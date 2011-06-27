2004 Mitsubishi Diamante Review
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard features, confident brakes, capable handling (in VR-X) and quiet ride.
- Transmission easy to confuse, some subpar interior materials, ergonomic flaws, weak engine, can't get side airbags or stability control.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,823 - $4,164
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the VR-X version can be mildly entertaining, the Diamante is a diamond best left in the rough.
2004 Highlights
The Diamante receives a few minor styling changes that include a revised front fascia and a new front grille on the outside and a redesigned center console and dash on the inside. A Sportronic automatic transmission, projector beam foglights and a 270-watt Infinity stereo are now standard on the LS and VR-X. Additionally, all VR-X models get new sport taillamps and a rear spoiler, while the base ES gets upgraded interior fabric.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jivko atanassov,11/22/2009
I didn't want to buy the Diamante initially because of size or fuel scares. The Diamante has surpassed all my expectations, the car is luxurious, lots of standard extras sometimes I need some engine power to get out of difficult road situations. This car has all the power needed and then some. The traction control has saved me a couple of times also. ABS is also there. The gets 20.5 mpg average. And this is a luxury full size sedan with 3.5 liter engine. I got it with all extras for less money than the added cost for the same extras alone in another brand. Go figure. Nice product, poor marketing. For a family of four it is a perfect car And if I have to chose again now? Yes!!!
Not Bad,06/26/2009
A very nice vehicle, especially when figuring in the value. Priced well below its competitors. LS loaded with features. Great engine. Interior ergonomics are comical. Surprisingly little thought put into switchology. Can't see speedo behind wheel. I just can't get comfortable in this car, as nice as it appears. Poor city mileage. Troublesome brakes. Have redone front brakes twice in 20,000 miles. Mitsubishi is famous for warping the rotors. Much preferred the previous grille to the current one.
TexasJoe,07/21/2008
After owning several cars over my lifetime I can say this is definitely the best so far. The car is very reliable, inexpensive to own, gets great mileage (20-24 city and 32-38 highway depending on my lead foot). The engine has a lot of power if you need it to. Taking turns sharp will automatically throttle the engine to keep you from losing control (did I mention my lead foot?). Interior comfort has really spoiled me on other cars. I have recently car shopped with a friend and wasn't happy with the interiors of newer cars in comparison. My only complaint is the leather is Black. In Texas, that makes for hot summers but the comfort makes up for it.
Satisfied,02/09/2008
Three-time Mitsubishi product owner (Eclipse '91, Expo '94 and Diamante) - all exceptional value for the expectation. Ran the first two into the ground. Bought this used with 16,000 miles, and I have no reason to suspect that this model will not make the grade. Interior has a couple of flaws - seams splitting on back bench and carpet pullaways, and sound system seems to have been challenged by someone's bass setting, but it runs great and keeps up on the highway.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
