Consumer Rating
(10)
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling for a crossover
  • impressive rear seat room
  • fuel-efficient engines
  • zippy performance from S and JCW models
  • highly customizable.
  • Pokey acceleration with base engine
  • stiff ride
  • less cargo capacity than most competitors
  • expensive for its class.
MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale
List Price Range
$7,691 - $15,015
Used Cooper Countryman for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is one of the most distinctive and entertaining small crossover wagons out there. It's hardly the most practical option in this price range, though, as other crossovers boast more room and comfort.

Vehicle overview

Like the idea of owning a high-riding crossover SUV but still want something small and personable? You've come to the right place. The 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is the "SUV" of the Mini lineup. Measuring about 11 inches longer and 6 inches higher than the familiar Hardtop hatchback, this crossover/wagon retains that distinctively charming Mini styling while providing more passenger and cargo room. In addition, all-wheel drive is available on higher-trim versions.

The Countryman can carry five people and about twice as much luggage behind its rear seats as the hatchback. And although it's rather petite compared with other crossovers, the rear seat is surprisingly roomy for its size. You can get it in the familiar Mini trim levels as well, including base, S and John Cooper Works. All deliver frugal fuel economy for a crossover. As the engine in the base model isn't very quick, drivers looking for more spirited performance will likely want to move up to the S or JCW version, though.

As you would expect from a Mini, all versions feel delightfully nimble when driven through tight turns. The trade-off for the Countryman's sharp handling, however, is a relatively stiff ride. If that's a concern, you'll probably want to stick with a more traditional and roomier -- though still sporty -- crossover like the 2015 Ford Escape or Mazda CX-5. The smaller Nissan Juke would be another interesting alternative, as would this year's new four-door Mini Cooper four-door hatchback (although it doesn't come with all-wheel drive). At Countryman JCW prices, you might even consider the new 2015 Audi Q3 or BMW X1. Ultimately, the Countryman is a niche offering, but it's pretty ideal if you want a vehicle that's fun to drive, highly customizable and still somewhat practical.

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman models

The 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is a small, five-passenger crossover/wagon available in base, Cooper S, Cooper S ALL4 and John Cooper Works (JCW) trim levels.

The base Countryman comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, six-way manually adjustable front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, full power accessories, cruise control, ambient interior lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, push-button ignition, a chilled glovebox, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and USB/iPod and auxiliary audio jacks.

The Cooper S version adds a turbocharged engine, different exterior trim, dynamic traction control, foglights, sport front seats and a rear spoiler. The latter four items are also available as options on the base model. The Cooper S ALL4 adds all-wheel drive.

The high-performance John Cooper Works model is similar to the Cooper S ALL4, but features a more powerful engine, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension (optional on base and S versions), cloth upholstery and special styling details.

A long list of options -- both stand-alone and within packages -- provide a lot of potential for customizing the Countryman. Highlights include 18- or 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio, a premium 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a wide variety of exterior and interior customizing trim pieces, body graphics and color themes.

Also available is the Mini Connected package, which features a 6.5-inch display inside the central speedometer, a corresponding console-mounted joystick, voice control and smartphone app integration. A navigation system can be added to the Mini Connected interface at an additional cost.

2015 Highlights

Automatic climate control and automatic wipers are now standard. LED foglights with daytime running lights are now optional on the base Countryman and standard on S and JCW versions. Other than those and some option-package changes, the 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The base version of the 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is powered by a 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 121 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. It can be matched with a six-speed manual transmission or optional six-speed automatic, with power going to the front wheels.

Mini estimates that the base Countryman accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds with a manual transmission and 10.9 seconds with an automatic, which is subpar for a small wagon or crossover in this price range. On the other hand, according to EPA estimates, a Countryman with a manual gets very good fuel economy of 30 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway); with the automatic, fuel economy drops some to 27 mpg combined (25/30).

For more zip, you can move up to the Cooper S Countryman, which uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that delivers 181 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The S ALL4 version provides all-wheel drive. In Edmunds testing, a manual Cooper S ALL4 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a much quicker 7.6 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy remains quite strong. A front-wheel-drive S is rated at 29 mpg combined (26/32) with the manual transmission, and the automatic version is only slightly lower at 28 mpg combined (25/32). Fuel economy drops slightly with the ALL4 version: 27 mpg combined (25/31) with the manual and 26 combined (23/30) with the automatic.

The John Cooper Works model raises the performance ante further with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that generates 208 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard. In Edmunds testing, a JCW Countryman with an automatic reached 60 mph in 7 seconds flat; that's a good time for a small crossover but it's no quicker than the far less expensive Nissan Juke Nismo. Fuel economy ratings are the same as for the Countryman S ALL4 model.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a front-passenger knee airbag. Dynamic traction control is standard on the S and JCW models and optional on the base Countryman. Rear parking sensors are optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Countryman S stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet, which is excellent for a small wagon. The John Cooper Works Countryman was even better at a phenomenal 112 feet. In safety tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Countryman earned the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset crash tests, as well as in the side-impact, roof-strength and restraints/seats (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

Despite its larger size, the 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman retains many of the hatchback's best traits. The steering is sporty and precise, and the turbocharged engines can deliver an invigorating burst of speed. While the Countryman is more fun to drive than many crossovers, it's a bit slower and less nimble than the Mini hatchback, and, yes, the ride is sometimes too firm.

While the base engine performs fine in the lighter hatchback, it's not up to the task of briskly motivating the larger, heavier Countryman. Unless price is your highest priority, we recommend stepping up to the S model. Its turbocharged engine gives the Countryman the extra zip it needs, and the automatic transmission version actually has higher EPA combined and highway fuel economy ratings than the base, automatic-equipped Countryman.

The John Cooper Works model provides an incremental increase in athleticism and fun over the Cooper S Countryman. This hot-rodded crossover wagon is fun to toss around, even if you're just taking the scenic route to the office. Also, the JCW's ride quality isn't as stiff as it is on some other JCW Mini models. The steering effort is a little too heavy for our tastes, but no doubt some buyers will find that it adds to the Countryman's sporty personality. The main issue we have with the John Cooper Works model is the high asking price -- it's in the same territory as the larger and stronger BMW X1.

Interior

You'll find the Countryman's interior is more accommodating than in the familiar Mini Cooper hatchback. The rear seat area is comparatively roomy. It also slides and reclines and has a split-folding seatback to expand cargo space. Unlike smaller Cooper models, the Countryman offers enough room to accommodate 6-foot passengers in both rows with the rear seats moved back.

That said, the Countryman forces you to choose between rear seat passenger space and cargo capacity. With the rear seat all the way back and the clever flip-up trunk partition in place, the Countryman's cargo area is about twice as large as in the hatchback. Lowering the rear seatback expands cargo capacity to 42.2 cubic feet, although that's still noticeably less than larger crossovers such as the Ford Escape, Kia Sportage and Mazda CX-5.

The interior is dressed in distinctive Mini styling flourishes, including an oversized speedometer located in the center of the dash and Mini's overall rounded styling theme. But the Countryman is also stuck with small and sometimes frustrating controls that value form over function. The optional Mini Connected infotainment system provides a colorful 6.5-inch display, located in the center of the speedometer, and includes voice recognition, smartphone integration and, for an additional price, navigation. With compatible smartphones you can stream Internet radio, access social media and more. The iOS GoPro app even lets you control a GoPro camera from the center console screen. Mini Connected can be tricky to use, however, because of the car's control layout.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Adorable and safe and FUN
rcs,08/11/2015
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought the All4 about 5mos ago and so far so great! It sticks to the road, am getting good gas mileage, feels solid. Get the manual transmission, the salesman congratulated me several times for making that best choice. Haven't owned it long enough to comment on reliability. **Update**A year and a half later I'm still happy w/ it, which means no mechanical issues and a blast to drive. **2nd update** Still very happy with my decision 4 years ago to buy this car. No repairs just annual maintenance, still solid and responsive.
Not so mini
pat mccoy,10/16/2016
S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The countryman is my second mini. It is attractive in a goofy sort of way, fun to drive, and fairly easy to maintain. It has surprising cargo space.
grin-inducing Mini Countryman!
LeftyBass,04/16/2019
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
After much reading and shopping around, I recently got a clean used 2015 Countryman. If you know what you are getting into beforehand, the Countryman does not disappoint. PROs: Right-sized inside/outside dimensions, good interior room and great visibility for such a small SUV, great steering feel/handling/brakes, plus the intangible Mini cachet. CONs: only adequate power from base engine, some quirky controls that take a little time to figure out, some road noise from the run-flats (which I may change), and a ride that may be too firm for some. Still, a fun and easy little car to drive, enjoy, and own.
Fun to drive
Annette,01/18/2017
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
A lot of room for a little car. Great car in the winter too and fun to drive. Good mileage.
See all 10 reviews of the 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Overview

The Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Countryman Wagon, Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 is priced between $7,691 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 90130 and180952 miles.
  • The Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Base is priced between $14,590 and$14,590 with odometer readings between 59463 and59463 miles.
  • The Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S is priced between $15,015 and$15,015 with odometer readings between 56876 and56876 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 MINI Cooper Countrymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2015 Cooper Countrymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,691 and mileage as low as 56876 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman.

Can't find a used 2015 MINI Cooper Countrymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper Countryman for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,614.

Find a used MINI for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper Countryman for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,454.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,431.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

