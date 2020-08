Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

Isselhardt Nissan of Jackson - Jackson / Michigan

2016 MINI Cooper S Countryman Crystal Silver Metallic 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapter, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 5-Star Triangle Spoke Silver. Odometer is 13674 miles below market average! Reviews: Sharp handling for a crossover; impressive rear seat room; fuel-efficient engines; zippy performance from S and JCW models; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWZC5C5XGWU21568

Stock: PU21568

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-11-2020