Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2005 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rev-happy engine in the GT-S, ultraprecise steering, razor-sharp handling and strong brakes make for a thrill ride in the canyons.
  • Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, short features list, poor rearward visibility.
Toyota Celica for Sale
List Price Estimate
$3,041 - $6,043
Used Celica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2005 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe, but you better be small and easily impressed as the cabin is tight and the features list short.

Vehicle overview

It is with a heavy heart that we say so long to the Celica. Toyota's long-running sport coupe nameplate will quietly fade into the history books as production slows to a final halt at the end of 2005. Before the current generation arrived, Celicas were often chastised for being slow, overweight and a little on the expensive side. But not anymore, as the latest Celica is a sharp performer that's as nimble as it is stylish. Designed in California, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. In high-performance GT-S trim, the 2005 Toyota Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads thanks to ultraresponsive steering and a tightly controlled suspension. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung powertrain can take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX or Scion tC are worth considering. Those cars aside, the Celica is a solid performer that will rarely leave you wishing for more when the road turns twisty. As it is today, the 2005 Toyota Celica isn't necessarily a bad car at all, but it is beginning to show signs of age. Don't be surprised, however, to see the legendary name rise again on some future sport-coupe product. We can only hope it would be as daring and fun as today's Celica.

2005 Toyota Celica models

The front-drive 2005 Toyota Celica is a two-door hatchback with two available trim levels: GT and GT-S. Though the GT has an attractive price, its feature list is rather scant. You'll get the basics like air conditioning and a CD player, but power windows and locks, cruise control and a rear wiper are all optional. These features are standard on the GT-S, along with its higher-horsepower engine. The GT-S also has bigger brakes, alloy wheels, foglamps, a JBL sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport pedals. On either car, you can order upgraded 16-inch alloy wheels, high-intensity discharge headlamps, a sunroof, a rear wing, keyless entry and leather seats (GT-S only). An "Action Package" is also available on both models, and it adds numerous exterior body enhancements.

2005 Highlights

This is the Celica's final year of production. For 2005, the cassette player is no longer standard, though it is still available as an option with the JBL premium audio system on the GT-S.

Performance & mpg

The base GT is equipped with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder dual-overhead camshaft engine rated at 140 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The GT-S gets a more powerful 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque. The GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the GT-S features a six-speed manual. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission. The GT-S' version has E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons which allows for "manual" shifting.

Safety

GT models come with front disc/rear drum brakes, while GT-S models wear a full set of discs. Both Celicas offer antilock brakes and side-impact airbags as optional equipment. In government crash tests, the 2005 Toyota Celica earned four out of five stars for protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts and three stars for side impacts.

Driving

The Celica's suspension, steering and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. There's little body roll, excellent road feel and few surprises when it's pushed hard. The GT-S leans heavily in favor of performance over comfort, so be prepared to make the trade-off if you want the extra performance. The standard GT is still an entertaining drive despite its more forgiving setup.

Interior

The Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, down-swept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience, but materials quality is less than impressive. Both the GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversize cups. The rear seats are small and barely offer enough room to squeeze in extra passengers, but folded down, they allow a considerable amount of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Celica.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
29 reviews
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best looking Car Ever except a Ferrari
Snappy21,03/01/2009
I love my 2005 Celica, it is red, I dropped it (Ibach springs), great 17 inch rims, new exhaust pipe, new intake in the engine. Looks like a Ferrari F430. I make people who drive other sports cars really jealous, because their cars look boring compared to my RED JET PLANE.
My little zip zip
Patti,06/04/2005
This car is so much fun to drive. The maneuverability is awesome. The gas mileage is UNREAL. Get it... you won't regret it.
Adventures Car Needing Interior Design
melloww22,07/29/2005
Overall the exterior is daring and smooth line look of a sports car worth more than its price tag. The interior is the biggest draw back, cheap plastic sorrounds the driver taking away some its glamour. Accelaration is weak, but the turns are amazing. This 7th generation Celica is by far the best in its class but leaves ample room for future performance and quality improvements.
The best car in the world!!!
michelle,04/27/2005
I love my Toyota Celica GTS. I think that it's the best car I have ever had and I have had a lot. The Celica is like no other car i have ever seen. The Celica looks like a high price car but it isn't!! I have no problems with the car, I love everything about it.
See all 29 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Celica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Toyota Celica

Used 2005 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

