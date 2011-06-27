Used 1998 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale

  • $1,800

    2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS

    123,920 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nate Wade Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 6MMAP67PX4T000782
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

