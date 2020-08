Used 2018 MINI Countryman for Sale Near Me

MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Package Transmission: Steptronic Automatic Power Front Seats Carbon Black; Cloth/Leather Cord Upholstery Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Dual Moonroof Island Blue Metallic Leather Seats Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Black Roof & Mirror Caps Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Pin Spoke Silver Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 MINI Countryman. This MINI includes: TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Privacy Glass Seat Memory Hands-Free Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Premium Sound System Power Liftgate Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season WHEELS: 18 Aluminum Wheels ISLAND BLUE METALLIC BLACK ROOF PRIVACY GLASS Privacy Glass CARBON BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System POWER TAILGATE Hands-Free Liftgate Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release POWER FRONT SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 MINI Countryman. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 MINI. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMZYT5C38J3E59860

Stock: J3E59860

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020