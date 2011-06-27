Estimated values
2005 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,105
|$6,118
|$7,267
|Clean
|$3,699
|$5,520
|$6,545
|Average
|$2,888
|$4,326
|$5,101
|Rough
|$2,077
|$3,132
|$3,657
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,913
|$4,874
|$5,982
|Clean
|$2,626
|$4,398
|$5,388
|Average
|$2,050
|$3,447
|$4,199
|Rough
|$1,474
|$2,495
|$3,010
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,252
|$5,031
|$6,043
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,540
|$5,442
|Average
|$2,288
|$3,558
|$4,242
|Rough
|$1,645
|$2,576
|$3,041
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,564
|$4,902
|$5,676
|Clean
|$3,212
|$4,424
|$5,112
|Average
|$2,508
|$3,467
|$3,984
|Rough
|$1,803
|$2,510
|$2,856