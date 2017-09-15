2018 MINI Countryman Review
Pros & Cons
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Materials are of a higher quality than subcompact rivals
- One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
- Provides a fun driving experience
- Front seats are confining and won't be comfortable for everyone
- Cargo area is small compared to almost every rival's
- All engines require premium fuel
- Not nearly as sporty as most other Minis
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
Even though its beefy dimensions easily make it the largest vehicle in Mini's lineup, the 2018 Countryman keeps the playful spirit of the brand intact. With a comparatively roomy cabin and decently sized cargo area, this is the Mini to get if you plan on bringing friends along for the ride. It's also a great choice if you want a fun and highly customizable crossover with more personality than the others. Either way, new additions for 2018 ensure the Mini Countryman offers something for everyone.
Two new models — the sporty John Cooper Works and fuel-efficient Countryman S E plug-in hybrid — join the roster this year. Like other JCW variants across Mini's lineup, this high-octane thriller boosts the output of the turbocharged four-cylinder to 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. And yes, you can get it with a manual transmission. The S E plug-in hybrid is unique to the Countryman. It takes the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder and pairs it to an electric motor, giving it 12 miles of all-electric range. It also offers significant horsepower and torque gains while achieving the same combined fuel economy as the standard car.
Notably, we picked the 2018 MINI Countryman as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editors acquired a 2018 Countryman during a long-term test. Over the course of the year, our Countryman, a plug-in S E Hybrid model, logged more than 14,000 miles of real-world driving. What were the biggest takeaways? Compared to most small crossovers, the Countryman offers a fun driving personality and a premium interior. But aspects such as its limited all-electric range and pricing more akin to that for a Lexus or Audi left us wanting. Read the long-term Countryman test to see our full impressions.
2018 MINI Countryman models
The 2018 Mini Countryman is a sporty and fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns the premium price tag it carries by offering a substantial list of standard features, while a plethora of available options allows buyers to customize the Countryman to their heart's content. All four trims — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. Whichever you get, you'll be rewarded with a Mini that prioritizes passenger space and driving thrills in equal measure.
Powering the base front-wheel-drive Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.
You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance run-flat tires, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen and a six-speaker audio system. Selecting all-wheel drive also adds heated front seats.
Our pick is the next-level Cooper S. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, front sport seats and additional stability control choices. A six-speed manual is standard with all-wheel drive models, with the eight-speed auto optional.
As opposed to the Cooper and Cooper S, all-wheel drive is standard on the next two models. The John Cooper Works trim adds an even more powerful version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft); the manual is standard and the eight-speed auto is optional. Additional features include aerodynamic modifications, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension and aggressively bolstered front seats. LED foglights are not available.
The Cooper S E is quite different from the rest of the lineup. Up front is the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In back, and driving the rear wheels, is an electric motor powered by a rechargeable 7.6 kWh battery pack. Mini says total combined output for the S E is 221 hp and 284 lb-ft. EPA estimated all-electric driving range is 12 miles. The Cooper S E's feature content is identical to that of the Cooper S, though it's the only model in the range to not have a panoramic sunroof standard.
Though all models typically draw from the same pool of options packages, the Sport package is unique to the Cooper. It includes the 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, and sport seats from the Cooper S, along with adaptive suspension dampers. The Cooper's Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Other packages can be outfitted to all models. If you're looking for additional luxury and storage features, there's the Convenience package (rear armrest, vehicle alarm, cargo divider, and a choice between a cargo area flip-out seating cushion or spare tire) and Premium package (power-adjustable front seats, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, tinted glass, a hands-free power liftgate, and, for the Cooper S E, the panoramic sunroof). The Technology package includes a wealth of upgrades, including front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, a head-up display, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and an automated parallel parking system. The Fully Loaded package includes the above packages plus satellite radio and the Cold Weather package.
If appearance-oriented upgrades are more your thing, you can add many of the JCW's features to the other trims with the John Cooper Works Interior package (a unique steering wheel, sport seats (if not already equipped), a black headliner and JCW-branded decorations) and the JCW Exterior package (18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, aerodynamic modifications, and, for the Cooper and Cooper S E, additional stability control choices).
Many of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, leather upholstery, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and exterior and interior styling modifications.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 MINI Countryman.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Countryman models:
- Park Distance Control
- Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
- Parking Assistant
- Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Countryman
Related Used 2018 MINI Countryman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman