Used 2018 MINI Countryman for Sale Near Me
- 15,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,987
Austin INFINITI - Austin / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Light White 2018 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Local Trade, One Owner, Sunroof / MoonRoof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Full Safety Inspection Check, AWD, Alarm System, Convenience Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Yours Interior Style Chestnut Illuminated, Navigation System, Picnic Cushion, Rear Center Armrest, Storage Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Recent Arrival!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C30J3E61327
Stock: IP1695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 16,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,394$5,684 Below Market
Crown Nissan of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT****, ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW MILES, Leather Seats, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Chili Red Roof & Mirror Caps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYV9C35J3B91626
Stock: J3B91626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,969$4,319 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...2018 MINI Cooper S Countryman Midnight Black MSRP:$35,450, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 7531 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study For Sale Premium Package (harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, and Privacy Glass), Heated Front Seats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pair Spoke Alloy For Sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C34J3D99225
Stock: 48823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 16,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,751 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6230 miles below market average!2018 MINI Cooper CountrymanFWD 1.5L I-3 6-SpeedFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C33J3E07406
Stock: JF0T354726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 44,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,860
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C47J3E56885
Stock: 10445935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,491$2,961 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Package Transmission: Steptronic Automatic Power Front Seats Carbon Black; Cloth/Leather Cord Upholstery Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Dual Moonroof Island Blue Metallic Leather Seats Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Black Roof & Mirror Caps Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Pin Spoke Silver Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 MINI Countryman. This MINI includes: TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Privacy Glass Seat Memory Hands-Free Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Premium Sound System Power Liftgate Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season WHEELS: 18 Aluminum Wheels ISLAND BLUE METALLIC BLACK ROOF PRIVACY GLASS Privacy Glass CARBON BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System POWER TAILGATE Hands-Free Liftgate Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release POWER FRONT SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 MINI Countryman. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 MINI. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C38J3E59860
Stock: J3E59860
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 25,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,200$4,738 Below Market
Motorwerks MINI - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, NEW TIRES, JUST SERVICED, --HEADS UP DISPLAY, --Certified Pre-Owned, --5 Year Unlimited Mile Warranty.MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Multipoint Point Inspection * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable WarrantyAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Standard Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 4.059 Axle Ratio, FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, NEW TIRES, JUST SERVICED, --HEADS UP DISPLAY, --Certified Pre-Owned, --5 Year Unlimited Mile Warranty Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Motorwerks MINI at 888-866-5870 or use the form to contact us for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C34J3E60696
Stock: M2471LR
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,762$2,539 Below Market
Germain Honda of Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Vehicle located at 3500 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor MI..... 2018 MINI Cooper S Countryman Dark Blue 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Alarm System, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Chesterfield Leather Upholstery, Convenience Package, Dynamic Damper Control, Fully Loaded, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant w/Front & Rear PDC, Picnic Cushion, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Center Armrest, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Technology Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wired Package, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 2264 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study At Germain of Ann Arbor, our friendly staff is happy to help you find the best value and vehicle for your motoring needs! Review our websites where we list the most up to date information on our reconditioning process, all repair records, and information related to this vehicle through the My Car Pedigree link, you can also view the KBB Fair Purchase Price and the CarFax report for all our inventory. Simply call us today at Honda of Ann Arbor, 734-219-6682, or at MINI of Ann Arbor, 734-219-6681.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C39J3E62038
Stock: MAP1334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S24,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,899$2,382 Below Market
Flow MINI - Winston Salem / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. HEATED SEATS**, PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, BACKUP CAMERA **, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE **, ONE OWNER **, CLEAN CARFAX / NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED **, NEW TIRES **, 8.8' Touchscreen Navigation System, Alarm System, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Convenience Package, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant w/Front Rear PDC, Picnic Cushion, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Center Armrest, Storage Package, Technology Package, Wired Package, Wireless Charging Enhanced Bluetooth. Take advantage our 5 Year UNLIMITED Mileage MINI Certified Warranty from the #1 MINI dealer in the Carolina's. Come experience the FLOW difference. Odometer is 2741 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPGMINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Multipoint Point Inspection * Transferable WarrantyAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyTake advantage our 5 Year UNLIMITED Mileage MINI Certified Warranty from the #1 MINI dealer in the Carolina's. Come experience the FLOW difference.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C38J3D99311
Stock: 3M3264A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S44,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,406
MINI of Austin - Austin / Texas
This 2018 MINI Cooper S Countryman 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonwalk Gray Metallic with a Black Pearl interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C31J3D99635
Stock: OD99635P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 7,725 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,998$2,437 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C39J3E08706
Stock: 107432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,403 milesGood Deal
$25,491$1,893 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Power Front Seats Carbon Black; Cloth/Leather Cord Upholstery Cold Weather Package Dual Moonroof Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Midnight Black Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All-Season Tires Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Pin Spoke Silver Alloy White Roof & Mirror Caps This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C32J3E93507
Stock: J3E93507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 12,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,699$952 Below Market
Toyota of North Miami - Miami / Florida
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9844 miles below market average!Light White 2018 MINI Cooper Countryman FWD 6-Speed 1.5L I-34.118 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Imprint Spoke.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C3XJ3E07984
Stock: R063577A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 10,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,921$496 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Transmission: Steptronic Automatic Dual Moonroof Light White Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Black Roof & Mirror Caps Carbon Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Pin Spoke Black Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S is proudly offered by Mini of Stevens Creek How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This MINI Countryman Cooper S has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this MINI Countryman. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Contact Mini of Stevens Creek today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The MINI Countryman Cooper S offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this MINI Countryman treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this MINI Countryman Cooper S, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C33J3D82847
Stock: J3D82847
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 17,193 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$25,995$2,042 Below Market
MINI of Glencoe North Shore - Glencoe / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX, 1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOW MILEAGE, PLUG-IN HYBRID!!!Thank you for looking at this incredible low-mileage MINI. It has a great option list, including Advanced Wired Package, Black Roof and Mirror Caps with Black 18 Pin Spoke Wheels, Cooper S Sport Seats, Front and Rear Park Assist, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats and LED Headlights with Cornering!!! Really a joy to drive this eco-friendly MINI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C43J3B86196
Stock: P40840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 9,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,982
Audi Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Moonwalk Gray Metallic 2018 MINI Cooper S Countryman FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V One Owner Car Fax. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20981 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C39J3D99494
Stock: J3D99494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 28,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,799
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 MINI Countryman. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this MINI Countryman Cooper is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. A MINI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Countryman Cooper was gently driven and it shows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C39J3E08642
Stock: J3E08642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 26,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,642$1,501 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2018 MINI Cooper S *Unlimited mile warranty: The BMW Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty provides coverage for 1 year with unlimited miles from the expiration of the 4-year / 50,000 mile (whichever comes first) BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Inquire at our BMW Certified Pre-Owned Center for complete details. Island Blue MetallicMINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, MINI Certified, Rear Parking Sensors, 8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, Advanced Wired Package, Driver vanity mirror, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant w/Front & Rear PDC, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Technology Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pair Spoke Alloy (Style 532).Advanced Wired Package, Premium Package (harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Power Tailgate, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Front Seats, and Privacy Glass), Technology Package (8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, MINI Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant w/Front & Rear PDC, Real Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, MINI Connected 5, and Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth), Driver vanity mirror, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pair Spoke Alloy (Style 532), 3.944 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cooper S Sport Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C45J3B86295
Stock: L15688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
