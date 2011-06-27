2005 Toyota Celica Review
Pros & Cons
- Rev-happy engine in the GT-S, ultraprecise steering, razor-sharp handling and strong brakes make for a thrill ride in the canyons.
- Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, short features list, poor rearward visibility.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2005 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe, but you better be small and easily impressed as the cabin is tight and the features list short.
Vehicle overview
It is with a heavy heart that we say so long to the Celica. Toyota's long-running sport coupe nameplate will quietly fade into the history books as production slows to a final halt at the end of 2005. Before the current generation arrived, Celicas were often chastised for being slow, overweight and a little on the expensive side. But not anymore, as the latest Celica is a sharp performer that's as nimble as it is stylish. Designed in California, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. In high-performance GT-S trim, the 2005 Toyota Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads thanks to ultraresponsive steering and a tightly controlled suspension. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung powertrain can take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX or Scion tC are worth considering. Those cars aside, the Celica is a solid performer that will rarely leave you wishing for more when the road turns twisty. As it is today, the 2005 Toyota Celica isn't necessarily a bad car at all, but it is beginning to show signs of age. Don't be surprised, however, to see the legendary name rise again on some future sport-coupe product. We can only hope it would be as daring and fun as today's Celica.
2005 Toyota Celica models
The front-drive 2005 Toyota Celica is a two-door hatchback with two available trim levels: GT and GT-S. Though the GT has an attractive price, its feature list is rather scant. You'll get the basics like air conditioning and a CD player, but power windows and locks, cruise control and a rear wiper are all optional. These features are standard on the GT-S, along with its higher-horsepower engine. The GT-S also has bigger brakes, alloy wheels, foglamps, a JBL sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport pedals. On either car, you can order upgraded 16-inch alloy wheels, high-intensity discharge headlamps, a sunroof, a rear wing, keyless entry and leather seats (GT-S only). An "Action Package" is also available on both models, and it adds numerous exterior body enhancements.
2005 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base GT is equipped with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder dual-overhead camshaft engine rated at 140 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The GT-S gets a more powerful 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque. The GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the GT-S features a six-speed manual. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission. The GT-S' version has E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons which allows for "manual" shifting.
Safety
GT models come with front disc/rear drum brakes, while GT-S models wear a full set of discs. Both Celicas offer antilock brakes and side-impact airbags as optional equipment. In government crash tests, the 2005 Toyota Celica earned four out of five stars for protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts and three stars for side impacts.
Driving
The Celica's suspension, steering and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. There's little body roll, excellent road feel and few surprises when it's pushed hard. The GT-S leans heavily in favor of performance over comfort, so be prepared to make the trade-off if you want the extra performance. The standard GT is still an entertaining drive despite its more forgiving setup.
Interior
The Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, down-swept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience, but materials quality is less than impressive. Both the GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversize cups. The rear seats are small and barely offer enough room to squeeze in extra passengers, but folded down, they allow a considerable amount of cargo space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Celica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 2005 Toyota Celica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019