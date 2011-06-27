Vehicle overview

In the past the Mini Cooper has been high on style and performance but low on utility; you won't fit much more than two passengers and a grocery bag within its pocket-sized footprint (forget that cramped backseat). But in recent years, Mini has sought to broaden its audience by adding larger models that promise greater versatility. The largest in the lineup is the 2012 Mini Cooper Countryman, a wagon that offers almost three times as much cargo capacity as the Cooper hatchback, along with a usable rear seat.

That rear seat slides back to provide enough comfortable legroom for adults, and you can slide the seat forward or fold it almost completely flat to further enhance cargo capacity. And while the Countryman is bigger than the standard Cooper, its larger size doesn't significantly affect handling; this Mini is almost as nimble as its hatchback sibling. It also features an equally generous list of customization options.

One downside is that the Countryman is less spacious than the models against which it is likely to be compared. Choices like the Kia Soul, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson offer greater cargo capacity. There's also noticeable road noise to contend with, along with a fairly stiff-legged ride and a price tag that gets steep once you add a few options.

Still, while choices like the CR-V, Equinox, Soul and Tucson are more practical and better suited for most shoppers, the Countryman is simply more fun, thanks to its customization options and entertaining handling. As such, the 2012 Mini Cooper Countryman earns our recommendation for drivers who don't mind making a few sacrifices for the sake of pleasure.