Estimated values
2016 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,072
|$69,399
|$75,197
|Clean
|$62,104
|$67,300
|$72,809
|Average
|$58,169
|$63,101
|$68,033
|Rough
|$54,233
|$58,902
|$63,258
Estimated values
2016 Nissan GT-R Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,207
|$74,960
|$81,224
|Clean
|$67,082
|$72,693
|$78,645
|Average
|$62,831
|$68,158
|$73,486
|Rough
|$58,580
|$63,622
|$68,328
Estimated values
2016 Nissan GT-R NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$95,530
|$99,619
|$104,371
|Clean
|$92,596
|$96,605
|$101,057
|Average
|$86,728
|$90,578
|$94,428
|Rough
|$80,860
|$84,551
|$87,800