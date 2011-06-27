Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panama Green Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Providence Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Zurich White Pearl Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
