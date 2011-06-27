Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,171
|$3,109
|$3,618
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,886
|$3,356
|Average
|$1,712
|$2,440
|$2,832
|Rough
|$1,406
|$1,994
|$2,308
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,272
|$3,336
|$3,914
|Clean
|$2,111
|$3,097
|$3,631
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,618
|$3,064
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,140
|$2,497
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$3,405
|$3,992
|Clean
|$2,162
|$3,161
|$3,703
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,672
|$3,125
|Rough
|$1,506
|$2,184
|$2,547
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,276
|$3,869
|Clean
|$2,033
|$3,041
|$3,589
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,571
|$3,028
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,101
|$2,468