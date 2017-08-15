Used 2017 MINI Countryman for Sale Near Me

MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Fully Loaded Technology Package Premium Package Carbon Black; Leather Cross Punch Upholstery Transmission: Steptronic Automatic Power Front Seats Active Driving Assistant Convenience Package Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Mini Head-Up Display Dual Moonroof Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Dynamic Damper Control Leather Seats Park Assistant Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Navigation System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Anthracite Headliner Mini Yours Leather Steering Wheel Rear Spoiler Universal Garage-Door Opener Piano Black Interior Surface Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive All-Season Tires Space-Saver Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S and many others like it at MINI of Las Vegas. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The CARFAX report shows this MINI Countryman is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this MINI Countryman. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient MINI Countryman. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This highly refined MINI Countryman comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the MINI Countryman Cooper S. This 2017 Countryman Cooper S has extra options like the MINI navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this MINI Countryman even more dependable. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMZYT5C39H3D81289

Stock: H3D81289

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-20-2020