Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews

Not bad, but quite a few issues , 07/06/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Pros: Comfy on long distances, good power & acceleration, good storage, nice looking car and great for a family. Both front seats have hard-plastic backs, so they're durable if you have kids who constantly put their feet on them. Cons: Liftgate is unnecessarily heavy, jack is hard to get to if you have a car seat. Mechanical issues explained below: Bought new, issues began with the A/C compressor (replaced under warranty). Replaced the battery twice (also warranty) & continue to have issues with a short circuit on the driver's side brakelight. Engine requires premium fuel but still knocks & pings at times.

OK SUV with major design flaws Brandon H , 02/15/2016 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Pros: It's AWD and handles pretty well. It have great acceleration for a V6. It's roomy for a midsize SUV. Has about a 400 mile range before needing more gas. Cons: A/C is poorly designed. Water will eventually leak onto driver side floor. This can destroy the wiring underneath which will total the car. Luckily I fixed the leak before the wiring was destroyed, but it cost me $1000 to repair. Mitsubishi should had made this a recall. I've heard the same issue happening in other Mitsubishi models. The hydraulic arms on the lift gate eventually go bad and won't lift the gate. The engine is an interference engine and uses a timing belt. The cost to replace a belt is over $600. If you do not change the belt, you put your engine at risk of being catastrophically damaged. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This car will ruin your life!!!! Lee , 11/26/2016 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in 07, and for the six years I was making payments on it there were few problems. At age six it began to methodically fall apart. The engine has had few issues, but the window systems will break and fail within 6-7 years after purchase, especially the rear windows. If you have a sun roof, DO NOT USE IT or you'll be sorry like me, it will break in the open position and it will cost 2K to fix. I suspect I have no trade in value with this car, just in the past 6 months, this year alone I've spent 4K on this car just trying to keep the water from coming up through the driver's side floor. Yeah, you see, Mitsubishi put their A/C evap tank in so that the entire dash has to be taken apart and removed to get to it. Mitsubishi did send out an advisory but not a recall. I suspect Mitsubishi's reasoning for that is that there were not enough people complaining of this to justify a class action law suit so their position is [non-permissible content removed] You. Another thing I've been noticing is that you don't see any Endeavors as old as mine on the road any more <g> I wonder why…</g> Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great Value, best used SUV around!! bobcat57 , 03/28/2011 8 of 12 people found this review helpful Just purchased it, much better deal than 2007 Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander. Rapid depreciation in firts three years but holds up welll after. Top notch reliability, comfort and build quality.