs some lower lumbar support, at least for my back. My Jeep has an adjustment on the seat that does that; this car does not. - The forward view from the driver seat is great; however there are enormous blind spots on the side and the rear windshield is tiny. Makes changing lanes in Chicago traffic interesting to say the least. - The front collision "sensor" on the windshield gets "blocked" by the slightest rain/condensation/dirt on the windshield, and flashes an irritating warning on your dashboard until it is corrected. That's really it. Everything else about the car I really enjoy. The sound system is surprisingly decent, I love the Audio controls of AM/FM/CD/XM/Pandora/Spotify, it's so easy to switch between them and the information provided is great. The Nav works well, although I still prefer to use Google Maps on my phone when that is available. Acceleration you could say is an issue, but this is a 99hp *hybrid*. If you take that into consideration, it's more than fine. I have no trouble merging into horrific Chicago traffic every morning (Advice: Turn off "Eco" mode when you do, however). Gas mileage has been way more than stated so far, I have been getting usually 55-60mpg, and that's with absolutely no consideration on how I'm driving the car. I've gotten a few 66mpg driving days as well! Handling on both curving roads and straightaway highway has been fine. When you have a crosswind on the highway though, use two hands on the wheel, this car is pretty light and can veer in heavy wind. Driving it at night is a joy, the dashboard lighting and the LED highlights are fantastic. Also, driving the kids to a friends house on a rainy day just a few blocks away in EV mode (all electric) is amusing, also be careful in parking lots as the gas engine doesn't usually turn on and you can sneak up on people! Anyways, I could go on. The point is this car is much more than just four wheels to get you to your destination. At this price, for the gas mileage and Toyota quality you get, after a thorough test drive it really was a no-brainer for me.
So far, mostly great
TFarnon,08/10/2016
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Why I bought this car: I wanted a Toyota. I wanted a hybrid. I wanted heated seats. I needed an automatic transmission due to a shoulder injury. I wanted a compact or subcompact car. I didn't want an SUV. Things I knew going in: The acceleration would be pathetic, not at all zippy like the manual transmissions I have driven for decades. I knew this would be a very tech-y car. I'm a scientist. Of course I'd like that. Things I have found to be pleasant surprises: The car is quiet. It has a smooth ride even on a street that is notorious for its potholes, rough patches and "tank traps". It's quiet compared to the manual Toyota I drove on that same noisy street for years. The climate control is great. I set it and I don't have to mess with it. The backup camera is cool. I like the eco savings display. It's fun to monitor. The things I don't like that sort of surprise me: The rear window is really small. It doesn't matter much because between the backup camera, the mirrors and my own cautious habits I don't think it's a problem. The cornering is a lot less stable than I am used to. I'll adjust. I'm used to tighter handling. The cargo space is tiny. On the other hand, that means I won't load the car up with junk I don't need.
Moved UP to the FOUR - Great choice
Marian Chiara,03/04/2016
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If you are looking for a strong engine, this is not the car for you, but if you want improved style, easy on the wallet, great gas mileage, and excellent technology - go with the Prius c 4. So happy with the daily drive now. The view of the electronics is perfectly placed, no more peeking around the steering wheel to see what's up. I would prefer a leather seat, but the current interior is easy to maintain and the seat warmers are lovely on a cold morning.
Great Bargain $$$
Frankie Arambula,09/13/2016
Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I had a standard size Prius. I loved it for 5 years. I wanted something smaller. The price of my 2016 Prius c (compact) was good and I got a great trade in price for my 2011 Prius. I had very little left to pay. They let me put it on a credit card. It gave me a cash rebate. My insurance is less. With the free road service for two years, I cancelled my AAA. Toyota gives free maintenance for two years. I get better mileage, over 50 mpg in town. Even the cost to ride the ferry is less, because it is shorter. Edmunds gave me a $100 gift card. The savings just keep on coming. Check out photos 27, 28, 29, 35, 36, 37, 43 and 49. That is my Prius c Persona Special Edition, Black Sand Pearl with Electric Lime Metallic accents and 8 spokes black alloy wheels.
See all 12 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Prius c
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
53 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
99 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
53 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
99 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
53 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
99 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
53 city / 46 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
99 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Prius c features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Toyota Prius c

Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Prius c is offered in the following submodels: Prius c Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Prius c?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Prius c trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Three is priced between $10,997 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 35909 and97210 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Persona Series Special Edition is priced between $11,591 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 36647 and93968 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Two is priced between $12,499 and$15,173 with odometer readings between 49553 and66696 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius c Four is priced between $12,686 and$12,686 with odometer readings between 50928 and50928 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Prius cs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Prius c for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2016 Prius cs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,997 and mileage as low as 35909 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Prius c.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Prius cs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius c for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,479.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,764.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius c for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,910.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,779.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Prius c?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius c lease specials

Related Used 2016 Toyota Prius c info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles