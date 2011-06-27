I love Mini's. I have had 5, two currently. I traded a Clubman S to get this Countryman SALL4. I wanted a little more ground clearance for snow and taking kayaks to the rivers and lakes. I wanted to keep a low throw to the roof because I have to put one or two 45lb kayaks up there. The Countryman had virtually all the right characteristics with AWD, low roof, good clearance and four doors for guests. The car drives great and is very comfortable. I just got vinyl seats because of wet clothes from snow and kayaking. They are surprisingly comfortable and nearly perfect for me. Vision is great, driving is solid and sporty and close to regular Mini's. It has a bit more of a big-car feel at about 3300lb but that's not bad. Here is the significant negative. I just got it back from the shop this week with a new engine at 14200 miles. I have low mileage because I have three cars. one of which is a company-work car. I went in for an oil change and the rear main seal was leaking. They called it "crank lock" and I did not go over it in detail with the technician ,although I wanted to. I am fascinated by engineering. In any case the dealership was fantastic. They were courteous and kept me up to speed on the pace of the repairs. I asked if it was a common problem or manufacturer defect and they said it did not seem so. However, I see another review here by another guy who had an engine replaced at low mileage, too. I smell a recall in the future. So, here's the summary. Mini's are fun, sporty, urban-cool and urban-practical to the max. They drive well and do everything just as I would hope. However, they are hit or miss, with a lot of misses on reliability. Understand, I love Mini's. I am in a Mini Cooper club but I have to be straight on the reviews because I use these reviews extensively myself. Not one other thing has gone wrong but the engine is a big deal and I think they said they replaced the water pump at the same time. So, if you consider one of these my best advice is be sure they are under warranty when you buy.

