Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost Consumer Reviews
Rolls Royce Ghost V-spec
DoubleT, 05/25/2019
4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I have owned this car for over a year and it is one of my daily drivers. It has been perfect, much to my surprise. Much higher quality than my Bentley. Every thing this car does it does well. Very elegant, reliable, stately and easy to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
