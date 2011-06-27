  1. Home
2022 MINI Countryman

MSRP range: $41,500
MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 Wagon Exterior
+30
MSRP$42,350
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,693
What Should I Pay

2022 MINI Countryman Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
  • Uses higher-quality materials than subcompact rivals
  • Fun driving experience
  • Front seats are confining
  • Small cargo area
  • Engines require premium fuel
  • Lane departure warning now standard on all trims
  • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Save as much as $657 with Edmunds

2022 MINI Countryman pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 MINI Countryman.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$41,500
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / 29 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 9.5 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 3 cylinder
Horsepower: 221 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: 284 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 169.7 in. / Height: 61.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 78.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.7 in.
Curb Weight: 3926 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.2 cu.ft.
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the MINI Countryman a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Countryman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Countryman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Countryman gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Countryman has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Countryman. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 MINI Countryman?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 MINI Countryman:

  • Lane departure warning now standard on all trims
  • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Is the MINI Countryman reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Countryman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Countryman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Countryman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 MINI Countryman a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 MINI Countryman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Countryman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 MINI Countryman?

The least-expensive 2022 MINI Countryman is the 2022 MINI Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,500.

Other versions include:

  • Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $41,500
What are the different models of MINI Countryman?

More about the 2022 MINI Countryman

2022 MINI Countryman Overview

The 2022 MINI Countryman is offered in the following submodels: Countryman Wagon, Countryman Hybrid, Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Cooper Oxford ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper Oxford 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). MINI Countryman models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine or a 1.5 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 301 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 MINI Countryman comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual, 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 MINI Countryman comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 MINI Countryman?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 MINI Countryman and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Countryman.

What is the MPG of a 2022 MINI Countryman?

2022 MINI Countryman Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
28 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2022 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 MINI Countryman Cooper Oxford ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
27 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/32 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG28
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length169.7 in.
WidthN/A
Height61.3 in.
Curb Weight3413 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 MINI Countryman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

