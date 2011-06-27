Used 2005 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews
Best looking Car Ever except a Ferrari
I love my 2005 Celica, it is red, I dropped it (Ibach springs), great 17 inch rims, new exhaust pipe, new intake in the engine. Looks like a Ferrari F430. I make people who drive other sports cars really jealous, because their cars look boring compared to my RED JET PLANE.
My little zip zip
This car is so much fun to drive. The maneuverability is awesome. The gas mileage is UNREAL. Get it... you won't regret it.
Adventures Car Needing Interior Design
Overall the exterior is daring and smooth line look of a sports car worth more than its price tag. The interior is the biggest draw back, cheap plastic sorrounds the driver taking away some its glamour. Accelaration is weak, but the turns are amazing. This 7th generation Celica is by far the best in its class but leaves ample room for future performance and quality improvements.
The best car in the world!!!
I love my Toyota Celica GTS. I think that it's the best car I have ever had and I have had a lot. The Celica is like no other car i have ever seen. The Celica looks like a high price car but it isn't!! I have no problems with the car, I love everything about it.
Celica GT-S
I have a 2000 Celica and it it is one of the funnest sports cars that I have driven. It has great handeling and is fast and fun to drive with the 6- speed. If you do get it with the manuel transmission you have to like to shift because it has a close gear ratio.
