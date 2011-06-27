Used 2018 MINI Countryman Consumer Reviews

Very pleased Allyson Smith Harris , 03/23/2019 Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The biggest plus is the fuel economy. I’ve had the car two weeks and haven’t had to fill up just yet. The acceleration is a plus as well. It’s roomier than one might expect. I had a vendor event and was able to fit all of my items in the back with room to spare. I’ve carpooled with my husband who is a big guy and he falls asleep with no problem lol The controls take a bit to get accustomed to. They are cumbersome and some of the options seem unnecessary (Granted my prior vehicle had an iPad as the console). The sound system is pretty good. The Multimedia configurations leave a little to be desired. The quality of conversations can be a bit compromised on occasion. Overall, I’m very happy with the car. I think that if I hadn’t had the amenities in my prior vehicle (Volvo xc90-2016) I would still find fault with the technology. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still smiling after 18 months Erich Meyer , 01/20/2019 Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) Leased a 2018 Countryman ALL 4 Cooper S for my wife who had drove an Explorer for years. She was tired of the same boring SUV style everyone else has so we got the Mini. Test drove many of them and the S model with the 2.0 liter inline four is the way to go. Has a firm ride if you're not used to it but still a blast to drive after 18 months and 14,000 miles and everyone loves the looks of it. Think the run flat tires make the ride firmer than it needs to be. Hugs corners and just makes you want to drive fast. Very quick although I think the two door Cooper S models are a bit faster. It has an amazing amount of room inside for the kids in the back seat. The high pressure fuel pump was replaced at 6,000 miles but the dealer in Highlands Ranch, CO was great to work with since under warranty. My wife doesn't care about cars typically but she loves this one. I'm nervous about the potential reliability issues down the road so that's why we leased it. Would like to keep it so will see how it does the next 18 months.

First time Mini owner Eric Scholz , 08/22/2018 Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) Car performs better than spec - averaging 80 MPG (due to short commute, however). Drive is quiet, trans is smooth, acceleration is excellent. Love the Mini interior - has much more style than other comps. Materials are great. No rattles or squeaks so far. Roof rails/fold down seats come in handy. Plug in with 120v is fine for overnight. Havent needed 240v. Electric range is adequate, but would be nice to have 20-25 mile range. Beyond that on a hybrid seems like a waste of money/weight/resources (should be big enough for a round trip commute, road trips will use gas regardless). Only minor complaint: brakes are a little touchy at slow speed stops - could use a little more give - but can get used to it by feathering the pedal. Overall - 4.5 Star! Love this car...

A surprisingly fun car to drive Paul , 10/13/2018 Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) Although I had a couple of hiccups in buying the car, the vehicle itself is proving to be a delight to drive. Its the fully loaded automatic 4ALL version. It's been incredibly stable and sure-footed during torrential downpours and the bad weather we've been having. There are only two bits I would consider changing. A more comfortable seat (it's not the worst seat but the VW Golf I drove before this was pretty comfortable straight out. This requires more work.) and slightly less tire noise. Quality of materials is high. I only wish a better hybrid was more widely available.