Used 2006 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews

First Test Drive - Not Yet Acquired Acquirer , 11/21/2005 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Upon test driving the Rolls Royce Phantom, I must say it has remarkably better handling than the Maybach 57. The car is nimble and responsive, although power is subdued for enhanced comfort. The greatest phenomenon upon my short drive is the remarkable handling of the car; the chassis mitigates its weight and bulk, providing the driver and the passengers with remarkable comfort and little body roll even in fast sharp corners. Upon intense acceleration and at high speeds, there is absolutely no noise in the cockpit and absolutely no vibration. The lack of vibration is thanks to a remarkable dual floor system, so the floor is not connected to the chassis. This is a great car.

Luxury Can't Get Any Better Bimmer Boy , 04/21/2006 7 of 12 people found this review helpful I love this car. I'm usually not into big cars, in fact I've never owned a car much bigger than a BMW 3-Series until this thing. Driving it makes you feel so prestigious and good. For a big car, it turns pretty quickly and can turn pretty sharp. It won't take the corners like a Porsche, but I've never driven anything this big that handles this well. Sit in the backseat an no one will know you're there. There's a big piece of metal to hide your face. Floor it all the way and you will realize that you can still have a conversation at normal volume. There is hardly any noise in the cockpit and no vibrations at all. This car has no body roll ethier. The backseat is big enough to store a small car in.

Underated AP , 04/19/2006 3 of 12 people found this review helpful When I entered the Rolls Royce dealership in San Francisco I just had to have it. I took it for a spin, came back, and paid cash. I love the looks that I get when I ride through the Bay Area.