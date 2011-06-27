I didn't want to buy the Diamante initially because of size or fuel scares. The Diamante has surpassed all my expectations, the car is luxurious, lots of standard extras sometimes I need some engine power to get out of difficult road situations. This car has all the power needed and then some. The traction control has saved me a couple of times also. ABS is also there. The gets 20.5 mpg average. And this is a luxury full size sedan with 3.5 liter engine. I got it with all extras for less money than the added cost for the same extras alone in another brand. Go figure. Nice product, poor marketing. For a family of four it is a perfect car And if I have to chose again now? Yes!!!

