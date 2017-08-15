Used 2017 MINI Countryman for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,991$7,777 Below Market
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Fully Loaded Technology Package Premium Package Carbon Black; Leather Cross Punch Upholstery Transmission: Steptronic Automatic Power Front Seats Active Driving Assistant Convenience Package Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Mini Head-Up Display Dual Moonroof Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Dynamic Damper Control Leather Seats Park Assistant Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Navigation System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Anthracite Headliner Mini Yours Leather Steering Wheel Rear Spoiler Universal Garage-Door Opener Piano Black Interior Surface Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Space-Saver Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S and many others like it at MINI of Las Vegas. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The CARFAX report shows this MINI Countryman is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this MINI Countryman. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient MINI Countryman. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This highly refined MINI Countryman comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the MINI Countryman Cooper S. This 2017 Countryman Cooper S has extra options like the MINI navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this MINI Countryman even more dependable. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C39H3D81289
Stock: H3D81289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 22,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,995$13,631 Below Market
Lauderdale MINI - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
One-Owner. NON SMOKER VEHICLE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED!!!, ALL VEHICLES UNDERGO A 160 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION!!!.Lauderdale MINI is very proud to offer this outstanding 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman. 23/32 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 4731 miles below market average!Holman Automotive is part of the Holman Enterprises family of businesses. In addition to dealerships, Holman operates a leasing and auto retail finance company, a consumer and commercial insurance agency, an auto parts distributorship, a truck upfitting business, and the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in the country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C3XH3D98915
Stock: H3D98915
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 32,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,950$9,162 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1738263 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C39H3D98226
Stock: c158865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 29,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,985$7,047 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman Light White MSRP:$43,850, AWD, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Active Driving Assistant, Alarm System, Anthracite Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Chrome Line Interior, Cloth Double Stripe Upholstery, Convenience Package, Dynamic Damper Control, Fully Loaded, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, JCW Leather Steering Wheel, John Cooper Works Interior Package, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated, Park Assistant, Picnic Cushion, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Center Armrest, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Technology Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wireless Device Charging (Qi). CARFAX One-Owner. MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection21/31 City/Highway MPGFor Sale Convenience Package (Alarm System, Picnic Cushion, and Rear Center Armrest), Fully Loaded (Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Dynamic Damper Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Universal Garage-Door Opener), John Cooper Works Interior Package (Anthracite Headliner, Cloth Double Stripe Upholstery, and JCW Leather Steering Wheel), MINI Wired Package, Premium Package (harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, and Privacy Glass), Storage Package, Technology Package (8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, Park Assistant, Real Time Traffic Information, and Wireless Device Charging (Qi)), MINI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, AWD, Active Driving Assistant, Chrome Line Interior, MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated, 4.059 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C37H3D81243
Stock: B18669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL421,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,500$3,898 Below Market
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
MINI of Mt. Laurel is very proud to offer this wonderful 2017 MINI Cooper Countryman Silver with the following features:8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, Park Assistant, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, Technology Package, Wireless Device Charging (Qi). CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7206 miles below market average! Certified. MINI Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0MINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYV5C30H3E01729
Stock: H3E01729
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 21,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,995$7,425 Below Market
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
Recent Arrival!MINI of Mt. Laurel is excited to offer this fantastic-looking 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman Midnight Black Metallic with the following features:AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7889 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG Certified. MINI Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0MINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C38H3D80098
Stock: H3D80098
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,997$2,301 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD 6-Speed harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Silver Alloy, 4.059 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Silver Alloy.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this MINI Cooper Countryman is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this MINI Cooper Countryman is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYV5C37H3C02287
Stock: PHK10493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 40,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,624 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
BACKUP CAMERA..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 MINI COUNTRYMAN COOPER..ORANGE ON BLACK..40K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 18 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C31H3E06426
Stock: H3E06426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 34,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,995$5,364 Below Market
MINI of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
MINI Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 34,566! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Cooper S trim. Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, FULLY LOADED, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC, WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" JCW COURSE SPOKE A... JOHN COOPER WORKS EXTERIOR PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS.OPTION PACKAGESFULLY LOADED Dynamic Damper Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year AllAccess subscription, Technology Package, 2 MINI FindMate tags, MINI Wired Package, Park Assistant, MINI Head-Up Display, Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected 5, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Device Charging (Qi), Universal Garage-Door Opener, Premium Package, Power Tailgate, Power Front Seats, Privacy Glass, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Convenience Package, Rear Center Armrest, Picnic Cushion, Alarm System, Storage Package, Cold Weather Package, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, JOHN COOPER WORKS EXTERIOR PACKAGE JCW door sill finishers, John Cooper Works Aero Kit, Rear Spoiler, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" JCW Thrill Spoke Alloy Style 529, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC Axle Ratio: 3.68, GVWR: TBD, WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" JCW COURSE SPOKE ALLOY Style 523, Tires: 225/45R19, JOHN COOPER WORKS INTERIOR PACKAGE JCW door sill finishers and Stainless steel pedals and footrest, Anthracite Headliner, John Cooper Works Leather Gearshift KnobWHO WE AREView the hours, map and directions to MINI of Charleston near Summerville, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston. Visit our new MINI and used car dealership at 1518 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407 now to view our huge inventory.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C33H3D98402
Stock: P59996
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 11,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,699$1,823 Below Market
MINI of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Mini of Santa Monica is pleased to present for sale this 2017 MINI Cooper Countryman as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Black exterior and interior. This vehicle is well equipped with many features including: 4.118 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Imprint Spoke Alloy. Fresh oil change, Professionally Detailed for Delivery. 1.5L I-3 6-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15888 miles below market average!Call MINI of Santa Monica to book your test drive today, 424-581-6464. We welcome all trade-ins.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C32H3E06967
Stock: U1376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 30,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,453$4,343 Below Market
Motorwerks MINI - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, JUST SERVICED, --Heads Up Display--, --Certified Pre-Owned, --5 Year Unlimited Mile Warranty. 21/31 City/Highway MPGMINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Multipoint Point Inspection * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, Real Time Traffic Information, Convenience Package, Fully Loaded, MINI Wired Package, Premium Package, Storage Package, Technology Package, 6 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Device Charging (Qi), Automatic temperature control, Dynamic Damper Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Standard Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Tailgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Picnic Cushion, Power door mirrors, 8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Head-Up Display, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Park Assistant, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Power Front Seats, Rear Center Armrest, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 4.059 Axle Ratio, FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, JUST SERVICED, --Heads Up Display--, --Certified Pre-Owned, --5 Year Unlimited Mile Warranty Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Motorwerks MINI at 888-866-5870 or use the form to contact us for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C37H3D80691
Stock: M2482LR
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 22,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,495$4,012 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mt Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYV5C37H3B75737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,495$2,495 Below Market
WCG Enterprises - Holliston / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYV5C36H3C02166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,399$3,237 Below Market
MINI of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
MINI Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 26,124 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $28,995, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, REAR SPOILER, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC, FULLY LOADED, ALL-SEASON TIRESKEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESFULLY LOADED Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Dynamic Damper Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year AllAccess subscription, Technology Package, 2 MINI FindMate tags, MINI Wired Package, Park Assistant, MINI Head-Up Display, Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected 5, 8.8" Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Device Charging (Qi), Universal Garage-Door Opener, Premium Package, Power Tailgate, Power Front Seats, Privacy Glass, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Convenience Package, Rear Center Armrest, Picnic Cushion, Alarm System, Storage Package, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC Axle Ratio: 4.643, GVWR: 4,696 lbs, REAR SPOILER, ALL-SEASON TIRES.A GREAT VALUEComprehensive Inspection by MINI technicians, and only factory-authorized parts are used for repairs, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the Certified warranty, Trip-Interruption Services, Vehicles sold after April 1, 2014 carry a transferable Certified warranty, Balance of original new vehicle warranty Was $28,995.MORE ABOUT USView the hours, map and directions to MINI of Charleston near Summerville, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston. Visit our new MINI and used car dealership at 1518 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407 now to view our huge inventory.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C34H3D80549
Stock: P59992
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 33,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,990$3,553 Below Market
MINI North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, 8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Black Roof and Mirror Caps, Cold Weather Package, Convenience Package, Dynamic Damper Control, Fully Loaded, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, MINI Connected 5, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, Park Assistant, Picnic Cushion, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Privacy Glass, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Center Armrest, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Technology Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Black Alloy, Wireless Device Charging (Qi). Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 23/32 City/Highway MPG MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: *Thoroughly Inspected *24/7 Roadside Service *Reconditioned with 100% Genuine MINI Parts *Vehicle History Report *5 year/Unlimited Mileage Warranty. See dealer for complete details. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Real Time Traffic Information, Cold Weather Package, Convenience Package, Fully Loaded, MINI Wired Package, Premium Package, Storage Package, Technology Package, 6 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Connected 5, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Device Charging (Qi), Automatic temperature control, Dynamic Damper Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Standard Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Tailgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Black Roof and Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Picnic Cushion, Power door mirrors, 8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Head-Up Display, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Park Assistant, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Rear Center Armrest, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.2 Axle Ratio, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT3C35H3D98613
Stock: MP2463
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 37,820 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,494$2,724 Below Market
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Remainder of Factory Warranty, New Tires!, All Wheel Drive/4WD, Non-Smoker, *ONE OWNER*, *LEASE RETURN*, 8.8 Touchscreen Navigation System, Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully Loaded, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Wired Package, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Offroad Exterior Styling, Park Assistant, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Parking Sensors, Storage Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, White Bonnet Stripes, Wireless Device Charging (Qi).Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C33H3D79070
Stock: BU12736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 24,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,900$2,612 Below Market
MINI of Marin - Corte Madera / California
MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceModel: Cooper S ALL-4 CountrymanColor: Midnight Black MetallicUpholstery: Mini Yours Leather Lounge BlackOptions: Convenience Package - Alarm System - Storage package - Rear center armrest - Picnic Cushion Fully Loaded - Dynamic Damper Control - Universal garage-door opener - Auto-dimming mirrors - SiriusXM Radio Premium Package - Power tailgate - Privacy glass - Power Front Seats - harman/kardon Premium System Technology Package - Parking Assistant - MINI Head-Up Display - MINI Connected XL - Real Time Traffic Information JCW Interior Package - Multifunction steering wheel - JCW Leather Steering Wheel - Headliner in Anthracite Wired Package - Navigation system - Wireless Charging 8-Spd Sport Auto Transmission Tire pressure monitor Power-Folding Mirrors Badge Deletion Comfort Access keyless entry Roof rails Rear view camera Panoramic moonroof Auto-dimming rearview mirror Center armrest Heated front seats Interior surface Piano Black Slide and Recline Rear Seat MINI Excitement Package MINI Driving Modes Park Distance Control Automatic climate control Dynamic Cruise Control LED Fog Lights LED Headlights with Cornering Daytime driving lightsAccessories: - Black line headlight rings - Black Line Tail Light Kit - Wheel & Tire Set Style 536 Gray -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYT5C39H3D81020
Stock: 3895
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper25,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,000$1,697 Below Market
MINI of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2017 MINI Cooper Countryman 4dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Island Blue Metallic with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, Standard Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 4.118 Axle Ratio Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYS7C36H3E06681
Stock: M62795
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following MINI Countryman searches:
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Countryman
- 5(33%)
- 3(33%)
- 1(33%)
Related MINI Countryman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster Arlington VA
- Used MINI Clubman Houston TX
- Used MINI Clubman Seattle WA
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster Detroit MI
- Used MINI Clubman Hartford CT
- Used MINI Convertible Bridgeport CT
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster Lakeland FL
- Used MINI Convertible Lancaster PA
- Used MINI Clubman Portland OR
- Used MINI Clubman Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used MINI Countryman 2014 Riverside CA
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013 Dayton OH
- Used MINI Countryman 2012 Bridgeport CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020