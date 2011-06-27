  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2004 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features, confident brakes, capable handling (in VR-X) and quiet ride.
  • Transmission easy to confuse, some subpar interior materials, ergonomic flaws, weak engine, can't get side airbags or stability control.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,823 - $4,164
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the VR-X version can be mildly entertaining, the Diamante is a diamond best left in the rough.

2004 Highlights

The Diamante receives a few minor styling changes that include a revised front fascia and a new front grille on the outside and a redesigned center console and dash on the inside. A Sportronic automatic transmission, projector beam foglights and a 270-watt Infinity stereo are now standard on the LS and VR-X. Additionally, all VR-X models get new sport taillamps and a rear spoiler, while the base ES gets upgraded interior fabric.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(70%)
4(26%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the top cars for me
jivko atanassov,11/22/2009
I didn't want to buy the Diamante initially because of size or fuel scares. The Diamante has surpassed all my expectations, the car is luxurious, lots of standard extras sometimes I need some engine power to get out of difficult road situations. This car has all the power needed and then some. The traction control has saved me a couple of times also. ABS is also there. The gets 20.5 mpg average. And this is a luxury full size sedan with 3.5 liter engine. I got it with all extras for less money than the added cost for the same extras alone in another brand. Go figure. Nice product, poor marketing. For a family of four it is a perfect car And if I have to chose again now? Yes!!!
Not Bad
Not Bad,06/26/2009
A very nice vehicle, especially when figuring in the value. Priced well below its competitors. LS loaded with features. Great engine. Interior ergonomics are comical. Surprisingly little thought put into switchology. Can't see speedo behind wheel. I just can't get comfortable in this car, as nice as it appears. Poor city mileage. Troublesome brakes. Have redone front brakes twice in 20,000 miles. Mitsubishi is famous for warping the rotors. Much preferred the previous grille to the current one.
Great Car
TexasJoe,07/21/2008
After owning several cars over my lifetime I can say this is definitely the best so far. The car is very reliable, inexpensive to own, gets great mileage (20-24 city and 32-38 highway depending on my lead foot). The engine has a lot of power if you need it to. Taking turns sharp will automatically throttle the engine to keep you from losing control (did I mention my lead foot?). Interior comfort has really spoiled me on other cars. I have recently car shopped with a friend and wasn't happy with the interiors of newer cars in comparison. My only complaint is the leather is Black. In Texas, that makes for hot summers but the comfort makes up for it.
Satisfied
Satisfied,02/09/2008
Three-time Mitsubishi product owner (Eclipse '91, Expo '94 and Diamante) - all exceptional value for the expectation. Ran the first two into the ground. Bought this used with 16,000 miles, and I have no reason to suspect that this model will not make the grade. Interior has a couple of flaws - seams splitting on back bench and carpet pullaways, and sound system seems to have been challenged by someone's bass setting, but it runs great and keeps up on the highway.
See all 27 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs
More about the 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and VR-X 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante.

Can't find a used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,354.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,203.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,815.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Diamante lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles