Used 2005 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

Best looking Car Ever except a Ferrari Snappy21 , 03/01/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my 2005 Celica, it is red, I dropped it (Ibach springs), great 17 inch rims, new exhaust pipe, new intake in the engine. Looks like a Ferrari F430. I make people who drive other sports cars really jealous, because their cars look boring compared to my RED JET PLANE. Report Abuse

My little zip zip Patti , 06/04/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is so much fun to drive. The maneuverability is awesome. The gas mileage is UNREAL. Get it... you won't regret it. Report Abuse

Adventures Car Needing Interior Design melloww22 , 07/29/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall the exterior is daring and smooth line look of a sports car worth more than its price tag. The interior is the biggest draw back, cheap plastic sorrounds the driver taking away some its glamour. Accelaration is weak, but the turns are amazing. This 7th generation Celica is by far the best in its class but leaves ample room for future performance and quality improvements. Report Abuse

The best car in the world!!! michelle , 04/27/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Toyota Celica GTS. I think that it's the best car I have ever had and I have had a lot. The Celica is like no other car i have ever seen. The Celica looks like a high price car but it isn't!! I have no problems with the car, I love everything about it. Report Abuse