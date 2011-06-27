  1. Home
Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost Consumer Reviews

Rolls Royce Ghost V-spec

DoubleT, 05/25/2019
4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned this car for over a year and it is one of my daily drivers. It has been perfect, much to my surprise. Much higher quality than my Bentley. Every thing this car does it does well. Very elegant, reliable, stately and easy to drive.

