Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$328,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
420 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5577 lbs.
Gross weight6680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length229.7 in.
Height64.3 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.6 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ice/Contrast Blue Ice
  • Platinum/Titanium
  • Silver Sand/Anthracite
  • Inca Gold/New Sable
  • Anthracite/Silver Sand
  • Flagstone/Black Green
  • Silver/Contrast Silver
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Highlands Green
  • Cornish White
  • Black Kirsch
  • Black Green
  • Madeira Red
  • New Sable
  • Titanium
  • Platinum
  • Royal Blue
  • Silver
  • Blue Velvet
Interior Colors
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Light Grey, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Dark Grey/Seashell, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Rose Leaf/Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue/Cornsilk, premium leather
  • Tan/Moccasin, premium leather
  • Dark Spice/Cornsilk, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Cornsilk, premium leather
  • Cornsilk/Roseleaf, premium leather
  • Light Grey/Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Seashell/Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey/Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Seashell/Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey/Roseleaf, premium leather
  • Cacao/Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Conrsilk/Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Moccasin/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
