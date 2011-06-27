2022 MINI Countryman
MSRP range: $41,500
|MSRP
|$42,350
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$41,693
What Should I Pay
2022 MINI Countryman Review
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Uses higher-quality materials than subcompact rivals
- Fun driving experience
- Front seats are confining
- Small cargo area
- Engines require premium fuel
- Lane departure warning now standard on all trims
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 MINI Countryman.
Helpful shopping links
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $41,500
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / 29 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 9.5 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 3 cylinder
- Horsepower: 221 hp @ N/A rpm
- Torque: 284 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 169.7 in. / Height: 61.4 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 78.8 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.7 in.
- Curb Weight: 3926 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.2 cu.ft.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the MINI Countryman a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Countryman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Countryman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Countryman gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Countryman has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Countryman. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 MINI Countryman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 MINI Countryman:
- Lane departure warning now standard on all trims
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Is the MINI Countryman reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Countryman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Countryman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Countryman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 MINI Countryman a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 MINI Countryman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Countryman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 MINI Countryman?
The least-expensive 2022 MINI Countryman is the 2022 MINI Countryman Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,500.
Other versions include:
- Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $41,500
What are the different models of MINI Countryman?
If you're interested in the MINI Countryman, the next question is, which Countryman model is right for you? Countryman variants include Cooper SE ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Countryman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 MINI Countryman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2012
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2010
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2011
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2011
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2010
- Used Lexus LX 570 2010
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2017
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017 For Sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2016
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018 For Sale
- Used Nissan Titan 2014
- Used Acura RLX 2018
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ram 3500 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Quest For Sale
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Subaru WRX
- Used Buick Envision
- Used Honda Clarity For Sale
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- Used Land Rover Discovery Sport
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Cadillac STS
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door in San Jose, CA
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door in Ann Arbor, MI
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door in Los Angeles, CA
- Used MINI Clubman in Santa Rosa, CA For Sale
- Used MINI Countryman in Silver Spring, MD
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door in Portland, OR
- Used MINI Countryman in Virginia Beach, VA
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door in Garland, TX
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door in Pittsburgh, PA
- Used MINI Convertible in Pompano Beach, FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used MINI Clubman 2017 in Hollywood, FL
- Used MINI Clubman 2018 in Fairfax, VA
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2012 in Mountain View, CA
Other models
- Used Land Rover LR4 Pomona CA
- Used BMW 3 Series Salinas CA
- Used INFINITI G35 Oceanside CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Fort Smith AR
- Used Chevrolet Suburban West Valley City UT
- Used Cadillac XTS Cape Coral FL
- Used Jaguar E-PACE Grand Prairie TX
- Used Nissan Versa Note Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Audi S5 Metairie LA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Limited Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Ford Edge Sunnyvale CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Henderson NV
- Used GMC Envoy Oxnard CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid Palmdale CA
- Used Acura RDX Aurora IL
- Used Toyota Prius Yonkers NY
- Used Lexus GS 300 Escondido CA
- Used Lexus RX 450h Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo Trenton NJ
- Used Subaru Ascent Pasadena TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Escondido CA
- Used Genesis G90 Oxnard CA
- Used INFINITI M Stamford CT
- Used Acura TSX Chula Vista CA
- Used Lexus LS 500h Roseville CA
- Used Jaguar XE Coral Springs FL
- Used Jeep Patriot Round Rock TX
- Used Honda Ridgeline Glendale CA
- Used Audi A4 allroad Round Rock TX
- Used Jaguar XF North Las Vegas NV