  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Countryman
  4. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling for a crossover
  • impressive rear-seat room
  • fuel-efficient engines
  • zippy performance from S and JCW models
  • highly customizable.
  • Pokey acceleration with base engine
  • stiff ride
  • less cargo capacity than most competitors
  • expensive for its class.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$10,500 - $16,995
Used Cooper Countryman for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman is one of the most distinctive and entertaining small crossover wagons out there. It's hardly the most practical option in this price range, though, as rivals boast more room and comfort.

Vehicle overview

Mini took America by storm a decade ago with its charming Cooper hatchback. But not all who were smitten with the Mini's adorable style and character could stuff their lives (and friends) within its tiny confines. Since then, Mini has launched various Cooper derivatives with added space and utility. The largest of these is the 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman, a small, four-door crossover/wagon creation.

With its Cooper-esque styling, the taller Countryman is instantly identifiable as a Mini, even if it's not all that "mini." Indeed, the Countryman is significantly larger than the Cooper, enabling it to carry five people and about three times as much cargo as the standard Cooper hardtop. Like the hatch, it is available in slow (base), quick (S) and quicker (John Cooper Works) versions, and all feel delightfully nimble when driven through tight turns. In keeping with the 2014 Cooper Countryman's crossover aspirations, all-wheel drive is an option on the Countryman S and standard on the JCW model.

Even with its extra room, the Countryman is not necessarily the most practical small crossover or wagon you can buy. To start, it's still not that big: It's about the same size as the less expensive 2014 Fiat 500L and Nissan Juke, yet it costs as much as larger, more useful crossovers like the 2014 Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. In addition, the trade-off for its sharp handling is a relatively stiff ride -- something to consider if you have a long commute to work. Then again, few of these competitors can be customized to the same degree as the Countryman (which has an extensive palette of paint and trim options), and none of them have the Mini's iconic styling.

Ultimately, the desirability of the 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman has everything to do with your priorities. If space and practicality are way up there on your list, one of the above crossovers or something like a Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen will probably be a better call. But if you merely want a Mini Cooper with two rear doors and a little extra room, the 2014 Countryman should fill the bill almost perfectly.

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman models

The 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman is a small, five-passenger crossover/wagon available in base, S and John Cooper Works (JCW) trim levels.

The base Countryman comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels; roof rails; heated mirrors; driver-adjustable settings for steering effort and engine response; full power accessories; cruise control; ambient interior lighting; air-conditioning; height-adjustable driver and passenger seats; leatherette (vinyl) upholstery; a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and USB/iPod and auxiliary audio jacks.

The Countryman S adds a turbocharged engine, a rear spoiler, different exterior trim, an adjustable traction control system, foglights and sport seats. The latter three items are also available on the base car. The John Cooper Works is similar but has a more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and special interior styling details.

The Countryman offers a staggering number of options, both stand-alone and within packages. Some highlights include 18- or 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension for non-JCW models, adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition, rear parking sensors, a dual-pane sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a premium 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Also available is the Mini Connected package, which features a large display inside the central speedometer, a corresponding console-mounted controller, voice control and smartphone app integration. A navigation system can be added to the Mini Connected interface at an additional cost.

The Mini Countryman can be further customized with special body graphics and a range of different interior color schemes. The new John Cooper Works interior and exterior option packages add the intensified decor of the JCW model to base and S models without the expense of the former's engine upgrades. If you add the JCW exterior package to the S model, a sport-tuned suspension is included.

2014 Highlights

All versions of the 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman come standard with a three-passenger rear bench seat, while the rear doors now include padded armrests. Heated mirrors and washer jets are also standard across the board this year. Mini is also offering a couple new John Cooper Works-themed option packages on base and S models that provide the look of the JCW model without the expense of its mechanical upgrades.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman uses a 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 121 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. The engine powers the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.

Mini estimates that the base Countryman accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds (manual transmission) and 10.9 seconds (automatic) -- both subpar for a small wagon or crossover in this price range. EPA-estimated fuel economy is quite good with the manual gearbox, which rates 31 mpg combined (28 mpg city/35 mpg highway), but the automatic version isn't as impressive at 27 mpg combined (25 mpg city/30 mpg highway). Premium fuel is required.

The Countryman S uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, which produces 181 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. This engine also powers the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, but you can also get optional all-wheel drive ("ALL4" in Mini parlance) with either transmission.

In Edmunds testing, a manual Countryman S ALL4 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy remains quite strong. Manual front-wheel-drive S models rate 29 mpg combined (26 mpg city/32 mpg highway), while the automatic is nearly as good at 28 mpg combined (25 mpg city/32 mpg highway). With all-wheel drive, you're looking at 27 mpg combined (25 mpg city/31 mpg highway) with the manual and 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with the automatic.

The John Cooper Works features a higher-performance version of the S model's turbocharged engine that generates 211 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. The same transmissions are offered, and all-wheel drive is standard. In Edmunds testing, an automatic-transmission JCW Countryman reached 60 mph in 7 seconds flat -- a good time for a small crossover but no quicker than the far less expensive Nissan Juke Nismo. Fuel economy ratings are identical to the Countryman S ALL4 models.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Adjustable traction control is standard on the S and JCW models and optional on the base 2014 Mini Countryman. Rear parking sensors are optional, while the available Mini Connected package makes it easier to summon roadside assistance via your smartphone's Bluetooth connection.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Countryman S stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet: an excellent distance for a small wagon. Meanwhile, the John Cooper Works Countryman covered the same ground in a phenomenal 112 feet. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests, the Countryman earned the best possible rating of "Good." In addition, the IIHS rates its seat/head restraint "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

If you've ever piloted the Cooper hardtop, the 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman will feel familiar. Though it's a bit slower and less nimble, the Countryman retains many of the hatchback's best traits, including the sporty, precise steering; the turbocharged engines' distinctive soundtrack and, yes, the sometimes too-firm ride. If you get the manual transmission, you'll likely enjoy the mechanical feel of changing gears, though the clutch take-up is not as smooth as it could be.

While the base engine performs fine in the lighter Cooper, it's not up to the task of briskly motivating the Countryman's additional mass. Unless the bottom line is your number one concern, we recommend the S model, as it's pretty much guaranteed to multiply your driving enjoyment, and the automatic-transmission version actually has higher EPA fuel economy ratings than the base, automatic-equipped Countryman.

The John Cooper Works model provides an incremental increase in athleticism and fun over the Cooper S Countryman. This hot-rodded crossover wagon is fun to toss around, even if you're just taking the scenic route to the office. Also, the JCW's ride quality isn't ridiculously stiff as it is on some other JCW Mini models. The steering effort is a little too heavy for our tastes, but no doubt some buyers will find that it adds to the Countryman's sporty personality. The main issue we have with the John Cooper Works model is the high asking price -- it's in the same territory as the luxury BMW X1.

Interior

The Countryman's passenger compartment will surprise shoppers expecting the Cooper hatchback's traditionally cramped quarters. A rear bench seat that slides and reclines is standard, and unlike smaller Cooper models, the Countryman offers enough room to accommodate 6-foot passengers in both rows with the rear seats moved back.

That said, the Countryman forces you to choose between rear-seat passenger space and cargo capacity. With the backseat all the way back and the clever flip-up trunk partition in place, the Countryman's cargo area isn't much larger than the smaller Cooper Clubman wagon's cargo hold. Lowering the rear seats nets 41.3 cubic feet of maximum space – splitting the difference between the Juke and Kia Sportage. Crossovers like the Escape and CX-5 offer more capacity still.

Styling flourishes such as an oversized central speedometer are charming reminders that the Countryman is indeed a Mini. But the wagon also shares the regular Cooper's penchant for small and sometimes frustrating controls that value form over function. The optional Mini Connected infotainment interface provides a colorful 6.5-inch display located in the center of the car's speedometer, and you're able to stream Internet radio and monitor social media via your smartphone's Bluetooth connection, though again, Mini Connected can be tricky to use due to the car's control layout.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman.

5(22%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(34%)
1(0%)
3.3
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My experience so far with my 2014 Countryman S
Dan Lopes,11/21/2015
S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I'd been wanting a mini since driving one when I was a teenager back I the 70's. I wanted something big enough to carry my drums around so the Countryman seemed like a good balance of performance and practicality. I've had sporty cars before but I've been very happy with the Countryman. That's not to say there isn't any room for improvement. The visibility out of the back isn't great and one of the first things I did I was add a backup camera. Love it... It should be standard equipment on all modern cars. I've put about 14,000 miles on it so far and hasn't been in the shop for anything. The ride is ok with the Countryman but hitting a pothole or rut in the road will rattle your teeth. I know any performance vehicles ride is similar and I'll probably not go with the run flat tires when the time comes to replace them. The instrumentation isn't intuitive and takes a while to figure out, but wasn't a deal breaker for me. It provides info on every part of the car and will let you know if something isn't shut,tire pressure low, gas getting low and how far you can go with the gas you have, it even will let you know when the car needs regular servicing. I've had the mini now for about 2 years. The car has been my daily driver and has been dependable. The only problem that came up is the sensors on the wheels came on for the right front tire to inform me that the tire pressure was low. I'm still using the run flat tires that came with the car and the ride is still very rough when driving a bumpy road. Still have plenty of rubber left on tires but going to put on regular performance tires in a few more months. Update Still problem free. Only in the shop for scheduled maintenance. The rubber on the run flats still good so I'm putting off replacing those for a while longer. Car starts right up every time I push the ignition button and runs smoothly. Update 5/18 It will be 4 years in August, that I first drove off the lot. Outside of regular scheduled maintenance the Mini Countryman has been problem free. The ride can be a little rough going over ruts and potholes, but that’s the trade off I guess to achieve the handling that you get with the mini. I’m at 49,000 miles now. It’s my daily driver, and still loving it. Update 5/20 Getting close to 80,000 on the odometer now. Replaced tires..... started getting engine light warnings... had it checked out.... fuel injectors were clogged. Didn’t like the dealer quote to replace them so shopped around and found a local reputable auto shop that replaced them for much less. The mini continues to run strong and smooth
Peppy and fun, but not sure about longevity.
JimboTron,08/31/2015
S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Leased a Countryman S after being sold on its sportiness and utility (over a sedan). The turbo provides enough boost to pass and accelerate at traffic lights. Takes corners very well. Gas mileage is pretty decent as long as you don't speed too much. Still small enough to make parking easy. I am concerned about its longevity. My windshield is already pretty pitted up after having the car for a little over a year. The windshield angle is steep, so it will catch and not deflect road pebbles. Electric gremlins are already showing up - the door ajar warning light kept coming on while on the highway, even though all doors were shut tight. Happened on a few occasions. Some rattling starting to show up near the driver seat, can't tell if it's coming from the seat itself or somewhere else. Sometimes the idling will dip drastically and takes a few moments for the ECU to regulate the idle. Seats will cause butt and back aches on road trips. Center speedometer looks cool at first but the novelty wears off quickly. I will likely not purchase this car after the lease is up. It's a fun car to have as long as you have a warranty and you're not going to be doing long road trips.
Cute but clunky driver interface and terrible mpg
DC Mom,07/27/2015
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I've had this car about a year, standard city driving, with some long highway trips occasionally. Bought it because I wanted something good for city driving and parking, and carting around a couple kids, but also with a little style and oomph. The model I have is pretty loaded, with the GPS system, leather interior, fancy sound system etc. After a year, pretty disappointed. It super cute and fairly fun to drive, though a little stiff. However the navigation system is so counterintuitive that I literally never use it- weird menus, no touch screen, takes forever to input addresses etc. The sound system interface is similarly unwieldy, the sound is great, but it is much more complicated than it should be to save radio stations, seek channels, switch inputs etc. All first world problems, admittedly, but it does diminish your enjoyment of the car when it feels designed by people who were trying to drive you crazy. Similarly, it lacks basic conveniences for the price point, like a back up camera. Even the fact that it doesn't have a simple clock on the dashboard (you have to toggle three buttons to see the time) is annoying. The worst part of the car is the gas mileage. With such a little car, you'd think it would be great. Manufacturer says it should be about 25 city, 32 highway. Hah! On the back of a tow truck, maybe. I put only premium unleaded gas in (never had to do that with another car) and still only get about 17 mpg with normal city driving, maybe 23 on the highway. When I took it in to be checked, they said there was nothing they could do, and that they had had a number of people with similar complaints. Overall, though I like the style and fun, I would not recommend. And will probably be trading mine in pretty soon. *UPDATE 2 YEARS LATER. Still not loving the car. Lots of small annoying glitches in the system that have needed fixing in the last few years- warning lights broken, weight sensor in passenger seat malfunctioned etc. Gas mileage continues to be bafflingly bad, have brought it in several times but the dealer says it’s normal/is uninterested in problem. (I average about 17/mpg with normal sedate city driving.). Would trade it in but also not great in resale value, so will ride it out until I can afford a new car.
It hangs
Juls,03/04/2016
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Have a 2014 All 4 S . Have already put it in twice for alignment and it's worse! If you let the stering wheel go it hangs badly to the right. They say there's nothing wrong with it! This is my third mini first one was a Mini Cooper two door next one mini coupe . Loved both of them no problems unlike the countryman hanging! Pretty car lots of space but doesn't drive anything like the other minis.
See all 9 reviews of the 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman Overview

The Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Countryman Wagon, Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4. Available styles include S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S is priced between $10,995 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 56167 and91536 miles.
  • The Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman Base is priced between $10,500 and$13,500 with odometer readings between 44375 and97149 miles.
  • The Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 is priced between $16,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 42201 and42201 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 MINI Cooper Countrymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Cooper Countrymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 42201 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman.

Can't find a used 2014 MINI Cooper Countrymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper Countryman for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,246.

Find a used MINI for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,156.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper Countryman for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,493.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,640.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper Countryman lease specials

Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles