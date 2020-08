Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas

Brown, Carbon Black w/Leatherette Upholstery.Odometer is 29474 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Brown 2013 MINI Cooper S Countryman BaseBrown, Carbon Black w/Leatherette Upholstery, **ABS BRAKES**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 3.71 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapter, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio MINI Boost CD, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

VIN: WMWZC3C51DWP22228

Stock: KP22228

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020