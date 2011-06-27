  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Diamante
5(55%)4(30%)3(10%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,859
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

265,000 and still strong

Collete Anderson, 01/12/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just wanted to send a testimony to my 1994 Diamante Wagon. I have driven it for the last five years with only routine maintenance. The 'ol girl has 265,000 miles on it, and I just replaced the timing belt...hoping to get to 300,000 and beyond. A joy to drive!

Report Abuse

What a wonderful car

Carl R., 09/01/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got this car as a replacement to my Sebring conv. and it has been nothing but a joy to drive. Always starts first try no matter how cold it is or how long it has been sitting in the driveway. I have gotten thousands of safe and reliable miles out of this car despite it's nine yrs. old. This is a wonderful car that I would recommend to anyone looking for a dependable four door sedan.

Report Abuse

Great Car

Joe B., 11/07/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car with 110,000 miles on it. As soon as I drove it I loved it. Great low end torque, smooth ride, lots of options. Very minor mechanical problems. I can't count anymore how many compliments I have gotten while going into a supermarket, or at a gas station about how nice of a car I have.

Report Abuse

Diamante ES 1994 Honest Review

Aleksandr K, 09/20/2009
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

At first, when I got the car I was very happy to have it. Drives quiet and I felt very comfortable driving it. The car showed itself to be very slow and big like a boat. I didn't know what kind of engine is there so I researched and I find that the there is 3.0 V6 which produces 175hp. Too little for a car of this size. The ES has 3.0 v6 SOCH 12valve (2 valve per cylinder) 175hp. The car handles well except sharp turns; It drifts.

Report Abuse

Poor gas mileage

nahid1, 02/10/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Please don't buy this car if you have options. Very bad on gas plus it needs expensive repair every now and then.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles