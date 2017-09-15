  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. Used 2018 MINI Countryman
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2018 MINI Countryman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
  • Materials are of a higher quality than subcompact rivals
  • One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
  • Provides a fun driving experience
  • Front seats are confining and won't be comfortable for everyone
  • Cargo area is small compared to almost every rival's
  • All engines require premium fuel
  • Not nearly as sporty as most other Minis
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
MINI Countryman for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$17,988 - $31,925
Used Countryman for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?

The base Countryman Cooper is a fantastic deal (it costs about the same as a similarly equipped four-door Hardtop or Clubman, but those are considerably smaller), but many will find its three-cylinder engine underpowered when weighed down with passengers or cargo. The price is quite a bit more, but we'd pay the premium for the Cooper S. The four-cylinder is up to the task of moving this rig, and its quicker acceleration will remind you why you're buying a Mini in the first place. If you have a little wiggle room in your budget, the Cold Weather and Premium packages are worth adding.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

Even though its beefy dimensions easily make it the largest vehicle in Mini's lineup, the 2018 Countryman keeps the playful spirit of the brand intact. With a comparatively roomy cabin and decently sized cargo area, this is the Mini to get if you plan on bringing friends along for the ride. It's also a great choice if you want a fun and highly customizable crossover with more personality than the others. Either way, new additions for 2018 ensure the Mini Countryman offers something for everyone.

Two new models — the sporty John Cooper Works and fuel-efficient Countryman S E plug-in hybrid — join the roster this year. Like other JCW variants across Mini's lineup, this high-octane thriller boosts the output of the turbocharged four-cylinder to 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. And yes, you can get it with a manual transmission. The S E plug-in hybrid is unique to the Countryman. It takes the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder and pairs it to an electric motor, giving it 12 miles of all-electric range. It also offers significant horsepower and torque gains while achieving the same combined fuel economy as the standard car.

Notably, we picked the 2018 MINI Countryman as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editors acquired a 2018 Countryman during a long-term test. Over the course of the year, our Countryman, a plug-in S E Hybrid model, logged more than 14,000 miles of real-world driving. What were the biggest takeaways? Compared to most small crossovers, the Countryman offers a fun driving personality and a premium interior. But aspects such as its limited all-electric range and pricing more akin to that for a Lexus or Audi left us wanting. Read the long-term Countryman test to see our full impressions.

2018 MINI Countryman models

The 2018 Mini Countryman is a sporty and fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns the premium price tag it carries by offering a substantial list of standard features, while a plethora of available options allows buyers to customize the Countryman to their heart's content. All four trims — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. Whichever you get, you'll be rewarded with a Mini that prioritizes passenger space and driving thrills in equal measure.

Powering the base front-wheel-drive Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.

You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance run-flat tires, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen and a six-speaker audio system. Selecting all-wheel drive also adds heated front seats.

Our pick is the next-level Cooper S. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, front sport seats and additional stability control choices. A six-speed manual is standard with all-wheel drive models, with the eight-speed auto optional.

As opposed to the Cooper and Cooper S, all-wheel drive is standard on the next two models. The John Cooper Works trim adds an even more powerful version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft); the manual is standard and the eight-speed auto is optional. Additional features include aerodynamic modifications, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension and aggressively bolstered front seats. LED foglights are not available.

The Cooper S E is quite different from the rest of the lineup. Up front is the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In back, and driving the rear wheels, is an electric motor powered by a rechargeable 7.6 kWh battery pack. Mini says total combined output for the S E is 221 hp and 284 lb-ft. EPA estimated all-electric driving range is 12 miles. The Cooper S E's feature content is identical to that of the Cooper S, though it's the only model in the range to not have a panoramic sunroof standard.

Though all models typically draw from the same pool of options packages, the Sport package is unique to the Cooper. It includes the 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, and sport seats from the Cooper S, along with adaptive suspension dampers. The Cooper's Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Other packages can be outfitted to all models. If you're looking for additional luxury and storage features, there's the Convenience package (rear armrest, vehicle alarm, cargo divider, and a choice between a cargo area flip-out seating cushion or spare tire) and Premium package (power-adjustable front seats, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, tinted glass, a hands-free power liftgate, and, for the Cooper S E, the panoramic sunroof). The Technology package includes a wealth of upgrades, including front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, a head-up display, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and an automated parallel parking system. The Fully Loaded package includes the above packages plus satellite radio and the Cold Weather package.

If appearance-oriented upgrades are more your thing, you can add many of the JCW's features to the other trims with the John Cooper Works Interior package (a unique steering wheel, sport seats (if not already equipped), a black headliner and JCW-branded decorations) and the JCW Exterior package (18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, aerodynamic modifications, and, for the Cooper and Cooper S E, additional stability control choices).

Many of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, leather upholstery, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and exterior and interior styling modifications.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mini Countryman Cooper S (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).

Driving

8.0
The Countryman Cooper S is more entertaining to drive than most traditional compact crossovers, but it's not as quick as luxury alternatives such as the BMW X1 and Volvo V60. It splits the difference between these two groups in most other performance-related areas as well.

Acceleration

7.0
Even though this is the sporty Cooper S model, the Countryman feels sluggish at partial throttle in Green and Mid driving modes. It's not until you select Sport that it feels like it's got some pep. It doesn't rocket off the line, but we achieved a decent 0-60-mph time of 7.2 seconds.

Braking

7.0
Brake pedal has a light to moderate amount of resistance, with good initial bite when you tap into the pedal. It's not grabby, however, and stopping force feels linear with effort. It came to a halt from 60 mph in 117 feet, average against standard crossovers and a bit long versus luxury rivals.

Steering

8.5
True to Mini's sporting intentions, steering effort is a little heavier than in competitors. The car responds reasonably quickly, but directional changes are more immediate in Sport mode. It's stable at highway speeds, and you don't need to make corrections to keep the car tracking straight.

Handling

8.5
The Countryman is more fun to zip around turns than most other cars in this class, but it's best to think of it as a sporty alternative to small crossovers and wagons rather than a large Mini. It doesn't quite live up to those expectations. Feels as if there's more body roll than in a Mazda CX-5.

Drivability

8.0
The clutch is easy to operate, with a catch point just off the floor, so you barely have to ease up before forward movement ensues. The clutch pedal isn't heavy either. Shifter throws are a little long and rubbery, but it's easy to find the right gate. Cruise control reduces set speed when turning.

Comfort

6.5
The Countryman exhibits a degree of comfort that is surprising given Mini's sporting reputation. The ride is rarely choppy, and the cabin is fairly quiet. The rear vents help keep rear passengers happy. The aggressively bolstered front seats and heat-trapping upholstery are major drawbacks.

Seat comfort

5.5
The side bolsters on these seats are thick and keep you in place during hard cornering. But the seatback and bottom are narrow, forcing you to rest your legs on the thigh bolsters. Many people will find them too confining. Non-sport seats are only available on the Cooper and hybrid.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is surprisingly comfortable, even with large 18-inch wheels and run-flat tires. It feels a bit livelier than some competitors, but it's supple by Mini standards. Adaptive dampers are available if you want to choose your own adventure.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's not much wind noise, and even tire noise is reasonably quelled. The sunroof covers rattle if they're closed and you hit a bump, but move them slightly out of place and that'll disappear. The engine stop-start system sends a shudder through the cabin when it kicks on.

Climate control

6.5
Auto climate control has to work hard to cool the cabin and counteract heat radiating from the panoramic sunroof on a hot day. Temperature adjustments are in 2-degree increments. Seats don't breathe well, but the cloth/faux leather coverings may still be better than non-cloth seats in warm climes.

Interior

7.0
The Countryman boasts a sense of roominess that you won't find in other Minis. There are thoughtful touches such as an instrument panel that moves with the steering wheel and folding rear headrests. There are some ergonomic issues, including an awkwardly located seatback tilt lever and lumbar knob.

Ease of use

6.5
Most things up front are easy to reach, from the toggle switches to the infotainment system controller. The awkward lumbar knob, on the inboard side of the seatback, is an exception. The door-mounted armrests are at a perfect length, but there's no rear center armrest.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Countryman has a step-in height that's slightly taller than that of high-riding hatchbacks such as the Mercedes GLA-Class and BMW X1, so you don't fall into the seat when you enter. That said, ingress and egress aren't quite effortless; large seat bolsters can make it hard to exit the front.

Driving position

7.5
The front seats allow plenty of fore, aft and height travel, ensuring drivers of any size will be able to find a good position. Eventually, that is, since the headrests are angled too far forward and the clutch pedal travel is long, making it difficult to find a comfortable setup initially.

Roominess

7.0
There's an abundance of headroom up front, even with the panoramic sunroof. Shoulder room is lacking due to the aforementioned seat bolsters. There's decent legroom and headroom in the back, and the front seatback is sculpted for extra kneeroom.

Visibility

9.0
All windows are tall and wide, and there's even a large window in the rear three-quarters portion to minimize blind spots. A standard rearview camera is nice but unnecessary given the ample window openings. The bump on the hood makes it tough to figure out where the right side of the car is.

Quality

9.5
Inspired interior design and high build quality elevate the Countryman above the usual selection of compact crossovers and even give the luxury brands a run for the money. Molded plastic on the upper door panels, a soft-touch surface on the dash, and cloth on the door make it feel premium.

Utility

7.0
While the cargo area is a bit small for the class, the floor sits well below the top of the back seat, so you can load tall items without encroaching on rear visibility. There are limited storage solutions for those in the back because there's no armrest or flip-out tray behind the center console.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are large cutouts in all the doors, each split in two sections. Both sections will hold a bottle of water. There's a small tray in front of the shifter and a bin under the armrest for front occupants. There's no fold-down center armrest in the back, which would normally house a tray.

Cargo space

6.0
The cargo area is wide and boxy, with a liftover height that's a couple inches lower than in a typical crossover. It measures 17.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 47.6 cubes with them folded; both figures are small for the class. A nifty LED light in the back helps you find stuff in the dark.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
There are four LATCH anchors, two on each of the outboard seats. There are easily accessed, located under clearly marked flip-up covers. There's one tether on the back of each portion of the 40/20/40-split rear seats. You'll have to pop the cargo door or remove the cargo cover to access them.

Technology

8.5
The newest version of Mini's user interface is attractive but seems to be a bit more cumbersome to use than in previous iterations. The maps, however, are less cluttered than before. Voice controls work well, with natural voice commands. Many advanced safety features are available.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The Countryman's central display screen gains touchscreen functionality this year. Because there's so much iconography (at least from the main screen), you're better off using the controller. The menus' horizontal buttons further make the case for the controller. Satellite radio frequently drops.

Smartphone integration

7.0
There are two USB ports in the front: one in a bin in front of the shifter and one under the central armrest. There are no USB ports in the back. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren't offered, but some apps, such as Spotify and Pandora, are accessible through audio menus.

Driver aids

8.0
A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all models. Our tester was also equipped with the Technology package, adding front sensors and a larger central screen. Park too closely to an object in front and the sensor issues a loud alert even if you're not in gear.

Voice control

9.5
The voice controls are excellent. The system recognizes natural speech rather than forcing the user to travel down a path of predetermined phrases. The navigation function can redirect to a similar house number if it can't find yours in the system. Siri Eyes Free is available for iPhone users.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 MINI Countryman.

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very pleased
Allyson Smith Harris,03/23/2019
Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
The biggest plus is the fuel economy. I’ve had the car two weeks and haven’t had to fill up just yet. The acceleration is a plus as well. It’s roomier than one might expect. I had a vendor event and was able to fit all of my items in the back with room to spare. I’ve carpooled with my husband who is a big guy and he falls asleep with no problem lol The controls take a bit to get accustomed to. They are cumbersome and some of the options seem unnecessary (Granted my prior vehicle had an iPad as the console). The sound system is pretty good. The Multimedia configurations leave a little to be desired. The quality of conversations can be a bit compromised on occasion. Overall, I’m very happy with the car. I think that if I hadn’t had the amenities in my prior vehicle (Volvo xc90-2016) I would still find fault with the technology.
Still smiling after 18 months
Erich Meyer,01/20/2019
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Leased a 2018 Countryman ALL 4 Cooper S for my wife who had drove an Explorer for years. She was tired of the same boring SUV style everyone else has so we got the Mini. Test drove many of them and the S model with the 2.0 liter inline four is the way to go. Has a firm ride if you're not used to it but still a blast to drive after 18 months and 14,000 miles and everyone loves the looks of it. Think the run flat tires make the ride firmer than it needs to be. Hugs corners and just makes you want to drive fast. Very quick although I think the two door Cooper S models are a bit faster. It has an amazing amount of room inside for the kids in the back seat. The high pressure fuel pump was replaced at 6,000 miles but the dealer in Highlands Ranch, CO was great to work with since under warranty. My wife doesn't care about cars typically but she loves this one. I'm nervous about the potential reliability issues down the road so that's why we leased it. Would like to keep it so will see how it does the next 18 months.
First time Mini owner
Eric Scholz,08/22/2018
Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Car performs better than spec - averaging 80 MPG (due to short commute, however). Drive is quiet, trans is smooth, acceleration is excellent. Love the Mini interior - has much more style than other comps. Materials are great. No rattles or squeaks so far. Roof rails/fold down seats come in handy. Plug in with 120v is fine for overnight. Havent needed 240v. Electric range is adequate, but would be nice to have 20-25 mile range. Beyond that on a hybrid seems like a waste of money/weight/resources (should be big enough for a round trip commute, road trips will use gas regardless). Only minor complaint: brakes are a little touchy at slow speed stops - could use a little more give - but can get used to it by feathering the pedal. Overall - 4.5 Star! Love this car...
A surprisingly fun car to drive
Paul,10/13/2018
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Although I had a couple of hiccups in buying the car, the vehicle itself is proving to be a delight to drive. Its the fully loaded automatic 4ALL version. It’s been incredibly stable and sure-footed during torrential downpours and the bad weather we’ve been having. There are only two bits I would consider changing. A more comfortable seat (it’s not the worst seat but the VW Golf I drove before this was pretty comfortable straight out. This requires more work.) and slightly less tire noise. Quality of materials is high. I only wish a better hybrid was more widely available.
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 MINI Countryman
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
189 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2018 MINI Countryman features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Countryman models:

Park Distance Control
Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
Active Driving Assistant
Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
Parking Assistant
Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 MINI Countryman

Used 2018 MINI Countryman Overview

The Used 2018 MINI Countryman is offered in the following submodels: Countryman Wagon, Countryman Hybrid, Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A), Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 MINI Countryman?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 MINI Countryman trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 is priced between $17,988 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 10565 and84565 miles.
  • The Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 is priced between $29,000 and$31,925 with odometer readings between 14204 and22175 miles.
  • The Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper is priced between $24,991 and$24,991 with odometer readings between 9339 and9339 miles.
  • The Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 is priced between $24,000 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 21546 and21546 miles.
  • The Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S is priced between $27,880 and$27,880 with odometer readings between 16093 and16093 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 MINI Countrymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 MINI Countryman for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2018 Countrymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,988 and mileage as low as 9339 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 MINI Countryman.

Can't find a used 2018 MINI Countrymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Countryman for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,478.

Find a used MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,917.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Countryman for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,422.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,580.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 MINI Countryman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Countryman lease specials

Related Used 2018 MINI Countryman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles