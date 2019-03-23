Used 2018 MINI Countryman for Sale Near Me

MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California

Transmission: Steptronic Automatic Dual Moonroof Light White Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Black Roof & Mirror Caps Carbon Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Pin Spoke Black Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S is proudly offered by Mini of Stevens Creek How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This MINI Countryman Cooper S has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this MINI Countryman. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Contact Mini of Stevens Creek today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The MINI Countryman Cooper S offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this MINI Countryman treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this MINI Countryman Cooper S, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMZYT5C33J3D82847

Stock: J3D82847

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020