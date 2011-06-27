Vehicle overview

Like the idea of owning a high-riding crossover SUV but still want something small and personable? You've come to the right place. The 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman is the "SUV" of the Mini lineup. Measuring about 11 inches longer and 6 inches higher than the familiar Hardtop hatchback, this crossover/wagon retains that distinctively charming Mini styling while providing more passenger and cargo room. In addition, all-wheel drive is available on higher-trim versions.

The Countryman can carry five people and about twice as much luggage behind its rear seats as the hatchback. And although it's rather petite compared with other crossovers, the rear seat is surprisingly roomy for its size. You can get it in the familiar Mini trim levels as well, including base, S and John Cooper Works. All deliver frugal fuel economy for a crossover. As the engine in the base model isn't very quick, drivers looking for more spirited performance will likely want to move up to the S or JCW version, though.

As you would expect from a Mini, all versions feel delightfully nimble when driven through tight turns. The trade-off for the Countryman's sharp handling, however, is a relatively stiff ride. If that's a concern, you'll probably want to stick with a more traditional and roomier -- though still sporty -- crossover like the 2015 Ford Escape or Mazda CX-5. The smaller Nissan Juke would be another interesting alternative, as would this year's new four-door Mini Cooper four-door hatchback (although it doesn't come with all-wheel drive). At Countryman JCW prices, you might even consider the new 2015 Audi Q3 or BMW X1. Ultimately, the Countryman is a niche offering, but it's pretty ideal if you want a vehicle that's fun to drive, highly customizable and still somewhat practical.