Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Light Brown
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    72,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    41,011 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,988

    $1,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    96,738 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

    45,078 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman in Light Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

    35,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    40,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,950

    $579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    153,861 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman in Light Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

    29,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    126,827 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

    96,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Light Brown
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    77,252 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,991

    $416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Silver
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    93,525 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

    104,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S in White
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    66,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,009

    $829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    131,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,981

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in White
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    83,270 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Black
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    53,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman in Red
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

    40,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,899

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman

Overall Consumer Rating
4.114 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Love Mini's but...
Ralph Ciccarelli,11/20/2015
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I love Mini's. I have had 5, two currently. I traded a Clubman S to get this Countryman SALL4. I wanted a little more ground clearance for snow and taking kayaks to the rivers and lakes. I wanted to keep a low throw to the roof because I have to put one or two 45lb kayaks up there. The Countryman had virtually all the right characteristics with AWD, low roof, good clearance and four doors for guests. The car drives great and is very comfortable. I just got vinyl seats because of wet clothes from snow and kayaking. They are surprisingly comfortable and nearly perfect for me. Vision is great, driving is solid and sporty and close to regular Mini's. It has a bit more of a big-car feel at about 3300lb but that's not bad. Here is the significant negative. I just got it back from the shop this week with a new engine at 14200 miles. I have low mileage because I have three cars. one of which is a company-work car. I went in for an oil change and the rear main seal was leaking. They called it "crank lock" and I did not go over it in detail with the technician ,although I wanted to. I am fascinated by engineering. In any case the dealership was fantastic. They were courteous and kept me up to speed on the pace of the repairs. I asked if it was a common problem or manufacturer defect and they said it did not seem so. However, I see another review here by another guy who had an engine replaced at low mileage, too. I smell a recall in the future. So, here's the summary. Mini's are fun, sporty, urban-cool and urban-practical to the max. They drive well and do everything just as I would hope. However, they are hit or miss, with a lot of misses on reliability. Understand, I love Mini's. I am in a Mini Cooper club but I have to be straight on the reviews because I use these reviews extensively myself. Not one other thing has gone wrong but the engine is a big deal and I think they said they replaced the water pump at the same time. So, if you consider one of these my best advice is be sure they are under warranty when you buy.
