Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,347
|$1,612
|Clean
|$760
|$1,189
|$1,424
|Average
|$553
|$873
|$1,046
|Rough
|$345
|$556
|$669
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,257
|$1,612
|Clean
|$529
|$1,110
|$1,424
|Average
|$385
|$814
|$1,046
|Rough
|$241
|$519
|$669
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Diamante 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,267
|$1,612
|Clean
|$553
|$1,118
|$1,424
|Average
|$402
|$821
|$1,046
|Rough
|$252
|$523
|$669