Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$398,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$398,970
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$398,970
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$398,970
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Rear Theateryes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Starlight Roofyes
Glass Cabinet For Lounge Seatyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Drinks Cabinet For Individual Rear Seatsyes
Coolbox For Lounge Seatyes
Leather Boot Trimyes
Custom Treadplatesyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Coolbox For Individual Seatsyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Door Capping Inlayyes
Extended Leather Headliningyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Black Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Rear Curtainsyes
Picnic Tables w/Writing Surfaceyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Black Leather Headlining w/Sunroofyes
Crossbanded Veneeryes
Individual Seatsyes
Picnic Tables w/Glass and Pen Holderyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$398,970
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$398,970
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$398,970
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Plated Visible Exhaustsyes
21" Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Optional Wheelsyes
Two-Tone Paint Schemeyes
Coachlineyes
21" Part Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5840 lbs.
Gross weight6855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload885 lbs.
Length230.0 in.
Height64.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.6 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Exterior Colors
  • Neptune Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Iridium (Commission Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commission Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commission Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Turchese (Commission Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commission Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commission Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commission Collection)
  • Palladium (Commission Collection)
  • Titanium (Commission Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commission Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commission Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commission Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commission Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Deep Garnet (Commission Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Ensign Red
  • Claret (Commission Collection)
  • English White
  • Wildberry (Commission Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • Madeira Red
  • Porcelain (Commission Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Blue
  • Carrara White (Commission Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commission Collection)
  • New Sable
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commission Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Deep Carnelian (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commission Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Orange Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Parian Marble (Commission Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Mazarine Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commission Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commission Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commission Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commission Collection)
  • Platinum (Commission Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commission Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Arctic White
  • Red Velvet (Commission Collection)
  • Cornish White
  • Light Red (Commission Collection)
  • Black
  • Blue Velvet
  • Black Green (Commission Collection)
  • Melanite (Commission Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commission Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commission Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commission Collection)
  • Aurum (Commission Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commission Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commission Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commission Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commission Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commission Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$398,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$398,970
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
